Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Couple Mad Neighbor Put Spikes On Fence After They Got Outdoor Cat, Sparks Huge Debate Online
Ginger cat cautiously walking on a metal fence with sharp spikes in an outdoor urban setting.
Friends, Relationships

Couple Mad Neighbor Put Spikes On Fence After They Got Outdoor Cat, Sparks Huge Debate Online

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Just imagine: you’ve been living in a house for many years, you have a great relationship with your neighbor – at least you regularly say hello, having small talk and whatnot – and suddenly it all stops. She stops greeting you, turns away when she sees you, and shows in every possible way that you actually irritate her.

What could have gone wrong? Well, the answer is actually very simple and consists of only three letters: C. A. T. Yes, it’s all about the cat – at least that’s what happened to the user SunnyLuny, the author of the story we’re going to tell you today.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    The author of the post has been living in their house for 5 years, with a single elderly lady as a neighbor

    Orange cat cautiously walking on a fence with spikes, highlighting a neighbor dispute over outdoor cats and fence protection.

    Image credits: Anderson Martins / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    For the first 2 years, the lady was very nice and polite towards the neighbors – but then the author got a cat…

    Text discussing a couple’s mad neighbor putting spikes on fence after they got an outdoor cat, sparking online debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Older woman neighbor upset, putting spikes on fence after couple got an outdoor cat, sparking online debate.

    Text screenshot highlighting a dispute where a neighbor put spikes on a fence after a couple got an outdoor cat.

    Image credits: SunnyLuny

    Two women having a serious discussion outdoors near a fence, related to couple mad neighbor and outdoor cat dispute.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s an outdoor cat, so it made a habit of going to the neighbor’s garden on a regular basis

    Text about couple’s outdoor cat causing mad neighbor to put spikes on fence, sparking a huge online debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Neighbor hammering spikes on fence after outdoor cat causes dispute, sparking huge debate online between couple and mad neighbor

    Text message expressing upset feelings about a neighbor's passive aggressive behavior after getting an outdoor cat.

    Image credits: SunnyLuny

    Cat reaching over wooden fence with neighbor putting spikes on fence sparking huge debate about outdoor pets online

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since then, the neighbor stopped greeting the author and their fam, and went absolutely no-contact with them

    Text excerpt showing a couple discussing their mad neighbor who put spikes on the fence after they got an outdoor cat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about whether to confront a neighbor after they put spikes on fence due to an outdoor cat.

    Image credits: SunnyLuny

    Recently the author even saw her hammering spikes into the fence, and found it ‘bizarre’

    So, the Original Poster (OP) and their family have been living in this house for 5 years already, and for the first two years they had a great relationship with their elderly neighbor. According to the author, this woman is almost 70, and she lives on her own. The neighbor had always been more than polite to everyone, was lovely to the OP’s kids – but in the last three years it was as if she’d been replaced.

    The changes in the neighbor’s behavior towards the author coincided with the moment when they got a cat. In fact, an outdoor cat, which likely took to visiting the neighbor’s garden. The neighbor didn’t say anything and didn’t complain loudly, but simply started looking away when they met, stopped saying hello and generally behaved as if she didn’t notice either the OP or their family members.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This went on for quite a long time – and recently the author saw how the neighbor has been putting spikes into the fence. No warnings, no conversations – just calmly and methodically hammering in the spikes. The original poster, of course, assumes that the cat was the cause of everything, or rather, its regular visits to the neighbor’s garden, but they do believe that the neighbor was behaving ‘bizarrely.’

    And now the author is faced with a dilemma – to just keep quiet and act as if nothing had happened, or to go to the neighbor and ask for an explanation. The OP’s parents think that they should keep quiet, but according to the author’s partner, they should talk to the neighbor. And the original poster decided to take it online, just to find out the opinion of netizens on this matter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person holding an outdoor cat gently, illustrating the couple and outdoor cat dispute involving spikes on fence.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over the thousands of years that cats have lived alongside us people, many studies have been carried out – and the result is clearly unchanged. Cats, especially outdoor cats, love to go into neighbors’ gardens. The thing is that, as some studies claim (for example, this one), cats divide their territory into their “main” zone – where they sleep, play and eat, and a “hunting” zone, which is actually much larger.

    Cats go there regularly, and mark the territory with their own droppings, with the goal of driving away other cats. Even if there is not a single feline in the whole surrounding area. So, you must admit, such reaction is rather understandable for an elderly lady whose garden has probably been subject to regular cat raids in recent years.

    What can be done to stop a cat from visiting a neighbor? This dedicated article on the Irish Independent notes that spikes on a fence, although not very civilized, are nevertheless quite an effective solution. The author of the article also recommends using automatic water sprayers that are sensitive to movement, or “big cat” manure – so that the “trespasser” thinks there is a lion or tiger nearby.

    There are special products – for example, “Silent Roar” – so the OP could probably offer to buy buy something similar for the neighbor and place it in her garden. At least, most commenters are sure that the author is to blame for the current situation, and they should at least apologize to the elderly neighbor for the cat’s antics. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this point of view?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in the comments, however, claimed that the author was wrong here and urged them to go and apologize for the cat’s behavior

    Comment discussing a mad neighbor putting spikes on fence due to an outdoor cat causing a heated online debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a couple mad neighbor who put spikes on fence after their outdoor cat, sparking huge online debate.

    Screenshot of an online debate about a mad neighbor putting spikes on fence due to an outdoor cat trespassing.

    Online comment discussing couple, mad neighbor, and outdoor cat causing fence spikes debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online debate over couple mad neighbor who put spikes on fence after they got outdoor cat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online debate over couple’s mad neighbor putting spikes on fence after they got an outdoor cat sparks controversy.

    Comment discussing neighbor putting spikes on fence to keep outdoor cat away, sparking online debate about boundaries.

    Comment discussing neighbors putting spikes on fence to control outdoor cat behavior and related community debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Forum comment discussing outdoor cat behavior and solutions amid couple and mad neighbor fence spikes debate online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from an online debate about a couple and neighbor dispute involving outdoor cat and fence spikes.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    3

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The author thinks the cat is the only thing that has changed. How could the author possibly know? The neighbour has a life outside of the few interacts. The neighbour could have been diagnosed with cancer, and is looking to keep her interactions with others to a minimum (and definitely keep clear of animal feces). There's so many possible causes. The only way to know for sure is to be grown ups and talk about it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sue4buba avatar
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's up to the OP to control her pets. I don't understand people who get a pet just to keep it outdoors. It's not good for the cat.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The author thinks the cat is the only thing that has changed. How could the author possibly know? The neighbour has a life outside of the few interacts. The neighbour could have been diagnosed with cancer, and is looking to keep her interactions with others to a minimum (and definitely keep clear of animal feces). There's so many possible causes. The only way to know for sure is to be grown ups and talk about it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sue4buba avatar
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's up to the OP to control her pets. I don't understand people who get a pet just to keep it outdoors. It's not good for the cat.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda