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An equal relationship means that both partners involved take care of each other. Unfortunately, this basic concept eludes a few entitled people who always want to be taken care of. In fact, some folks are just moochers in disguise, and all they care about is their companion’s money.

Just look at this woman, who displayed toxic theatrics when she didn’t get a new iPhone from her boyfriend on her birthday. In fact, she had little consideration that he couldn’t afford it after his layoff, so he started to wonder if the relationship was worth it! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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A relationship can’t be “equal” if one partner just wants to mooch off the other for material things

Image credits: benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s girlfriend had an old phone with storage issues, so he told her that he would get her a new iPhone for her birthday

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Image credits: Kenejd Spahiu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Unfortunately, he was laid off, so he could no longer afford it, and she was understanding at first, but then acted hostile with him

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When he confronted her, she claimed that he should have saved up to buy her the phone, and brushed off his offer to get an old one

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Image credits: Proof_Watercress1820

In fact, she gave him the silent treatment after that, and refused to meet him before he moved to a different city for his new job

Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as he shares his devastation after his girlfriend revealed her true colors. She had an old phone and often complained about storage issues, so he said he would gift her a new iPhone for her birthday. Unfortunately, the fella got laid off during his company’s downsizing, so naturally, he cut down on a lot of things.

He could no longer afford to buy her the promised phone, as he had no clue how long he would be unemployed. However, he still made her birthday special with a gift and a nice dinner. Moreover, the OP apologized about the phone, and she seemed pretty understanding. Little did he know that she had been hiding her resentment beneath the surface, and it eventually bubbled out.

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It started with Facebook posts about not receiving enough gifts as last year, and then moved to passive-aggressive texts to our guy. When he confronted his girlfriend, she finally admitted she was sad he hadn’t given her the phone. He offered to help with a cheaper or used phone, but she wasn’t having it. Rather, she expected that he should have had money “saved” for it.

In all this mess, the author got a new job, but he had to move to a different city. However, there were just 4 days left, yet she had not replied to his texts and refused to even meet him. Obviously, he started to doubt whether it was worth fighting for when all she cared about were material things. With the long distance, our guy really considered ending things after her selfish behavior.

Image credits: karlyukav / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The poster mentioned in the comments that her parents took care of her, which explained her sense of entitlement. Experts highlight that such people have a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard or empathy for their impact on others. In its extreme form, a sense of entitlement may be part of a personality disorder such as NPD. Well, she ticks off all the boxes, doesn’t she?

It was unsettling how she didn’t care about his layoff. Studies emphasize that being laid off can be extremely overwhelming and might harm a person’s emotional, physical, and psychological well-being. It triggers anxiety, disbelief, irritability, anger, low self-esteem, or a deep sense of shame. It can also induce fatigue, headaches, sleep disturbance, muscle pain, or nausea.

The last thing that he needed during such a challenging time was an unsupportive partner. Research from Binghamton psychologists reveals that negative support from your partner can raise the level of the stress hormone cortisol in your body. Despite all the trouble he was facing, the OP was still trying to mend things with her, but she was totally unresponsive till the end.

No wonder folks online labeled her a gold digger who treated him like a free ATM. They strongly advised him that she would just be a burden if he stayed with her, and it was better to break up before moving away. I agree with them, but what about you? We would love to hear what you have to say about the matter, so feel free to type away your thoughts in the comments section!

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Netizens didn’t hesitate to call the girlfriend a gold digger, as she only had eyes for an iPhone, but didn’t care about him at all

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