ADVERTISEMENT

Mistakes do happen. Sometimes we misunderstand what people tell us or just make assumptions. People may be upset with you, but if you weren’t acting out of malice, then it should at least be forgiven.

But that isn’t always the case with the people around us who deliberately try to make life just a little harder for everyone else. And that was exactly the case in today’s story. A woman decided that her opinion mattered more than everyone else’s in her family, and her entitlement ended up ruining her own sister’s party. Fortunately, not everyone ignored what happened.

Read more: Reddit

RELATED:

Some people truly believe their opinions and beliefs should be valued above everyone else’s

Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A woman was invited to her aunt’s birthday party at her favorite Thai restaurant, with her mom saying she’d pay for her meal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After arriving at the restaurant, the woman realized that everyone was present but the birthday woman, and after a call, they realized she was at another restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: standret / Magnific (not the actual photo)

As it seems, her aunt went directly to her favorite restaurant, but the woman’s mom didn’t think that place was worth the money, and decided to move the dinner to her own personal choice

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Emotional-Size3070

Only, she forgot to tell her own sister where her party was, and forced her to travel to the new restaurant, instead of celebrating at her favorite spot

The Original Poster (OP) of today’s story is a 25-year-old niece who was shocked by her own mom’s sense of entitlement. Her mom, 62, is apparently often difficult to deal with and tends to take an “it’s my way or the highway” approach, which has bothered the OP for a while. But things really escalated when her aunt’s birthday came around.

The birthday dinner had originally been planned by the OP’s mom, while the aunt had wanted to celebrate at her favorite Thai restaurant. When the time came, the whole family showed up at the restaurant, except the birthday woman herself. Confused, they called her and found out she was indeed at a Thai restaurant… just not the same one.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It turned out the aunt had gone to her favorite spot, while the rest of the family was at the restaurant chosen by the mom. Apparently, the mom had changed the venue at the last minute because she didn’t like the food at the original place as much, and since she was paying for her meal and the OP’s, she didn’t want the money “wasted.” The problem was that the aunt never got the memo and went to her favorite spot.

She eventually joined the rest of the family, and while obviously disappointed and sad, the dinner went on. Afterward, the situation really bothered the OP, who confronted her mom about it, but her mom quickly ignored her, insisting she had done nothing wrong and simply had made sure her money was spent on better food, leaving the OP completely baffled.

Image credits: shurkin_son / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

One could argue that if the mom was really trying to save money, she could have refused to go to that restaurant in the first place. But her baffling lack of empathy, paired with entitlement, matches some experts’ descriptions of clinical narcissism. People with these traits may view others as extensions of themselves rather than as independent individuals with their own preferences and needs.

The mom also appears to be exhibiting what experts call the “false consensus effect,” a cognitive bias in which someone overestimates how much other people share their beliefs, values, and preferences. In this case, she may genuinely believe that because she thinks the other restaurant has better food, everyone else should naturally agree with her choice or be willing to accommodate it.

So, what should the OP do? Aside from trying to spend some one-on-one time with her, the OP could consider using the “grey rock method.” This is a behavioral strategy that psychologists often recommend when dealing with high-conflict individuals. It involves remaining as emotionally unresponsive as possible, depriving the other person of the reaction and attention they may be seeking.

In a series of comments, the OP also revealed that her mom and aunt had recently lost another sister, meaning emotions were already running high before this incident. Many netizens responded by suggesting that the OP take her aunt out to dinner without her mom present. So, what do you think the OP should do? Should she let things cool down, or should she confront her about it directly?

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens found the narrator was correct in her reaction to speak up, and advised her to take her aunt to have dinner at the Thai spot she initially wanted

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT