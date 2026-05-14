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Some neighbors can be your best friends; others might become your biggest nightmares. Disputes between neighbors are quite common. Whether it’s about pets, noise, trash, property lines, or fencing, sometimes it can be difficult to find common ground with the folks next door.

This man had his elderly neighbor demand that he repair her fence, which he didn’t even break. After he refused, the neighbor’s adult son started vandalizing his property: riding the lawnmower on his driveway, cutting down his flowers, and leaving grass marks. The guy finally had enough and asked people online for advice about how to deal with these neighbors from hell.

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An elderly lady asked her neighbor to replace her old fence that he hadn’t damaged

Image credits: Nextasy (not the actual photo)

When he refused, she had her adult son vandalize his driveway with a lawnmower

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Image credits: tommyandone/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: International_Toe800

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Commenters offered the neighbor advice: to put up cameras, to block the lawnmower with his car, and to report them to the police and the road commission

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