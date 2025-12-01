Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sister Demands Family Rehomes Or Renames 11YO Cat Because He Shares A Name With Her Son
Woman in a mustard sweater holding an 11 year old cat facing sideways, relating to sister demands family rehomes or renames cat.
Entitled People, Relationships

Sister Demands Family Rehomes Or Renames 11YO Cat Because He Shares A Name With Her Son

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
1

30

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Owning a cat gives you a lifetime of joy, and most cat owners wouldn’t trade their felines for the world. In fact, recent studies have found that many people even think of their pets as children, and one in four cat owners sees their felines as children.

This person loved their cat, too, so when their sister asked them to rehome or rename their cat because she chose the same name for her baby, the sibling understandably refused. Even when the sister claimed she wouldn’t visit as long as the cat kept his name, the sibling didn’t give in to the manipulations.

RELATED:

    A woman named her baby the same name as her sibling’s cat and asked them to rename or rehome the pet

    Close-up of an 11-year-old cat peacefully sleeping as family debates rehoming or renaming due to shared name with son

    Image credits: wirestock / freepik (not the actual photo)

    “She can never be over at our house with a cat named after her son,” according to the sibling

    Text post discussing a sister demanding family rehomes or renames 11YO cat because he shares a name with her son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post describing a sister demanding family rehomes or renames 11-year-old cat due to sharing a name with her son.

    Angry woman in striped shirt raising hands, expressing frustration about family rehoming or renaming 11-year-old cat.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt on a white background about a sister demanding the family rehomes or renames 11-year-old cat sharing a name with her son.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing sister demanding family rehomes or renames 11-year-old cat due to shared name with her son.

    Woman in a mustard sweater holding an 11-year-old cat, relating to family conflict over cat's shared name with son.

    Image credits: y_seleznev / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text screenshot showing an edit comment about how Reddit users feel about a cat after drinking White Claws.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a family dispute where a sister demands the cat be rehomed or renamed due to sharing a name with her son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about indoor cats and a dog, related to sister demanding family rehomes or renames 11YO cat over shared name.

    Image credits: gorgonzoila

    A cat learns to recognize its name, just not as well as a dog would

    To some, the cat owner’s stubbornness might seem misplaced. Cats don’t even know their names, whatever… But that’s probably what non-cat owners would say. True pet feline lovers know that a cat knows its name, perhaps just not as immediately as a dog does.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This fact is backed up by scientific research. A 2019 study conducted in Japanese cat cafés showed that cats react to their names being called by owners and even by strangers. The researchers theorize that cats learn to associate the sound of their names with rewards like petting, yummy snacks, and food.

    It’s not just their names that cats are reacting to, either. Most felines can expertly tell their owners’ voices apart from strangers. In a 2013 study, cats reacted to their owners’ voices by tilting their heads and directing their gaze at their owners. Strangers, in turn, were ignored.

    Some researchers even suggest that cats are able to understand certain words. Veterinary behaviorist Lisa Radosta, DACVB, told PetMD that some cats associate words like “dinner” and “treat” with food. For that reason, she also doesn’t recommend picking a name that sounds like a possible stressor, like “vet,” “car,” or “carrier.”

    Other experts suggest that two-syllable names are best for cats and are the easiest to understand. Some breeds are also able to recognize names more easily than others. Maine Coons, Siamese, and Abyssinian cats are said to show a clearer response to being called than other breeds.

    Tabby cat tilting head curiously, linked to family disputes about rehoming or renaming the 11-year-old cat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Super Tseng / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Experts say that it’s possible to change a cat’s name, but it might take some time for them to get used to it

    Changing a cat’s name would understandably confuse them, at least for some time. Still, most experts agree that there’s nothing life-changingly dramatic about changing a cat’s name. In fact, many owners do so after they adopt a cat from a shelter or find one who had previous owners on the streets.

    As pet behaviorist Dr. Kersti Seksel told Australia’s ABC News, a name change likely won’t cause a cat to have an identity crisis. “Most people have nicknames for their animals and the animals respond,” she explained. “I think it’s our tone of voice, our body language, what we do using gestures with our hands, the way we smile at them. I think they respond to that just as much as their name.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Aimee Gilbreath, the executive director of the Los Angeles-based Michelson Found Animals Foundation, says that many new cat owners change their pets’ names after adopting them, especially when they’re still kittens.

    However, she’s also not against renaming pets after they’ve become adults. If you dislike the name, change it, is Gilbreath’s opinion. “If the name is going to interfere with your relationship with the pet then by all means rename it.”

    Still, owners should be aware that the transitional period will be confusing for the cat. Patience, persistence, and positive reinforcement are the best strategies in this case. At the end of the day, cats get used to the sound of their name more than the name itself. So, using a positive tone and pitch, treats and playtime, and avoiding punishment are key. It may take days, but it may also take weeks or months for the cat to learn their new name.

    Most commenters sided with the cat owner, saying that it’s ridiculous to rename an 11-year-old cat in this situation: “Rehome the sister”

    Reddit comments discussing a sister demanding family rehomes or renames an 11-year-old cat due to shared name with her son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing sister demanding family rehomes or renames 11-year-old cat sharing name with her son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a user commenting on a family dispute over rehoming or renaming an 11-year-old cat sharing a name with sister’s son.

    Reddit comment discussing a sister demanding family rehomes or renames 11-year-old cat sharing name with her son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment stating the cat had the name first and is not the antagonist in a family name dispute.

    Comment discussing a dog and cousin’s son both named Jack, relating to sister demanding cat be renamed or rehomed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing sister demanding family rehomes or renames 11-year-old cat due to shared name with her son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a sister demanding family rehomes or renames an 11-year-old cat over name sharing.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a sister demanding family rehomes or renames 11-year-old cat due to shared name with her son.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing family for demanding to rehome or rename 11-year-old cat sharing a name with sister’s son.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a sister demanding family rehomes or renames 11YO cat due to name conflict.

    Text listing personalized items for a cat named Dio, related to a sister demanding family rehome or rename the cat.

    Cat door labeled Dios Door highlighting sister demands family rehomes or renames 11-year-old cat due to name conflict with son

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing family conflict over rehoming or renaming 11-year-old cat sharing name with sister’s son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a sister demanding family rehomes or renames an 11-year-old cat sharing a name with her son.

    Comment suggesting to rename 11YO cat to avoid conflict as sister demands family rehomes or renames cat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a sister demanding family rehomes or renames an 11-year-old cat over his name.

    Sister demands family rehomes or renames 11-year-old cat because he shares a name with her son conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a sister demanding family renames or rehomes 11-year-old cat due to name sharing with her son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of online forum comment disagreeing with sister demanding family rehomes or renames 11-year-old cat sharing name with her son.

    Comment explaining sister demands family rehomes or renames 11YO cat because he shares a name with her son.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a sister demanding family rehomes or renames an 11-year-old cat sharing a name with her son.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing sister demanding family rehomes or renames 11YO cat because he shares a name with her son.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a sister demanding family rehomes or renames 11-year-old cat sharing a name with her son.

    Text excerpt discussing confusion caused by a dog and an 11-year-old cat sharing names with family members.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment about a sister demanding family rehomes or renames an 11-year-old cat sharing a name.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment addressing sister demanding family renames or rehomes 11-year-old cat due to shared name with her son.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a cat sharing a name with a family member and related name conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cat
    family

    30

    1

    30

    1

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mio dio, the woman's out of her mind! Well and obviously this is just a really stupid power-play to absolutely no purpose. I laughed at the "Dio's Domicile" comment.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mio dio, the woman's out of her mind! Well and obviously this is just a really stupid power-play to absolutely no purpose. I laughed at the "Dio's Domicile" comment.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT