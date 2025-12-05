Woman Upset GF Won’t Let Her Get A Dog Because Of Her Old Cat
Bringing home a pet when another one has already lived there for a long time can be complicated. According to one study in Australia, 13% of adopted pets were returned because of a complication between the new dog and another resident pet. But what’s the solution when one partner in a couple has always had a dream of owning a puppy, while another owns an elderly, grumpy cat?
That was the conundrum for this couple. One girlfriend went online to ask if her not wanting to adopt a dog while her cat is still alive was unreasonable. Her girlfriend didn’t believe her when she said the cat was aggressive toward other dogs and just wouldn’t tolerate another pet in the house. So, the two decided to do a trial run with a friend’s dog. Read all about how it all went down below!
A couple got into a fight over one partner wanting to get a puppy
Image credits: Madeline Bowen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The other one disagreed because she had an elderly cat and wanted to let him live out the rest of his years in peace
Image credits: prostock-studio / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Sparkys_Human
“You are fine to stick to your guns here,” the majority of commenters sided with the cat owner
Unfortunately, many people have to return new pets because they clash with existing pets at home
Many stray cats and dogs are looking for homes, and people who adopt animals are true lifesavers. Yet, some people don’t have the ideal conditions to accept pets into their homes. Elderly, aggressive cats, like the one in this story, can often be the reason owners aren’t able to adopt another pet, be it a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig, or any other kind of critter.
According to the Human Animal Support Services (HASS), the most common reason people return pets to shelters is behavior. New owners find some behaviors “undesirable” or an “inconvenience,” and see no other choice but to return a pet. In second place, at 19%, are owners who return dogs because of household preferences.
Adopting a new pet is a big step, and the cat owner in this story was very responsible about it. Indeed, a new dog in the house would greatly stress out an elderly cat. What’s more, the dog probably wouldn’t be happy because it would have to deal with an aggressive and unpleasant cat daily.
Experts from the American Humane Society agree, explaining that owners should take the existing pet’s personality into consideration before adopting a new pet. “A cat who growls, swats at, runs from or hides from dogs would probably prefer to not live with a dog.”
When introducing cats to dogs, there needs to be a gradual familiarization process
However, cats and dogs can live together, and perhaps even become pals. If the cat isn’t aggressive toward other dogs and pets in general, they probably can co-exist with them in the same house.
However, experts have some tips on how to make sure that a cat and a dog feel a minimal amount of stress and live under the same roof. Longtime rescue shelter volunteer and founder of Rescue In Style, Christine advises taking things slow.
“Whatever you think slow means, take it slower than that,” she writes. For the first two or so days, she recommends keeping the two pets separate. Everyone will be stressed at the beginning, so it’s best not to introduce them at first.
As experts from the American Humane Society note, both pets need to get acquainted with each other’s smells gradually. They recommend rotating who is confined and who has the freedom in the house to get them used to the scents. Christine says that positive reinforcement is important, so, giving the dog and the cat treats while they’re in each other’s space is a good idea.
Only when the dog is not acting obsessed with the cat and the cat is using its litter box and eating as normal is it a good time to introduce them. But owners shouldn’t just let them into one room; the introduction needs to be controlled, and both pets should be on leashes.
A good sign from the dog is when it ignores the cat and is calm. The cat should also feel calm, and eating and using the litter box are usually the best indications of how comfortable it feels. If at least one pet is exhibiting signs of distress during the first introduction, owners should go back to step two: keeping the pets separate and introducing them to each other’s scents.
Christine says not to despair; sometimes, the introduction period can take months. If the owners have the patience for it, they might make the pets into best buddies in the long run.
What are some warning signs that a relationship between a cat and a dog will not work out?
- The dog lunges and attacks a quiet and calm cat;
- The cat does the same to a dog who’s being calm;
- If a cat hates all dogs and growls at them continuously, even after several attempts at introduction, it may be best to keep them apart.
Some cats might get used to dogs; others can just tolerate them. The AHS notes that it wouldn’t be fair to the cat, as it would not feel happy at home. A cat will show displeasure by hiding in another room, not drinking, eating, and using the litter box, and stopping spending time with its owners.
The couple was able to resolve the matter by doing a trial run
Image credits: Sparkys_Human
30
0