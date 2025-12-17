Entitled Woman Only Visits Parents When She Wants Them To Babysit, Gets Offended When Called Out
Most grandparents love spending time with their grandkids because it helps keep them active and brings them closer to their family. It only becomes a problem when they are expected to be free babysitters and constantly give up their time to look after the little ones.
This is exactly what one woman was facing because her daughter only came around whenever she wanted her child to be looked after and didn’t care if her mom had other plans. Eventually, the grandma couldn’t take it anymore and confronted her entitled daughter.
When family members are asked to babysit multiple times, without any compensation, it might eventually become an issue
The poster explained that her daughter had gotten married young, decided to be a housewife, and had a baby very soon after marriage
The woman realized that her daughter was expecting her to babysit a lot, even on weekends, and when she refused to do so, her daughter would get angry
The poster and her husband felt that they couldn’t enjoy their lives or do what they wanted because they had to keep being unpaid babysitters for their daughter
Image credits: ThrowRASanbuche
Eventually, the woman told her daughter to pay her for babysitting, which led to a conflict between them, and the other woman felt very offended
It seems like the OP’s daughter wanted to kickstart her life quickly, which is why she decided to get married just a year after finishing high school. She also wanted to become a housewife and was content having a child very soon after marriage. This obviously meant that her entire day was taken up by household tasks and parenting responsibilities.
According to experts, young parents might struggle at first to adjust to the changes that happen in their lives after having kids. Even though they might theoretically understand that a baby is a big responsibility, it’s only when they are actually experiencing parenthood for the first time that they might realize how much the child’s needs take over everything.
It definitely seems like the poster’s daughter was overwhelmed by all the things she had to do for her kid, which is why she started leaving the baby more often at her parents’ house. It was pleasing to the OP at first, but then the frequent babysitting duties started to get too tiresome for her.
This was especially true when the young lady expected her mom to look after the newborn even on weekends. Although grandparents do enjoy the time that they get to spend with their grandkids, parenting experts state that it’s not fair to expect that they’ll always be okay giving up their time to babysit.
What became even tougher for the poster and her husband was when their granddaughter began crawling, and they found it hard to bend down and pick her up. Even though they were facing such difficulties, their daughter didn’t seem to understand their point of view at all and kept using them as unpaid childcare.
That’s why seasoned grandparents state that it’s important to set boundaries around babysitting as soon as possible. This ensures that people are aware of how often they can ask their parents for childcare support, and it also gives grandparents time to relax, pursue their hobbies, and enjoy their retirement.
That’s exactly why the OP decided to stand up to her daughter and either stop her from requesting childcare so much, or to get payment for all the babysitting she was doing. Unfortunately, this conversation wasn’t received well, and the daughter got offended by her mom’s request.
Even though the poster was exhausted by her daughter’s entitlement, she also felt guilty about saying no to her. She didn’t know whether she should just give in to the other woman’s demands or set a boundary so that she and her husband could enjoy their free time together.
What would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? Let us know if you have any advice for her or thoughts on this situation.
