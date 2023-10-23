ADVERTISEMENT

Spooky season is upon us, so today I'd like to invite you to join me in the process of personalizing my birthday sign poster "The Amazing Road to..." for my imaginary witch friend, who turns 30 this Halloween!

Warning: ironic teenage-drama-soap-opera-werewolves-and-vampires sort of content!

More info: Etsy

#1

This Is The Nostalgia Poster I’ve Created Years Ago

And I update the design each year, adding new events to represent the year that has passed. Do you think we can still hope for 2023 bringing us something extraordinary to remember it by? Or maybe it has already happened? I’d love to see your suggestions in the comments!

#2

First I Need A Name

Since I am extremely creative, I will call her Valerie for no particular reason. DOB: Halloween, 1993

#3

Now, What We Should Know About Valerie The Witch Is That She Is Intelligent

She learned to read at the early age of 2. This means that she's not only beautiful but super smart too, a complicated heroine.

Changing 1995 from Amazon thing to “Reads first book”

#4

When Valerie Was 10, Her Magic Manifested

Revealing that her element is fire! She'll be able to burn bad guys to ashes, but also create fire portals, beautiful fireworks and ride dragons!

Who cares about the VW Beetle? Changing 2003 to “Magic manifested”

#5

At 17, Val Is Told That She's Betrothed To A Prince Who's Also A Werewolf

It is a political marriage, which will bring her family status and more wealth, so she doesn't object. He's a nice guy (and ripped too!), but she only likes him as a friend.

Sorry, David Cameron, changing 2010 to “Arranged engagement”

#6

Oh My! That Cold And Restrained Guy Is So Mysterious

And Valerie is drawn to him by some enigmatic force. She is determined to melt his heart of ice and find eternal love inside. She succeeds, of course, how could she not? She's a complicated, beautiful, smart, strong, and caring heroine, remember? Oh, and the werewolf engagement is canceled, duh!

Yeah, "The Game of Thrones" has to go from the poster. Changing 2011 to “Meets the Love of her Life”

#7

You Know How It Goes: Right After Everyone Finds Their Love, But Before They Get Their Happy Ever After, A Villain Appears

They want to destroy the world and kill everyone. That's obviously because they have a tragic backstory and as a bonus, they could be secretly in love with Valerie, but that's going to be explored in a sequel. It’s enough for Valerie's story that she defeats the big bad guy with the help of her friends and her beloved vampire, while non-magic people twerk and take selfies all year long!

Changing 2013 to “Big battle: Villain defeated”

#8

Three Years Have Passed, And Only Now We Get The Wedding!

They probably needed to improve their financial situation after the war. Vampires and fire mages are rich, but it wasn't easy money-wise. So much dough was spent on a single party! The photos are great, though, despite the fact that the happy groom cannot be seen.

Changing 2016 to “Dream Wedding”

#9

There Were Honeymoons, Romantic Trips, All Different Kinds Of Perfect Dates

but it all ended in 2018. Valerie and her Vampire welcome their firstborn son into this magical world.

They didn't watch the royal wedding broadcast, too busy. Changing 2018 to “Firstborn Son”

#10

So, What Do You Think Happened In 2019?

As they have already got a son, they needed a daughter, of course! And they got her, and they named her Apple, because of her round head. How sweet!

Changing 2019 to “Welcome, baby Apple!”

#11

All Done!

We've got childhood, love, battles, wedding and kids... So I guess, everything is covered. What a great beginning to life it's been. Can't wait to find out what's next for Valerie the Witch. "Can she accidentally kill her husband with fire?" - you ask. Of course, she can, and both their kids can do that, too! We'll see how it goes. Stay tuned!

Check out my Etsy shop for more birthday signs and your own personalization!

