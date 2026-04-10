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Putting in effort for your loved one can feel like the greatest thing to do, as it can make them feel joyful and even strengthen the connection. On the other hand, doing so much, but still being taken for granted, can be the most painful thing to deal with.

This is what a woman went through after covering every expense for her boyfriend’s birthday bash, only to be told to leave when she called him out for flirting with someone else. Since everyone was making her feel so guilty about her actions, she felt even more confused.

More info: Reddit

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When one partner is stuck, always making an effort for their significant other and receiving no appreciation, it can be a very tough experience to go through

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she had been with her boyfriend for a year and a half, and that she often helped him out financially since he didn’t earn that much

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Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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As her boyfriend’s birthday was approaching, the woman decided to cover all the expenses of his party, including the Airbnb, food, drinks, and much more

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

During the party, the poster noticed that her boyfriend was behaving differently and that he seemed to be flirting with a girl, so she confronted him about it

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After calling out her boyfriend, he got his friends to tell her to leave the party, and later he asked her to go home, which angered her, and she refused, as she had paid for everything

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Image credits: Short_Bus_7946

The man later got angry at the poster for humiliating him in front of everyone and said that she should have quietly handled everything instead

Since the OP had been with her boyfriend, Marcus, for a year and a half, she felt comfortable helping him out financially whenever he needed. He also liked to host events and hang out with many people, which is why, when he couldn’t afford to cover the cost of his plans, the poster would take on that responsibility.

It’s definitely a good idea for long-term couples to spend money on each other without keeping score, but experts say it’s important for them to openly discuss these financial expectations beforehand. This way, both people can enjoy their money equally, without either feeling slighted or taken for granted.

Since the poster was always the one handling the finances, she also decided to cover the costs of her boyfriend’s big birthday party. The only problem was that, after organizing everything, he kept ignoring her and even started chatting up a random girl right in front of his girlfriend.

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The problem with his kind of flirting is that it can very quickly get out of hand and cause pain to the other partner. Professionals explain that people who are naturally outgoing or charismatic might consider this to be harmless fun, but it can actually signal their intent to cheat on their loved one or cross the boundaries of their relationship.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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After the poster noticed that her boyfriend was clearly making the moves on another girl, she confronted him, but was shocked when he told her she was ruining his vibe. She tried her best to calm down after that, but was surprised when he sent his friends to talk to her and kick her out of the party.

When a significant other behaves in a disrespectful manner, relationship experts advise calling out the rude behavior immediately rather than letting the pain fester. It’s also important to set strong boundaries and enforce consequences so the other person doesn’t repeat this behavior.

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In this case, when the woman went to confront her boyfriend about why he wanted to kick her out, he only doubled down and asked her to leave again. That’s when she shut him up by saying that she wouldn’t leave because she had paid for the entire party, and that he should go instead.

Later on, the man blew up at the OP for humiliating him in front of everyone he knew, and he said that she should have handled the matter in private. Even his friends backed him up and said that she had taken things too far, which made the poster feel guilty and like she had made a mistake.

How do you think the OP should have handled this situation, and do you feel her outburst was justified? Let us know your thoughts about this story.

People urged the woman to get all the money back that she had paid for the party, and to also stop letting her boyfriend take advantage of her

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