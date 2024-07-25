Regardless of how deeply you love your relatives, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a family function quickly go south. Redditors have recently been sharing stories of the most inappropriate and uncomfortable moments that they’ve witnessed at family gatherings, so we’ve gathered the most painful stories below. We sincerely hope that these tales don’t remind you of your own relatives, but if they do, you can rest assured knowing that you’re not alone!

Ah, family . Can’t live with ‘em, can’t live without ‘em! I look forward to seeing my relatives all year long, but when I finally do, I am reminded to be careful to avoid certain hot topics and be on my best behavior. We have a wonderful time catching up, playing games and sharing funny stories . But one controversial comment can make the rest of the day extremely uncomfortable.

#1 My Grandma faked a heart attack at my 7th birthday party. She claimed she had like a year or less to live and had been faking that she had cancer.



Parents take her to the hospital, all the tests they do for a heart attack come back fine. My Mom orders some other tests as well to see what’s really up.



Turned out she was completely fine and wasn’t going to die, she just made it up to try and get money from my parents. Haven’t seen her since then either.

#2 My sister mixed alcohol and "prescription" medication as the matron of honor at a cousin's wedding. She got black out drunk, gave lap dances during the reception, instigated a fight with her husband in the parking lot almost costing him his high security government job because He was arrested, not her, even though she was drunk as hell. The final act was passing out on my Aunt's white couch and pissing herself while wearing a maroon dress thus staining said white couch pink.



She didn't quit drinking after this.



I have been no contact for 19 years for this among many other egregious behaviors over the course of 3 decades.



Oh and if my sister recognizes this story or someone in my extended family, Hello. Also try to deny this happened. I believe it was all recorded in full color on a camcorder.

#3 My stepdad threw a liquor bottle at my auntie during my mom's funeral. I wasn't in the room because i was comforting my sobbing cousin. my mom's sister (my aunt) also slapped me that night because we'd had my mom cremated according to her wishes, and my aunt didn't agree with that. tough titty, 'twas already done n dusted, no pun intended. but yeah, that was a fun night.

#4 My alcoholic uncle got so drunk at his own daughter's wedding that he [peed] on the wedding cake in front of half the wedding party.



"He quit drinking after that.

#5 Was at my now wife’s father’s wedding reception. They eloped and had a fancy dinner with the family. My wife’s uncle tried to toast the couple several times but no one heard him. My father in law quiets his family and says, “Uncle John is trying to say something.”



Uncle John says “to father in law and *his ex wife’s name*. Many happy returns.”



This poor man had nailed it the few times he tried before and boofed it when it counted.

#6 My BIL went around telling everyone my sisters make up and dress made her look like a Las Vegas W**re… at our other sisters wedding. This was before she had to go and stand up in front of a 100 people… she had normal make up and a normal bridesmaid dress. So, not only was her husband embarrassing her to everyone (including strangers) she was genuinely embarrassed to stand up there because she thought she looked so awful. Didn’t matter what we told her, either.

F’in Douche.

#7 Grandma's funeral: my uncle, my grandma's disowned son, came to her viewing in jeans, polo shirt, and his weird wife & and her "service" dog. My grandpa was so mad that he kicked my uncle out. My uncle then went to my grandparents' house and cleaned it out. It took a couple weeks to figure that out because my grandpa was in a nursing home at that point. My deadbeat uncle, who walked our on his five kids to marry a psychopath, literally stole from my grandpa during my grandma's funeral.

#8 My grandmother tried to shoot herself in the front yard because my mother wouldn't let me and my siblings (6, 4 and 2) ride sitting on the back hood of my uncle's classic convertible during their neighborhood Fourth of July parade. She was angry that no one would be able to see our outfits if we were seated inside the car and while trying to shoot herself accidentally grazed my grandpa in the process. Good times.

#9 My grandmother argued with me about my age. Apparently I don’t know how old I am. Needless to say we don’t speak much.

#10 Went to my friends family reunion and got to see a dating couple find out they were related.

#11 One attendee had sex with his own sister underneath a table. They were both very drunk.

#12 This didn't happen to me, but I watched it happen and it was awful. My cousin was pregnant from a guy who she had only been dating for a few months, but he was a good guy. On Christmas Eve she invited him to our family gathering and when we were exchanging presents he grabbed a small box from the tree and was 2 seconds from getting down on one knee when *that uncle* jokingly says, "god I hope you're not proposing!" Everyone laughs and this poor guy is in a half bent knee/half standing pose and just looks up at *that uncle* and slowly powers through it and slowly gets down on one knee and proceeds to ask her if she'll marry him. She said yes and they're engaged but it was one of the worst 45 seconds of my life.

#13 Thanksgiving dinner going around the table sharing what we are thankful for. My brother gives thanks for his wife not kicking him out when she recently found out he had been having an affair. It was humiliating for her and embarrassing for the rest of us. For God’s sake, there were children at the table. We never went around for thanks at the dinner table again. The children are all adults now, and yes they do remember vividly. What the hell was he thinking?

#14 I was invited to a neighbors birthday party, with the extended family there. I was tired, I stayed in the house. A father and 19 yr old son were sitting at the kitchen table with others, drinking alcohol. As a joke, the son pointed a handgun at his father, and pulled the trigger. The gun was loaded, the father died, shot on the face.

#15 My dad brought threw an impromptu birthday party for himself while my mom was overseas (his birthday not until the following month) so he could introduce his affair partner to his family behind my mom's back. The thing about the AP was she had "disappeared" in order to avoid a subpoena. My dad had told investigators when they were looking for her that he had no idea where she was and then brought her to this function two days later.





My dad thought his family would welcome the AP which would force my mom to accept her as a part of our family. Apparently he wanted a whole sister wife scenario.





For some reason, he didn't think my uncle - a working police detective - would rat him and his affair partner out to law enforcement lol.





The spaghetti was good, though. .

#16 During Christmas with the family we discovered the hard way that my little sister, who was 3 years old, was prone to febrile seizures. Everyone was freaking out while my little sister was blue and foaming at the mouth.

#17 Let me preface by saying, all these events happened at *the same Christmas party*.



Family friend in the military is relaxing by the fire drinking a beer, we’ll call him Shane. Family friend #2, we’ll call him Angus, came and sat by the fire to smoke some pot. Angus offers some of his pot to Shane, which Shane declines as he’s still active duty and gets randomly tested. Angus starts berating Shane and insists he must be a cop to act like that, and decided the best course of action would be to pick a fight with a f*****g 3 deployment combat vet. It ended about like you’d expect, with Angus flat on his a*s. Angus jumps up and screams he’s gonna come back and kill everyone and runs towards his car and leaves.



About 15 minutes after Angus left, my Aunt and Uncle started drunk arguing in the shop where the party was mainly taking place, and started throwing chairs and beer bottles at each other. I wasn’t around to see the resolution of that, but IIRC I was told someone told them to calm down or they’d call the cops and they both calmed down and left shortly after.



Then within about 10 minutes of that calming down, my dad’s cousin got drunk and started trying to beat the s**t out of her husband, and my dad had to tackle her and hold her down to wait for the cops. They came and tried to not take her to jail but she wouldn’t quit acting up so they ran her name and she had a bounced check, so off to jail she went.



THEN, maybe a half hour later, here comes Angus’s car slowlyyy down the driveway. All the adults immediately shoved the kids inside and my dad and uncles met him at the driveway with guns and sure enough, he had come back with a gun to kill Shane. They all talked him down and thankfully he ended up giving them the gun and went home, and I don’t think I ever saw him again. From what I remember of him he was a nice normal guy but he got like that when he drank. But either way that was the last time we had a Christmas party that was that big, we had to start cutting a lot of crazy family out of the invite list for the Christmas party from then on.



As a kid it never sank in how bad that night could’ve been, but as an adult I can’t believe no one called the cops on him when he *told them* that he was coming back with a gun. My best guess is everyone figured he would go home and pass out drunk, but still, if someone says they’re bringing a gun back to the house my kids are at to kill someone, I’m calling the cops and if I can get to my gun in time, they’re not leaving until the cops get there to deal with them.

#18 Ugh. Memory unlocked. Buncha kids running around, one of them stepped on a rusty nail. I mean, that SOB was embedded. I remember them pulling it out of his heel and I about fell out. They ran him to the hospital, pall on the day, it was horrifying.

#19 Kid drowned at my mother’s birthday party. EMTs shocked him back to life. The whole thing lasted maybe 10 min. It was surreal. .

#20 At the end of my aunt’s open casket funeral service I knocked down a floral spray and it dominoed the rest of the flowers around the casket and she was covered in floral.

#21 My dad and my uncle got into a fist fight. They were both drunk. Thanksgiving in the 50s.

#22 Probably the 20 person drunken fistfight that only partially stopped when my grandpa had a heart attack.



There was also the 20 person drunken fistfight at halloween.... the one at 4th of july.... the one at thanksgiving, but at least those had no heart attacks.

#23 I remember when my brothers and cousins spent two summers building a viking ship and they took it out on a fjord when we had a family reunion function. Only my brothers and cousins went out on it and after being chased by the coast guard the ship eventually began leaking and it sank leaving them to be rescued by the coast guard. Luckily they only got slapped with a warning do not build another ship again.

#24 My mothers best friend ex husbands funeral. Daughter was an addict and alcoholic. She shows up late storms across the graveyard and start punching her mother. Screaming and flipping the middle finger at everyone. Saying I hate you all. Quite the performance.



My father would get buzzed and just randomly pick out someone to verbally abuse. Good times.



Friend of mine had a drunk uncle that flipped out one Christmas. Threw the tree and all the presents out the front door yelling F Christmas the whole time.

#25 When I was a kid, my great-grandmother was quite the hoarder. Poor, deaf, only about five feet tall and frail. Never had less than half a dozen cats, no litter box, just the entire back end of the house covered in newspaper. Just trash and filth everywhere. She had a chihuahua she'd trained to act "cripple", and another dog she'd affectionately named the N word.



We visited about once a week for dinner. On one visit, she tells asks my dad to check on "the" cat. It hadn't left its spot on the floor all day. Dad checks on the cat, and reports: "No wonder if hasn't moved. It's dead."



Dinner's ready! Who's hungry?

#26 Easter dinner at my ex’s very religious aunts household. Decided it was a good time to announce my pregnancy. Not one congratulation, just a bunch of “ohs” and silence. Not even afterwards did someone come up and say congrats.



Looking back I get it now. Dude was never ready to be a dad and his entire family knew it. It was so embarrassing at the time though.

#27 I have always had trouble getting along with my uncle and my autistic cousin (his nephew). At my grandpa's funeral, being a Jewish funeral, the closest male relatives are asked to come forward to dig up some dirt and place it on top of the coffin. Then they ask anyone else if they'd like to do the same. I just happened to be in front of my uncle at that time, and he barked under his breath for me to "MOVE!" I replied, "MOVE PLEASE!" while he grunted and rolled his eyes at me while forcibly pushing me out the way.



Back at my Nanna's for lunch afterwards, I just happened to be in front of him again in the narrow hallway leading to the kitchen and he decided I wasn't moving fast enough for his liking and starting barking at me again to, "MOVE....MOOOVE!" but much louder this time. I turned around at yelled at him that he's been giving me mixed messages about whether he cared about me my whole life, and to pick a f*****g lane! Naturally, my extended family members who I don't get to see that often all heard it. His girlfriend was on my side at least.



My Mum also argued with my cousin until they were both blue in the face over certain religious requirements of the Chevra Kadisha as they're an Orthodox organisation (that deal with the deceased and funerals) and my cousin is Reform. She ended up screaming at him, and my extended family members heard that, too.



A few months later, there was an event at his girlfriend's shop, and we argued again, and he told me I was lucky not to be thrown on top of the coffin!



More months later, at Seder (first night Passover), that same Uncle's poured the leftover oil from the pulled lamb he made down my Nanny's sink in her brand new apartment and blocked it! Then he accidentally swung round a wine bottle and broke a glass full of red wine all over the tablecloth. He also argued with my mother and Nanna. I was just glad not to be his target this time. Needless to say, my Nanna has now retired from hosting Seders!



How anyone can read this and think Jews could possibly agree with each other long enough to execute giant, worldwide conspiracy theories is bloody laughable really! Just attend one shabbat dinner and get back to me! As we say, if 2 Jews are sitting around the table, they'll be 3 opinions!

#28 Boy, do I have a good one.



So, waaay back in the day, my aunt went to university with a nice boy who was studying medicine, while she was studying accounting.



20 years later, and he became our family doctor. He's the GP for me, my brother, my parents, my aunt, my cousins...and we're close friends with his family, his son, his wider relations, and their friends. One big happy family-and-friends group.



So, a few years ago, before COVID (I think 2016, 2017?) our doc invites us out to his 60th birthday. All his family was there - cousins, cousins-in-law, nephews, nieces, family friends (including all of us) etc etc. He'd booked out an entire Italian restaurant to celebrate his birthday.



We're sitting down, we're talking, we're eating. The restaurant is divided into two halves - the "adults area" with all our parents, and the "kids area" with me, my doctor's son, his cousins, and all our mutual friends. Everything is totally fine and normal...



...and then my friend's aunt, my doctor's cousin-in-law, comes running over to tell my friend's cousin that something's happened, and come at once.



My friend's cousin's father has passed out. Fainted dead away, slumped in his seat and fell off the chair onto the floor, like something out of a slapstick comedy film.



So the birthday boy - our doctor - hurries over to help his cousin, who's now out-cold on the floor.



He calls his son over - my friend - who is also a doctor - to help him.



He tells our friend - another doctor - to call an ambulance.



While our friend's calling an ambulance, his mother - ANOTHER DOCTOR - comes over to check the man's vitals while he's out on the floor.



My friend's cousin calls over her boyfriend, who's a pharmacist.



So we have four doctors and one pharmacist all administering CPR and whatnot, to this guy who's out cold on the floor, in the middle of a restaurant packed with friends and family.



The ambulance arrives, and they manage to stabilise him and revive him and get him into a wheelchair. I asked my friend's cousin's mother what happened, and she goes:



"Oh, he's an idiot! He took his medicine, and then chased it down with a glass of red! Idiot man!! I mean, you'd think he'd know better!!"



Yeah, you'd think so, wouldn't you? After all...



...the patient...wait for it...IS ALSO A F*****G DOCTOR!!



Yes, he got to hospital and recovered. He's fine now.

#29 Not my story but my cousins- her aunt was always a little off. You know the type. The family was pretty low contact with her because of this but not no contact. The aunt has a daughter (let’s say “Tara”) that the entire family loves and looks out for. She’s not “off” like her mom but being raised by such a person she turns out very free spirited. When she reaches adulthood she is off to explore the world. At some point the aunt informs the family Tara has been in a terrible accident overseas, and a few days later confirms Tara has passed. The family mourns but is told by Tara’s mom that she had her cremated and the ashes buried wherever she was and doesn’t want to do any funeral. A few months go by and Tara’s grandfather dies. Of course there will be a big family funeral for him. Tara’s mom begins calling her family members to tell them that Tara had a very close friend that would like to attend the funeral. The thing is, she says, Tara’s friend looks A LOT like Tara but would be very upset if you brought it up to her or talked to her at all. Believe it or not but wild stories were such a part of their relationship to this woman that I don’t think any one really thought about it. That is until (you guessed it) Tara, thought to be deceased by her entire extended family, walked into her actually deceased grandfather’s funeral.

#30 It was a high school graduation party for my cousin. My two uncles got into a fist fight. Shirt were torn. They were both a bloody mess. Cops were called by the neighbors. They were both drunk. Party was shut down. They didn’t speak for years!

#31 At a funeral, a relative of the deceased stood up to speak and for 20 minutes talked s**t about the dead person. I couldn't believe the family or funeral person didn't stop her. It was painful to hear.

#32 My father-in-law attended his first Passover dinner (Jewish holiday). He polished off a bottle of Jack and started speaking in fake Hebrew to my deeply religious Jewish family members. Nobody thought it was funny. He hasn't been invited over since.

#33 Maternal grandmother's funeral. My narcissist mother started a fight with her older sister and then went scorched earth by telling auntie that her husband, current uncle, had previously said to my mom, "I should have married you."



To be fair, he did say that, about 2 years previously. I was there to hear it. S**t was flying.



Me and the cousins just bug eyes. 👀.

#34 Found my dad dead across the room from me when I was 5 on Christmas eve.

#35 Gathered at my grandparents's place for Halloween when it had been several years since we gathered there. I was in the throws of my worst depression ever and had been discovered to be doing self harm. I tried talking to my aunt and cousin and every time they would act like they had a thought that needed to be spoken about right now. Went hours like this or they would ignore me. Turns out they were told even though I told my mom not to tell anyone so she told one aunt and my grandma and grandpa. Grandma told this aunt. Who told my three cousins. My aunt disowned me. Never saw or spoke to her again. She died young from lung cancer. I was asked if I wanted to go see her. F**k no I don't. She shouldn't die but I'm definitely not barging in on her dying and hating me. She has enough to deal with. So yeah. Screw family gatherings.

#36 Well this wasn't *at* the funeral but during visitation after my grandfather's funeral my uncle was arrested for failure to pay child support. According to the police his ex-wife tried to get them to drag him out of the church in cuffs but they refused because "that's how cops get shot.".

#37 At the time, my mother in law was living with myself my exwife and kids. My parents came to town to visit. My inlaw took a bunch of pills and chugged a bunch of rum. She came out rolling down the back patio stairs and saying all kinds of crazy s**t. "No one cares about me", "if I died no one would care." And s**t like that. We had to call an ambulance in which she was hospitalized for a psych evaluation for a few days. That visit went from showing my parents the new house and spending time with them to dealing with her.

#38 My older cousins 16th birthday. My uncle is a bit of a redneck. We had a bonfire somehow some grass outside the fire pit caught we tried hiding it but eventually his whole backyard was engulfed leading into his woods. Fire department got it put out pretty quick he got reamed for like an hour by the firemen.



The next day we had pizza and cake at my grandma's house up the street. My uncle was not allowed near anything flammable.

#39 Nothing too bad. Over the years we've had a couple shouting matches, mainly because some of my family is very set in their old ways and the some have tattoos and spouses from other countries. We've had one fight back in the 90s at a wedding because an uncle got drunk. Probably the worst was a Thanksgiving/Christmas get-together at a park where someone drove their car into the food table on purpose because there was no alcohol.

#40 I called my uncles by the wrong last name. Grandma had three husbands over her long and pious (cough) life, I called husband #3's sons husband #1's last name, at her funeral.



Decades have passed. More than any "you too!" response to "enjoy the movie", more than any "thanks!" reply to a "how are you?" question, this is what haunts me at night.











(in my defense, I'm descended from husband #2, so the two last names were equally not mine, and equally blended in aunts/uncles at grandmas house all my life).

#41 Sister's wedding. My parents were absolutely plastered (they're usually the type to have maybe half a beer and be done) and would s**t talk the groom to anyone who'd listen, my brothers first ex-fiancée decided to get just as drunk and pick a fight with my wife and when I defended my wife (because she absolutely was 100% in the right), brother's ex stomped off to continue getting drunk and picking fights with people in the bathroom. We had to force my dad to not drive because he was far too intoxicated to not drive and couldn't see it for himself. The groom was and still is a total piece of s**t but I thought even a modicum of decorum would've gone a long way that day.





My wife's family has their own issues but I've never been so deeply, and publicly ashamed to be part of my own family. Dirtbag brother with dirtbag partner, decent and good sister marrying an absolute douche nozzle, and my parents acting like a*s clowns. .

#42 At my friend's wedding ceremony, an unknown psycho girl entered the church claiming that the groom is her husband (she's old woman) btw.

#43 First important detail of my story is that the majority of my dad's side of the family all live on one large piece of property. One of them was on his second wedding, it was a small backyard type of deal. The brides in a Walmart sundress, which no big deal, it was a very small budget wedding. The groom comes out in a dirty pair of jeans and one of those " I do all my own stunts" T-shirts. The officiant was some big burly biker from out of town called Big Daddy. Who was very nice, but some of the older b***hier women had an issue with that.



They get to the I Do's and when they ask the groom the whole "do you take this woman" bit he pulls out a beer and my very religious aunt from the back stands up and goes "Michael, No" and he proceeds to chug a bottle of Bud Light. He then pulls out a coin and flips it and and says, "Yeah, I guess." Nobody laughed, but the bride looked on the brink of tears. And everyone immediately left and walked to their homes. And then it was the bride, groom, and like two of the grooms friends.



I went to my grandma's house to get ready for the annual 4H cookout. By the time that started, the groom and his friends were trashed. So while all the kids are roasting hot dogs in my grandma's front yard we can hear them yelling highly inappropriate things. At one point we heard "YA'LL EVER REACH AROIND WHEN YOUR F*****G A GUY IN THE A*S AND PRETEND IT WENT ALL THE WAY THROUGH."



The then decided to all jump in the pool in their boxer and one guy ran to the front yard in his soaking white boxers for all the children to see.



My grandma was mortified. The other kids asked me if that was normal and I was like pretty much. And the bride and groom are no longer married.

#44 Mom died at my Dad’s funeral…was surreal.

#45 Me: Well, my mum's boyfriend was English and my sister's FIL was Scottish and they got into a fight about Scottish independence...



Other people: death, guns, violence...

#46 My p**n star cousin and her sister got into a fist fight with their mother because their mother's boyfriend wouldn't stop referring to my cousin by her p**n name in front of everyone.

#47 Mom, dad, sister, and brother all started fist fighting. It was like a royal rumble.

#48 My grandmother quite literally died at a family reunion, mere weeks after declaring it'd be the last one she attended. This came shortly after entering remission from lung cancer and just years after losing her husband of half a century. So probably that.

#49 My mom received a phone call from her sister during christmas telling her that their mother passed away. Heart breaking, it really hurt seeing my mom having a panic attack and crying hard since she wasn’t able to see her last year.