Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Drunk Lady Shows Up 4 Hours Late To Pick Up Her Kid After “Happy Hour,” Furious Sitter Cuts Her Off
Woman comforting upset child sitting on bed, illustrating drunk lady showing up late and furious sitter cutting her off.
Relationships, Work

Drunk Lady Shows Up 4 Hours Late To Pick Up Her Kid After “Happy Hour,” Furious Sitter Cuts Her Off

0

24

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of stories that I have written about folks dumping their kids on others is honestly baffling. If they have so little concern for their children, I wonder why they even have them in the first place. After all, it’s not like the kids ask to be born, right?

Just look at this woman who relied on her coworker to babysit her daughter, but started showing up late for the pick-ups. One day, the mom was so engrossed in enjoying drinks that she was 4 hours late. Here’s what happened when the sitter refused any more favors!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The way some parents show little concern for their kids is questionable as to why they have them in the first place

    Woman comforting upset child in bedroom, depicting a sitter dealing with a drunk lady arriving late to pick up kid.

    Image credits: shapovalphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster agreed to babysit her coworker’s 6-year-old daughter, but the woman started showing up late for pick-ups

    Drunk lady arrives 4 hours late to pick up kid after happy hour, causing furious babysitter to cut her off.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sitter furious as drunk lady shows up 4 hours late to pick up her kid after happy hour delay.

    Image credits: UnlikelyPerformer452

    Woman appearing upset while using phone in kitchen near child covering face, illustrating drunk lady late to pick up kid and furious sitter.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One day, she showed up 4 hours later than usual, as she had been enjoying happy hour with other colleagues and forgot about her daughter

    Text describing a sitter’s experience with a drunk lady showing up hours late to pick up her kid after happy hour.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Drunk lady arrives hours late after happy hour to pick up child, causing frustration and sitter to cut her off.

    Text excerpt about a sitter refusing to watch a kid after a drunk lady shows up hours late to pick up her child.

    Image credits: UnlikelyPerformer452

    Four women enjoying drinks at a casual happy hour gathering, socializing and laughing in a modern living room.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster was so frustrated that she refused to babysit the kid anymore, but the mom started manipulating her, saying that she was “abandoning” them

    Alt text: Text message complaining about a drunk lady showing up 4 hours late to pick up her kid after happy hour.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman upset about a sitter refusing to babysit after she showed up hours late intoxicated.

    Text excerpt describing a coworker frequently being late to pick up her kid, last time 4 hours late after happy hour.

    Image credits: UnlikelyPerformer452

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even their colleagues claimed that it was difficult being a single mom, and that the poster should give her another chance, but she refused to budge

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she got caught up in a lot of unnecessary drama because of her coworker (Sandra), who has a 6-year-old daughter (Emma). The poster agreed to babysit the kid after school whenever Sandra had to work late. She enjoyed doing it in the beginning, as the little one was easy to watch, plus she got paid $40-$50 for it.

    However, Sandra suddenly started arriving late for the pick-ups. While OP was supposed to babysit from 3 PM to 6 PM, the mom started showing up at 6:30 PM or even 7 PM. One fine day, she crossed the line by showing up 4 hours late, and the poster was shocked. She was concerned about Emma, who had school the next day, and was super exhausted.

    Meanwhile, Sandra had been enjoying happy hour with other colleagues and had forgotten about her. Apparently, she didn’t even seem sorry and just handed OP $60 with a “thank you.” The poster told her that she could no longer babysit Emma, but this made Sandra extremely angry. She even accused the poster of “abandoning” her, claiming that she “depended on her.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, OP felt that “happy hour wasn’t an emergency” and she refused to budge. Much to her surprise, she faced backlash from her colleagues. They stated that Sandra was a single mom and deserved another chance. Although the poster disagreed with them, she probably felt guilty, so she vented online, seeking support from netizens, who instantly sided with her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women arguing indoors, one concerned and the other pleading, illustrating a dispute after a late pick-up incident.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to UrbanSitter, the cost of a babysitter in the United States varies based on the location, time, and needs of the kids. However, the national average is $24.99 per hour. Technically, she was paying OP less money daily, but giving her $60 for 7 hours of her hard work is just a miser act. Not to mention, she was also completely disrespectful of the poster’s time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sandra didn’t even apologize; rather, she had the nerve to manipulate OP by spewing out something dramatic about “abandoning” her. Experts also stress that hearing the word “no” or sensing a loss of control is difficult for some people to digest. They further explain that this is why such folks turn into master manipulators and reverse the victim and offender roles. 

    That’s exactly what Sandra did, while also involving her colleagues to put peer pressure on the poster. Even the fact that she drove home with her kid after happy hour doesn’t really put her in a good light, does it? In fact, I agree with netizens that she was quite reckless and was just taking advantage of the kind poster at that point. Well, kudos to OP for finally drawing the line.

    Research also emphasizes that when you don’t have solid boundaries, the lines between your needs and desires and those of another person can get blurred. It also stresses that they are necessary for preventing emotional exhaustion, maintaining your mental well-being, and keeping you from becoming a doormat. I am glad that the poster refused to be manipulated.

    What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens didn’t hesitate to call out the reckless mother and claimed that she was clearly taking advantage of the kind poster

    Reddit comments discussing a drunk lady showing up hours late to pick up her kid after happy hour and a furious sitter cutting her off.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online conversation about a drunk lady arriving late after happy hour and a furious sitter cutting her off.

    Alt text: Comment discussing a drunk lady arriving late after happy hour to pick up her kid, raising concerns about drinking and driving.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing coworkers watching a kid after a drunk lady arrives late from happy hour to pick them up.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a drunk lady showing up late to pick up her kid and the sitter cutting her off.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post from a former nanny sharing experience about a drunk lady showing up late and the sitter cutting her off.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text discussing a drunk lady showing up late after happy hour, and sitter cutting her off from childcare.

    Comment about a drunk lady arriving late to pick up her kid, with sitter setting firm boundaries after the incident.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    24

    0

    24

    0

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    ADVERTISEMENT