Mayanka Goel, screenwriter, copywriter, journalist, and artist from Mumbai, India, draws what we’re all thinking — but funnier. In her one-panel comics, she distills the weird, annoying, and strangely tender moments of everyday life into sharp visuals and even sharper punchlines. Whether it’s the silent tension of work meetings or the existential dread of small talk, her work is instantly recognizable and weirdly comforting.

Goel’s style is clean and minimal. Her comics aren’t just relatable — they feel like tiny mirrors held up to modern life. Scroll down — chances are, you’ll see yourself in more than a few of these.

More info: Instagram | mayankagoel.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

One-panel comic showing a man and a rabbit at a table with a magic hat, depicting a hilariously relatable moment.

Goel mainly works as a copywriter but also writes fantasy, science fiction, and horror stories inspired by the relationships her younger self wished for. Her narratives explore themes like love, loss, and self-discovery.

A passionate fan of animated series, she’s also an avid reader of comic books and graphic novels. When she’s not working, you’ll likely find her watching Doctor Who, diving into anime, or sketching quirky little cartoons.
    #2

    One-panel comic featuring a character in a red striped shirt humorously reflecting on not standing out.

    #3

    One-panel comic artist humorously depicts relatable Halloween plans with bed and snacks in a simple black and white drawing.

    #4

    Minimalist one-panel comic shows a couple watching TV with a joke about fake news and April Fools’ Day humor.

    #5

    One-panel comic showing a couple yelling at a person using their phone with relatable humor.

    #6

    One-panel comic showing a police dog humorously pulling over a driver with a relatable punchline.

    #7

    Black and white one-panel comic showing a person carrying a Christmas tree with a sold tag, plants with sad faces on a shelf.

    #8

    Black and white one-panel comic showing a meeting with people and a humorous caption about avoiding messages, relatable art.

    #9

    One-panel comic by artist showing a cat with a halo judging a person in front of heavenly gates, humorous and relatable.

    #10

    Two dogs observing a group doing yoga poses in a comic illustrating hilariously relatable one-panel comics.

    #11

    One-panel comic showing a person talking to a dog with a ball, illustrating relatable humor in art.

    #12

    One-panel comic showing a person lying on a couch and a bear giving humorous relatable advice.

    #13

    Black and white one-panel comic showing a person on a couch talking to an armadillo in therapy, relatable humor.

    #14

    One-panel comic shows two people with cats, capturing hilariously relatable moments in simple line art style.

    #15

    One-panel comic by artist shows a chef with cooking tools and a humorous, relatable caption about darkness and hope.

    #16

    Minimalist one-panel comic showing a woman proposing with a humorous, relatable caption about love and saving on rent.

    #17

    One-panel comic of two dogs on leashes with a caption about a nice guy and a good boy, relatable humor.

    #18

    Hilariously relatable one-panel comic showing a person awkwardly early with text about being fashionably late.

    #19

    Black and white one-panel comic of a cat playing guitar on stage, a relatable and hilarious comic art style.

    #20

    One-panel comic showing pirates on a ship realizing friendship is the real treasure in a relatable, humorous style.

    #21

    Simple one-panel comic showing a person’s body with labeled anxious nervous system effects like racing heart and cramps.

    #22

    Relatable one-panel comic showing a person on a phone call with books, laptop, and desk items in a simple office setting.

    #23

    A relatable one-panel comic shows a couple lovingly holding their baby, highlighting multitasking and user needs.

    #24

    Wedding comic panel showing couple exchanging vows with humor and relatable one-panel comic style.

    #25

    Minimalist one-panel comic showing a person reaching to click a leave meeting button in a relatable office moment.

    #26

    Minimalist one-panel comic of a woman on the phone, depicting a hilariously relatable moment about procrastinating worries.

    #27

    Two women having coffee in a relatable one-panel comic illustrating a humorous conversation about love languages.

    #28

    One-panel comic shows two people observing a bed piled with books, humorously commenting on attention span.

    #29

    One-panel comic by artist showing two people on a couch with a relatable funny caption about trusting your gut.

    #30

    One-panel comic by an artist showing people dancing and calling out to Rapunzel at a tower in a humorous scene.

