Entitled Woman Only Visits Parents When She Wants Them To Babysit, Gets Offended When Called Out

Most grandparents love spending time with their grandkids because it helps keep them active and brings them closer to their family. It only becomes a problem when they are expected to be free babysitters and constantly give up their time to look after the little ones.

This is exactly what one woman was facing because her daughter only came around whenever she wanted her child to be looked after and didn’t care if her mom had other plans. Eventually, the grandma couldn’t take it anymore and confronted her entitled daughter.

When family members are asked to babysit multiple times, without any compensation, it might eventually become an issue

Older woman and mother smiling while holding and playing with baby granddaughter on a couch at home.

The poster explained that her daughter had gotten married young, decided to be a housewife, and had a baby very soon after marriage

Text on screen showing a question about refusing taking care of granddaughter free, from an older woman learning languages.

Text on a plain background discussing a daughter’s early marriage and parents refusing to take care of their granddaughter.

Text excerpt discussing a daughter becoming a housewife and frequent visits from granddaughter refusing taking care granddaughter free.

Refuse taking care granddaughter - a woman explains the challenges of declining to care for her granddaughter despite family pressures.

Woman gently holding her granddaughter, illustrating a moment related to refuse taking care granddaughter free concerns.

The woman realized that her daughter was expecting her to babysit a lot, even on weekends, and when she refused to do so, her daughter would get angry

Text about refusing to take care of granddaughter free, describing family conflict and the importance of empathy.

Text about feeling tired from babysitting grandchildren on weekends and balancing family plans, refuse taking care granddaughter free.

Text excerpt about refusing to take care of granddaughter freely, expressing love but not wanting to raise children anymore.

Refuse taking care granddaughter free due to difficulty chasing active baby and physical challenges of seniors.

Elderly woman refusing to take care of granddaughter, showing a tense conversation on a living room couch.

The poster and her husband felt that they couldn’t enjoy their lives or do what they wanted because they had to keep being unpaid babysitters for their daughter

Text excerpt about refusing to take care of granddaughter, addressing being used as a free babysitter by daughter two days a week.

Elderly woman feeling used as she refuses taking care of granddaughter for free with no family visits or support.

Text on a white background about refusing and taking care of granddaughter, questioning the fairness of the situation.

Text excerpt discussing challenges of parenting and refusing taking care of granddaughter for free.

Eventually, the woman told her daughter to pay her for babysitting, which led to a conflict between them, and the other woman felt very offended

It seems like the OP’s daughter wanted to kickstart her life quickly, which is why she decided to get married just a year after finishing high school. She also wanted to become a housewife and was content having a child very soon after marriage. This obviously meant that her entire day was taken up by household tasks and parenting responsibilities.

According to experts, young parents might struggle at first to adjust to the changes that happen in their lives after having kids. Even though they might theoretically understand that a baby is a big responsibility, it’s only when they are actually experiencing parenthood for the first time that they might realize how much the child’s needs take over everything.

It definitely seems like the poster’s daughter was overwhelmed by all the things she had to do for her kid, which is why she started leaving the baby more often at her parents’ house. It was pleasing to the OP at first, but then the frequent babysitting duties started to get too tiresome for her.

This was especially true when the young lady expected her mom to look after the newborn even on weekends. Although grandparents do enjoy the time that they get to spend with their grandkids, parenting experts state that it’s not fair to expect that they’ll always be okay giving up their time to babysit.

Woman sitting on sofa looking worried and stressed, reflecting on refuse taking care granddaughter free situation.

What became even tougher for the poster and her husband was when their granddaughter began crawling, and they found it hard to bend down and pick her up. Even though they were facing such difficulties, their daughter didn’t seem to understand their point of view at all and kept using them as unpaid childcare.

That’s why seasoned grandparents state that it’s important to set boundaries around babysitting as soon as possible. This ensures that people are aware of how often they can ask their parents for childcare support, and it also gives grandparents time to relax, pursue their hobbies, and enjoy their retirement.

That’s exactly why the OP decided to stand up to her daughter and either stop her from requesting childcare so much, or to get payment for all the babysitting she was doing. Unfortunately, this conversation wasn’t received well, and the daughter got offended by her mom’s request.

Even though the poster was exhausted by her daughter’s entitlement, she also felt guilty about saying no to her. She didn’t know whether she should just give in to the other woman’s demands or set a boundary so that she and her husband could enjoy their free time together.

What would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? Let us know if you have any advice for her or thoughts on this situation.

People sided with the poster and felt that her daughter was extremely selfish to dump her responsibilities on her parents

Comments discussing the challenges and refusal of taking care of a granddaughter for free due to exhaustion and personal limits.

Reddit user discusses refusing to take care of granddaughter and setting free boundaries in family care.

Comment explaining refusing to take care of granddaughter for free and setting boundaries with family expectations.

Comment explaining refusal of taking care granddaughter free, highlighting parenting challenges and loss of personal freedom.

Refuse taking care granddaughter free advice showing boundaries with daughter and setting babysitting limits.

Comment discussing refusing to take care of granddaughter for free and setting boundaries for babysitting.

Commenter advising to refuse taking care of granddaughter for free to avoid being taken advantage of.

Text post discussing refusing to take care of granddaughter free, explaining why saying no is justified.

Comment advising to refuse taking care of granddaughter for free by setting boundaries and saying no to prioritize own life.

Comment discussing refusal to take care of granddaughter for free, highlighting unrealistic parenting expectations.