Lady Mad At BF’s Friend For Not Being Gay, Demands An Apology For Not Revealing She’s Straight
Angry woman yelling outdoors near parked cars, expressing intense emotions related to relationship friends gay drama.
Friends, Relationships

Lady Mad At BF’s Friend For Not Being Gay, Demands An Apology For Not Revealing She’s Straight

Sometimes, a lie might seem harmless and innocent at first, but it can take on a life of its own if it goes on long enough. The folks who’ve lied could suddenly find themselves caught in a web of their own making, which possibly can affect other people in their lives as well.

This is exactly what happened to a woman who was portrayed as a lesbian by her close friend, because he didn’t want his girlfriend to know the truth. Unfortunately, when the woman brought her boyfriend to meet them one day, the other lady lost her cool.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Nobody wants to be treated like the bad guy, especially if they haven’t even done anything wrong

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster explained that she had a close friend group, and one of the guys had started dating a woman who regularly attended their hangouts

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Since the poster never brought a partner to the hangouts, and also lived with a gay roommate, the friend’s new girlfriend assumed she was a lesbian

    Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The problem is that the man kept telling his girlfriend to be more like the poster, which is why he also kept up the lie about her being gay

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Obviously, when the poster brought her boyfriend to a dinner party for the first time, the man’s girlfriend was shocked, and she left the event immediately

    Image credits:

    She expected the poster to apologize to her for not revealing she was straight, even though her boyfriend had been the one to keep up the lie

    Clearly, the OP had a wonderful group of friends from her university days, but it seems like her male best friend had been harboring feelings for her for quite a while. That’s why he had asked her out once, and she ended up turning him down; he began to think she was gay, and he even let his new girlfriend think that.

    According to research, one of the reasons why a man might make something up about a woman, like this, could be because he can’t handle the pain of being rejected by her. He might then try to put her down or spin a yarn about her so that he can make himself feel better about the whole situation.

    Even though the man was secretly trying to con his partner into thinking that his friend was gay, the poster wasn’t aware of his actions at all. She simply got to know his new girlfriend and spent time with her, but, underneath the surface, the man’s lie kept brewing, and he made sure to keep it going.

    When people tell such falsehoods to their partner, experts explain that it can later snowball into something that’s much harder to deal with. These lies can also end up causing chaos in the relationship if the victim suddenly finds exactly what their partner has been keeping from them.

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Eventually, the man’s secret also came out when the OP innocently brought her boyfriend to one of their group dinner parties. Obviously, the other lady was left dumbfounded that the poster was straight, and she immediately left the event to sit in the car lot since she was fuming.

    Instead of taking out her anger on her lying boyfriend, the woman accused the poster of hiding that she was straight and demanded an apology from her immediately. The OP didn’t even know about the other lady’s assumptions and was shocked when her friend’s scheming plans came to light.

    In situations like this, professionals explain that it can be extremely painful to deal with a lying best friend, and therefore, it’s important to take space from them if needed. Although it might be difficult to do, it’s also necessary to set boundaries around such behavior so that they don’t do it again.

    That’s what the poster decided to do with her friend and his girlfriend, but even though they seemed to be open to working things out, the rest of the group demanded the OP apologize. This left her feeling resentful, and she wondered how to handle all of the drama without losing her friends.

    What advice would you give the poster, and what would you have done if you found out your friend had lied like that? Do share your honest thoughts down below.

    Folks sided with the woman and told her that it wasn’t her fault, but also warned her to be wary of the man, who clearly didn’t seem to be a good friend

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

