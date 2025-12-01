Sister Demands Family Rehomes Or Renames 11YO Cat Because He Shares A Name With Her Son
Owning a cat gives you a lifetime of joy, and most cat owners wouldn’t trade their felines for the world. In fact, recent studies have found that many people even think of their pets as children, and one in four cat owners sees their felines as children.
This person loved their cat, too, so when their sister asked them to rehome or rename their cat because she chose the same name for her baby, the sibling understandably refused. Even when the sister claimed she wouldn’t visit as long as the cat kept his name, the sibling didn’t give in to the manipulations.
A woman named her baby the same name as her sibling’s cat and asked them to rename or rehome the pet
“She can never be over at our house with a cat named after her son,” according to the sibling
A cat learns to recognize its name, just not as well as a dog would
To some, the cat owner’s stubbornness might seem misplaced. Cats don’t even know their names, whatever… But that’s probably what non-cat owners would say. True pet feline lovers know that a cat knows its name, perhaps just not as immediately as a dog does.
This fact is backed up by scientific research. A 2019 study conducted in Japanese cat cafés showed that cats react to their names being called by owners and even by strangers. The researchers theorize that cats learn to associate the sound of their names with rewards like petting, yummy snacks, and food.
It’s not just their names that cats are reacting to, either. Most felines can expertly tell their owners’ voices apart from strangers. In a 2013 study, cats reacted to their owners’ voices by tilting their heads and directing their gaze at their owners. Strangers, in turn, were ignored.
Some researchers even suggest that cats are able to understand certain words. Veterinary behaviorist Lisa Radosta, DACVB, told PetMD that some cats associate words like “dinner” and “treat” with food. For that reason, she also doesn’t recommend picking a name that sounds like a possible stressor, like “vet,” “car,” or “carrier.”
Other experts suggest that two-syllable names are best for cats and are the easiest to understand. Some breeds are also able to recognize names more easily than others. Maine Coons, Siamese, and Abyssinian cats are said to show a clearer response to being called than other breeds.
Experts say that it’s possible to change a cat’s name, but it might take some time for them to get used to it
Changing a cat’s name would understandably confuse them, at least for some time. Still, most experts agree that there’s nothing life-changingly dramatic about changing a cat’s name. In fact, many owners do so after they adopt a cat from a shelter or find one who had previous owners on the streets.
As pet behaviorist Dr. Kersti Seksel told Australia’s ABC News, a name change likely won’t cause a cat to have an identity crisis. “Most people have nicknames for their animals and the animals respond,” she explained. “I think it’s our tone of voice, our body language, what we do using gestures with our hands, the way we smile at them. I think they respond to that just as much as their name.”
Aimee Gilbreath, the executive director of the Los Angeles-based Michelson Found Animals Foundation, says that many new cat owners change their pets’ names after adopting them, especially when they’re still kittens.
However, she’s also not against renaming pets after they’ve become adults. If you dislike the name, change it, is Gilbreath’s opinion. “If the name is going to interfere with your relationship with the pet then by all means rename it.”
Still, owners should be aware that the transitional period will be confusing for the cat. Patience, persistence, and positive reinforcement are the best strategies in this case. At the end of the day, cats get used to the sound of their name more than the name itself. So, using a positive tone and pitch, treats and playtime, and avoiding punishment are key. It may take days, but it may also take weeks or months for the cat to learn their new name.
Most commenters sided with the cat owner, saying that it’s ridiculous to rename an 11-year-old cat in this situation: “Rehome the sister”
Mio dio, the woman's out of her mind! Well and obviously this is just a really stupid power-play to absolutely no purpose. I laughed at the "Dio's Domicile" comment.
