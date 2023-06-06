Boss Fires Employee Moments After Rejecting Her Notice, Then Grills Her On Remaining Workload While Walking Her Out

Every workplace is different, and you never truly know what sort of company you’ve actually run into until you find yourself knee-deep in, well, difficulties. Lack of communication, unrealistic workload, favoritism, absence of growth opportunities, or perhaps as in this story’s case – notice rejection.

Frankly, this situation is not that uncommon; chances are that even you yourself have had to deal with a rejection of your notice. However, it’s important to handle things with confidence, which is exactly what the daughter of this Redditor did!

More info: Reddit

Woman hands in her two-week notice but gets rejected for no apparent reason

Image credits: Cytonn Photography (not the actual photo)

She decides to pen an email to her manager and his boss, which provokes them to give her the boot

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Image source: AZNM1912

“Priceless rejection of a two-week notice!” – this father recently took to one of Reddit’s work-related communities to tell its members a tale about how his daughter handled the unexplained rejection of her notice. The post managed to garner nearly 13K upvotes as well as 504 comments discussing the audacity of some employers.

Nothing in this world is permanent, especially our jobs.

Maybe you get lucky and find a better opportunity out there, so you decide to wave your cubicle goodbye; maybe you need to move to a different state/country; or perhaps you’re simply tired of your management’s antics or the company’s facing a downfall and they’re asking people to voluntarily resign – whatever it is, every one of us has given in our notice at least once or twice, or even thrice.

Besides, staying in one place for a lengthy period of time has its own drawbacks! Think about it: there’s no growth, you don’t develop new skills if you stick to one particular role, you don’t expand your professional connections, etc.

Yes, there are super-duper fortunate people out there who happened to find an opportunity of a lifetime that does not only pay the bills well but also feeds into their passion and is overall as perfect as it can get – sadly, though, most of us are not that blessed; but hey, it’s all a big gamble, so you never know what possibilities will strike you next!

Encountering companies with questionable beliefs is never fun; however, when aside from the basic “red flags,” they also refuse to let you go despite an appropriately given notice – that might not only hinder your plans but also break your spirit.

It’s vital to know that, generally speaking, a workplace isn’t allowed to deny your resignation as long as you’re not on a binding contract or have an obligation to fulfill, such as completing a project, for instance. And judging by this particular story, since the employer failed to give their now ex-subordinate a clear reason as to why they were not accepting their resignation, we can safely assume that the author’s daughter was by no means in the wrong. But let’s recap!

On the way out, the manager asks the woman about her outstanding workload – however, she shuts him down

Image credits: Thirdman (not the actual photo)

The OP took it to a subreddit dedicated solely to work-related issues, and it was said that his daughter had been planning on turning in her resignation for quite a while. Prior to the D-Day, she went through the employee handbook to find out all the bits and bobs surrounding the PTO payout, and while everything looked promising – surprise, surprise – her manager refused to accept her two-week notice without giving any real reasoning.

Naturally, the outcome was not up to par, so the woman decided to pen an email addressed to both the manager and his boss; she specified what day would be her last, and shortly after, was approached by someone from HR asking her to clear her desk and leave immediately.

Luckily though, the employee anticipated such a thing, so all of her belongings were already gathered, and she was ready to put an end to this rather unfortunate goodbye. But! A Reddit post is not complete without some drama, and as it turns out, on her way out, her employer had the nerve to ask her about her outstanding workload – however, there’s no need to fret as he was quickly shut down with a snarky comment that highlighted the consequences of his own actions.

As stated by the author, his daughter would still get paid for those two weeks, so what exactly was this clownery about?