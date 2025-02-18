Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fam Expects Childless 29YO To Babysit Her 3 Nephews For A Week As She Has The “Freedom” To Do So
Family, Relationships

Fam Expects Childless 29YO To Babysit Her 3 Nephews For A Week As She Has The “Freedom” To Do So

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a massive help for parents when they have close family members who willingly help them babysit their kids for free. However, it can happen that slowly, their demands keep increasing and they start taking their family for granted.

That’s what happened with the original poster’s (OP) sister who demanded that she babysit her kids for a whole week while she went vacationing with her husband. Although it was asking a lot from the poster, all hell broke loose when she refused to do it and sparked drama!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Family often take each other for granted and demand things without even considering the other person

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The 29-year-old poster doesn’t have kids, but she has three nephews she often babysits as her sister and brother-in-law are busy people

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One day, her sister said that she and her husband were going on vacation for a week and demanded that the poster babysit her kids during that time

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster would have to take leave and reschedule everything, so she flat out refused to babysit the kids, but this just drew ire from her sister

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    Even her mom got involved in it, playing the “family card” by asking her to “step up” and help her sister, so the poster sought advice online

    Today’s story is about a family drama that impacted the 29-year-old poster so much that she had to vent online. She tells us she doesn’t have kids but she often babysits her three nephews since her sister and brother-in-law are busy people. While she loves doing this once in a while, things escalated when the couple asked her for a big favor.

    They wanted to go on vacation to a resort, so they expected her to babysit their kids for a whole week! Her sister said that this would give her an opportunity to spend quality time with her nephews who were apparently “independent.” To be honest, the 8-year-old might be, but how can the 6-year-old and 3-year-old be independent?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The thing is, OP works full-time and she doesn’t even have a partner who could help her look after the kids. If she said yes, she would have to take leave and change her whole schedule, which was, frankly, asking a lot from her at such short notice. Of course, she declined politely but that infuriated her sister.

    The lady pulled the “family card” and even accused OP of being selfish. On top of it, even their mother got involved, demanding that the poster “step up” and do it as it was just one week. However, despite all this pressure, the poster stayed firm in her decision, although she started receiving unsolicited advice from other family members that she was overreacting.

    Her mom also kept guilt-tripping her about the whole situation, so feeling guilty about whether she did the right thing or not, she sought advice from netizens.

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    It has been observed that the babysitting rate in the USA in 2024 ranged between $10-$30 per hour, and on average, babysitters are paid around $15.48 per hour. The sister should be grateful that she gets a free babysitter whenever she needs it; instead, she started taking the poster for granted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Research states that expecting other people to do things for them and not showing gratitude are clear signs of an entitled person. According to BetterHelp, “When someone with a sense of entitlement doesn’t get what they want, they may lash out at others in anger or frustration.”

    Now, that sounds exactly like the poster’s sister, doesn’t it? Folks online also pointed out that the sister was steeped in entitlement to make such outrageous demands from the poster all because she doesn’t have her own kids to worry about. They said that the lady was very inconsiderate of OP’s personal life and it was good that the poster stayed firm.

    Many also lashed out against the grandma for trying to guilt-trip the poster into submission. They commented that if family was so important, then the grandma should do the babysitting herself rather than shove it all on OP. Some also pointed out that the kids being “independent” sounded quite absurd as 6 and 3 are ages that require a lot of attention from adults.

    Even we agree with the Redditors that it was an unreasonable demand that the family was expecting from the poster. If you were in her shoes, how would you handle the situation? Let us know in the comments below!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Folks said that she was not wrong for saying no and even said that the grandma could do it herself since she was pushing the poster into it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    1

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're now too selfish to do any more babysitting ever. There, that that's sorted 🙂

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're now too selfish to do any more babysitting ever. There, that that's sorted 🙂

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda