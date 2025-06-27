ADVERTISEMENT

Mayanka Goel, screenwriter, copywriter, journalist, and artist from Mumbai, India, draws what we’re all thinking — but funnier. In her one-panel comics, she distills the weird, annoying, and strangely tender moments of everyday life into sharp visuals and even sharper punchlines. Whether it’s the silent tension of work meetings or the existential dread of small talk, her work is instantly recognizable and weirdly comforting.

Goel’s style is clean and minimal. Her comics aren’t just relatable — they feel like tiny mirrors held up to modern life. Scroll down — chances are, you’ll see yourself in more than a few of these.

More info: Instagram | mayankagoel.com | x.com | Facebook