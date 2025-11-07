Hired To Watch An “Independent” Child, Teen Sitter Arrives And Finds A Nonverbal, Bedridden Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

These days, we are coming across a lot of wild babysitting stories, and it seems like parents just want to thrust their children on almost anyone possible. Despite their own fault, if something happens to their kid, these people will waste no time in blaming the sitter.

Speaking of such parents, this mom conveniently forgot to mention to the babysitter that her son is severely disabled. Obviously, she was shocked when she found out the truth and refused to do the job. Read on to find out how dramatically the mother acted after her rejection!

Some parents shamelessly lie about their kids and try to fool babysitters into taking care of them

Smiling boy lying in hospital bed, appearing nonverbal and bedridden, in a medical care setting.

Image credits: user35692504 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The 15-year-old poster was working as a babysitter in her neighborhood when a mom (Grace) hired her for her 10-year-old “independent” son

Image credits: throwawaysitter15

Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, when the poster entered the son’s room, she was shocked to find a severely disabled child, who was hooked up to many machines

Image credits: throwawaysitter15

Teen sitter talks to upset independent child on couch in living room during childcare visit at home.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When she called out Grace’s lies, the mom claimed he was independent, as she only had to “monitor the machines and distribute his medications”

Image credits: throwawaysitter15

Obviously, the horrified poster refused to do the job, so Grace showered her with curses and even accused her of discriminating against disabled people

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she had a babysitting scare all thanks to a lying mom. OP worked as a sitter in her neighborhood to make some cash and posted an ad on Facebook. While she didn’t have any professional experience, she had four younger siblings, and she also got along well with children.

One day, a woman (Grace) approached her to babysit her 10-year-old son, and the poster tried to inquire about him a little. When the mom said that he was an “independent” child, who wouldn’t need much help, she agreed to take on the job without hesitation. The hard-working teen arrived a couple of minutes early before she was supposed to at their house.

Dear readers, this is where our plot thickens because the poster simply froze after she went to the kid’s room and saw him. The guy was hooked to multiple machines, and from his face she could make out that he was severely disabled! Well, OP immediately confronted the lying mom, who was quick to retaliate that he was really independent, as she didn’t have to “entertain” him.

The poster was supposed to monitor the machines and distribute his medications, and boy, was she shocked. Obviously, she refused to do the job as she was manipulated into it, but the mom started cursing her and even accused her of discriminating against disabled people. In fact, she also posted on Facebook about how a babysitter bailed on her, but didn’t mention her lies.

Teen sitter looking concerned at phone while seated indoors, reflecting on caring for a nonverbal bedridden boy.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to a survey, 84% of parents reported that it’s challenging to find a sitter, and 40% claimed that they had to cancel plans since they couldn’t find one. However, that does not give any parent the right to lie about their kids, especially a disabled child. It’s only natural that the poster freaked out and left after seeing the woman’s son, since it was so unexpected.

Many netizens pointed out that the mom actually sounded careless if she could trust her son with a teen who doesn’t know how to care for special needs kids. Even research suggests that it’s important to have trained professionals look after disabled children, as it ensures their utmost safety. Folks claimed that not only did the mom lie to OP, but she also (almost) put her kid in danger.

It has been observed that major crimes have taken place against children because of babysitters. Despite this, netizens questioned how the mother could trust a teen to look after her severely disabled kid. Honestly, it is really troubling what she did, all because she wanted to attend her sister’s secret promposal.

Moreover, when OP called her out for manipulating her into taking the job, she just lashed out against the poster instead of accepting her own mistake. She also badmouthed the poster on Facebook, so I guess people online were right in calling out her atrocious behavior. If you were in the babysitter’s shoes, would you do that same and ditch the job? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks online were equally shocked by the mom’s attitude, as she was not just a liar but also very careless about her child

Text comment discussing challenges of caring for special needs kids and lack of specific training for teen sitter.

