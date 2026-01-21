Teen Tries To Give Gifted Chinchillas A Proper Life, Mom Mad She Won’t Settle For The Bare Minimum
Many people argue that before getting a pet, you need to be sure you are capable of taking care of it and not simply view it as a toy you can throw aside when it gets boring. The same applies to when you decide to gift someone a pet. Think it through — will they be able to be a good parent to it?
As today’s story shows, sometimes thinking this through isn’t enough. You also have to research a pet you’re giving someone, because otherwise they might have a very different version of how to take care of it than you do…
As they always say – think before getting a pet for yourself or someone else
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Apparently, the mom from today’s story didn’t put much thought into the pets she was gifting, which caused quite a lot of family drama
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She got her daughter her dream pet chinchillas, but thought they were a temporary pet
Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Then, the daughter explained that they can live up to 10 years or even more
Image credits: ImaginaryInsurance50
So, as a sneaky “revenge,” Mom forbade the girl to properly take care of the pets, which made her consider rehoming them
For the OP’s birthday, her mom got her 3 chinchillas, which were her dream pets. So, just imagine how excited she was about it! The girl had money saved to buy supplies for the pets, to upgrade them from the cage she had gotten them.
When she informed her mom that she was about to do so, she was told she wasn’t allowed to. Apparently, when gifting the pets, the mom thought that they wouldn’t be living that long, and so the small cage that she had bought them with would have to suffice. And she didn’t want a “huge stinky cage” in her house.
But the thing is that chinchillas in captivity actually do live pretty long — it might be around 10 to 20 years or so. Plus, they can’t really live in a tiny cage — they need space to play. This frustrated the hell out of the girl. She was given the pets she was supposed to be responsible for, but wasn’t allowed to fulfill her responsibility.
So, since she wasn’t able to provide the best possible conditions for the chinchillas, she decided she was going to rehome them. This caused the mom to call her daughter “dramatic, selfish, ungrateful, and rude.”
Well, the topic of pet rehoming always garners a heated discussion. Basically, there are some people who genuinely believe that rehoming a pet is immoral, no matter the circumstance — if you got a pet, you’re forever bound to that responsibility.
Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)
At the same time, others believe that while you should strive to avoid such a solution as much as possible, there are sometimes circumstances where you simply do not have any choice. For instance, some people might find themselves in a difficult financial situation, thus not being able to properly care for a pet.
Another example of possible reasons can be that the person’s family situation changes, which alters their relationship with their pet. Let’s take Jennifer Lawrence, a renowned actress, for example. Not that long ago, she revealed that she had to part ways with her dog after she had a kid.
Essentially, after her son was bitten by a dog, which made her maternal instincts “flare up,” she started distrusting dogs to the point where keeping one at home felt like a liability to her. That’s why she rehomed the dog to her parents instead.
In the case of this story, it can be said that the family situation was also the reason why the OP decided to rehome her pets. While technically there was no baby at their place, the mom definitely acted like one by throwing a tantrum. Well, that’s at least what the original poster and the netizens thought. What about you?
