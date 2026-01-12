Drunk Lady Shows Up 4 Hours Late To Pick Up Her Kid After “Happy Hour,” Furious Sitter Cuts Her Off

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of stories that I have written about folks dumping their kids on others is honestly baffling. If they have so little concern for their children, I wonder why they even have them in the first place. After all, it’s not like the kids ask to be born, right?

Just look at this woman who relied on her coworker to babysit her daughter, but started showing up late for the pick-ups. One day, the mom was so engrossed in enjoying drinks that she was 4 hours late. Here’s what happened when the sitter refused any more favors!

More info: Reddit

The way some parents show little concern for their kids is questionable as to why they have them in the first place

Image credits: shapovalphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: shapovalphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster agreed to babysit her coworker’s 6-year-old daughter, but the woman started showing up late for pick-ups

Image credits: UnlikelyPerformer452

Sitter furious as drunk lady shows up 4 hours late to pick up her kid after happy hour delay.

Image credits: UnlikelyPerformer452

Woman appearing upset while using phone in kitchen near child covering face, illustrating drunk lady late to pick up kid and furious sitter.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, she showed up 4 hours later than usual, as she had been enjoying happy hour with other colleagues and forgot about her daughter

Text describing a sitter’s experience with a drunk lady showing up hours late to pick up her kid after happy hour.

Drunk lady arrives hours late after happy hour to pick up child, causing frustration and sitter to cut her off.

Text excerpt about a sitter refusing to watch a kid after a drunk lady shows up hours late to pick up her child.

Image credits: UnlikelyPerformer452

Four women enjoying drinks at a casual happy hour gathering, socializing and laughing in a modern living room.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was so frustrated that she refused to babysit the kid anymore, but the mom started manipulating her, saying that she was “abandoning” them

Alt text: Text message complaining about a drunk lady showing up 4 hours late to pick up her kid after happy hour.

Woman upset about a sitter refusing to babysit after she showed up hours late intoxicated.

Text excerpt describing a coworker frequently being late to pick up her kid, last time 4 hours late after happy hour.

Image credits: UnlikelyPerformer452

Even their colleagues claimed that it was difficult being a single mom, and that the poster should give her another chance, but she refused to budge

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she got caught up in a lot of unnecessary drama because of her coworker (Sandra), who has a 6-year-old daughter (Emma). The poster agreed to babysit the kid after school whenever Sandra had to work late. She enjoyed doing it in the beginning, as the little one was easy to watch, plus she got paid $40-$50 for it.

However, Sandra suddenly started arriving late for the pick-ups. While OP was supposed to babysit from 3 PM to 6 PM, the mom started showing up at 6:30 PM or even 7 PM. One fine day, she crossed the line by showing up 4 hours late, and the poster was shocked. She was concerned about Emma, who had school the next day, and was super exhausted.

Meanwhile, Sandra had been enjoying happy hour with other colleagues and had forgotten about her. Apparently, she didn’t even seem sorry and just handed OP $60 with a “thank you.” The poster told her that she could no longer babysit Emma, but this made Sandra extremely angry. She even accused the poster of “abandoning” her, claiming that she “depended on her.”

However, OP felt that “happy hour wasn’t an emergency” and she refused to budge. Much to her surprise, she faced backlash from her colleagues. They stated that Sandra was a single mom and deserved another chance. Although the poster disagreed with them, she probably felt guilty, so she vented online, seeking support from netizens, who instantly sided with her.

Two women arguing indoors, one concerned and the other pleading, illustrating a dispute after a late pick-up incident.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to UrbanSitter, the cost of a babysitter in the United States varies based on the location, time, and needs of the kids. However, the national average is $24.99 per hour. Technically, she was paying OP less money daily, but giving her $60 for 7 hours of her hard work is just a miser act. Not to mention, she was also completely disrespectful of the poster’s time.

Sandra didn’t even apologize; rather, she had the nerve to manipulate OP by spewing out something dramatic about “abandoning” her. Experts also stress that hearing the word “no” or sensing a loss of control is difficult for some people to digest. They further explain that this is why such folks turn into master manipulators and reverse the victim and offender roles.

That’s exactly what Sandra did, while also involving her colleagues to put peer pressure on the poster. Even the fact that she drove home with her kid after happy hour doesn’t really put her in a good light, does it? In fact, I agree with netizens that she was quite reckless and was just taking advantage of the kind poster at that point. Well, kudos to OP for finally drawing the line.

Research also emphasizes that when you don’t have solid boundaries, the lines between your needs and desires and those of another person can get blurred. It also stresses that they are necessary for preventing emotional exhaustion, maintaining your mental well-being, and keeping you from becoming a doormat. I am glad that the poster refused to be manipulated.

What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens didn’t hesitate to call out the reckless mother and claimed that she was clearly taking advantage of the kind poster

Reddit comments discussing a drunk lady showing up hours late to pick up her kid after happy hour and a furious sitter cutting her off.

Screenshot of an online conversation about a drunk lady arriving late after happy hour and a furious sitter cutting her off.

Alt text: Comment discussing a drunk lady arriving late after happy hour to pick up her kid, raising concerns about drinking and driving.

Comment discussing coworkers watching a kid after a drunk lady arrives late from happy hour to pick them up.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a drunk lady showing up late to pick up her kid and the sitter cutting her off.

Text post from a former nanny sharing experience about a drunk lady showing up late and the sitter cutting her off.

Comment text discussing a drunk lady showing up late after happy hour, and sitter cutting her off from childcare.

Comment about a drunk lady arriving late to pick up her kid, with sitter setting firm boundaries after the incident.