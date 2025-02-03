ADVERTISEMENT

Being cheated on really sucks, and I think that recently, it’s become so much more common because I know quite a few people who have caught the infidelity of their partners. However, do you think that a partner’s career has absolutely no impact on their (in)fidelity in a relationship?

Well, think again because relationship expert Tracey Cox has shared that if people are in these five professions, they are more likely to cheat on their partners. Well, you need to buckle up because if you find that your partners are working in either of these fields, you better beware!

More info: Ladbible

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to a relationship expert, these five careers are most likely the harbingers of folks who cheat on their partners

Before we look at all the careers that likely spawn cheaters, we want to share a few shocking stats with you. You might have heard a lot about infidelity, but here are some dramatic revelations: 85% of affairs begin in the workplace, while 40% of people have cheated on a partner with a colleague!

To understand more about what drives people to cheat on their partners, Bored Panda got in touch with Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She mentioned that spending excessive time with colleagues, especially in high-stress or intimate settings, enables emotional bonding and potential attraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the other hand, if someone feels neglected, unappreciated, or emotionally disconnected from their partner, they may seek validation elsewhere,” she added. With that in mind, let’s take a look at these professions that have been black-listed as the ones who likely have a high number of cheaters, shall we?

Pilots and flight crew

Share icon

Image credits: angelogiampiccolo / Freepik (not the actual photo)

We all know that pilots and flight attendants have unusual work hours, overnight shifts, and unpredictable schedules, so this profession doesn’t really come as a surprise. Prof. Lobo explained how these employees spend days or even weeks away from their partners, increasing emotional and physical distance.

She stressed that while they are away, the need to connect with someone who equally shares their unusual work hours or irregular shifts grows pretty strong, and their long-haul flights and layovers in different cities create opportunities for secret relationships.

She mentioned, “Pilots are often seen as charismatic and authoritative, attracting admiration and attention. Meanwhile, cabin crew members may experience frequent social interactions with passengers, colleagues, and high-profile travelers, increasing temptation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nurses and doctors

Share icon

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The profession of doctors and nurses is considered quite noble because of how they save lives and physically heal people. In order to do this, they have to pull off insane 12+ hour shifts and night shifts, and also be on-call and ready to help any patients that come in for emergencies.

Our expert narrated how these long hours lead to physical and emotional exhaustion which can further strain their relationships at home. She claimed, “Irregular schedules reduce quality time with spouses, increasing emotional distance and the temptation to seek comfort elsewhere.”

“Life-and-death decisions, patient emergencies, and intense pressure create strong emotional bonds between colleagues. Shared stress can lead to emotional dependency on coworkers, which sometimes evolves into romantic or physical relationships.”

Entrepreneurs

Share icon

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Being an entrepreneur is not an easy feat. I mean, they run a business on their own and have to work late hours, be on call constantly, and even sacrifice their weekends for work. On top of that, they often attend industry events, conferences, and business dinners, where they interact with new people frequently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Lobo notes, “Entrepreneurs experience intense pressure to grow their businesses, secure funding, and manage operations, often leading to emotional exhaustion. Stress can create emotional vulnerability, making them more susceptible to seeking comfort outside their relationship.”

Moreover, she emphasized that successful entrepreneurs develop charisma, influence, and financial power, which can attract admiration from others. She believes that the “entitlement effect” may lead some to believe they can get away with riskier behavior, including infidelity.

She also added, “Many entrepreneurs have a high-risk tolerance, which applies not only to business but also to personal relationships. The thrill of taking risks, chasing new opportunities, and breaking rules may spill over into their romantic life.”

Bankers

Share icon

Image credits: user25451090 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Bankers, or the financial industry, are infamous for a high demand for long hours, tight deadlines, and high-stakes decision-making. It’s no secret that they operate in an ultra-competitive, success-driven industry where confidence, power, and networking are highly valued.

As per Prof. Lobo says, stress increases impulsive decision-making, making some individuals more likely to engage in risky behaviors, including infidelity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The after-hours networking culture, often involving alcohol and exclusive social settings, can blur professional and personal boundaries. High levels of narcissism and risk-taking—common traits in banking—can contribute to impulsive decisions, including infidelity,” she added.

Teachers

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The teaching profession might be more of a surprise for many of our readers, but believe it or not, the expert claims it to be true. Even Prof. Lobo explained that it’s a high-stress, emotionally demanding job, often leading to burnout, and some may seek emotional support or validation from colleagues, students’ parents, or others outside their relationships.

She believes that the pressures of grading, classroom management, and administrative demands can leave teachers overwhelmed, so some turn to affairs as a form of stress relief, especially if their home life feels equally exhausting.

“Teachers, especially those in leadership roles (principals, department heads), may develop a sense of authority and admiration that can lead to infidelity. Having students, parents, or colleagues look up to them may create ego boosts that lead to risk-taking behavior,” she elaborated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In concluding the interview, the expert expressed that she has seen quite a few couples who have had infidelity issues in their relationships. She stressed that it requires a strong personal boundary with colleagues, transparent communication with their partners, and a focused sense of personal development from the person working in a high-risk profession to make things work.

Although infidelity-stained careers are right in front of you, just know that not every person is the same, so don’t go ballistic on your partner if they work in these professions. Netizens have also commented about similar jobs where it’s more common. What are your thoughts about these? Let us know in the comments!

While folks were scandalized by the five careers that harbor more cheaters, they couldn’t help but point out other professions as well

ADVERTISEMENT

Other netizens had different opinions, as they stated that it’s always the person and not the profession that dictates whether someone cheats or not