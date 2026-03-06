Bio Mom Forbids Stepmom From Making 16YO Lunches For School: “I Don’t Have Time To Compete”

ADVERTISEMENT

Every stepparent hopes that they’ll be able to seamlessly integrate into their new family’s life, without stepping on anyone’s toes. The problem is that sometimes that isn’t in their control because their partner’s ex might not take a liking to them and may find ways to sabotage them.

This is what happened to one woman who tried to look after her stepdaughter by making her packed lunches, but got criticized by the teen’s biological mom for doing so. She soon realized that the other woman had a lot of animosity toward her.

More info: Reddit

In blended families, parents should do what’s best for the children, instead of letting any of their petty differences get in the way of that

Image credits: anna_grant / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that when she found out that her stepdaughter didn’t like her school lunches, she decided to pack food for her from then on

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The stepmom made lunch for the teen every day during the school year, but when she went back to her biological mom, the other woman refused to do the same

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster wondered if she should stop making school lunches for her stepdaughter since her mom seemed to be uncomfortable with it, but her husband told her not to stop

Image credits: jasmin_cicada

The poster also later realized that her stepdaughter’s well-being was more important than protecting the other lady’s feelings, so she decided to continue making the lunches

When the OP’s stepdaughter was living in her house, the poster got to know that the teen didn’t enjoy her school lunches at all. So, she decided to make meals for the girl instead, so that she’d have something to eat and wouldn’t have to go through the day feeling hungry. Luckily, the teen also liked the idea and enjoyed having packed lunches given to her every day.

Although this might seem like a wonderful and healthier alternative to school food, research has found that sometimes when parents give their kids packed food, it might not be as nutritious as what’s given in school. That’s why adults who are supplying their kids with lunches must put in the effort to give them a balanced meal every day.

That’s exactly what the poster did for her stepkid, which is why the teen decided to continue the habit even when she went to stay with her mom. Unfortunately, the girl’s biological mom refused to continue giving her packed lunches, as she felt that it was all part of the OP’s ploy to be competitive.

In blended families, it can be difficult for biological parents and stepparents to keep their egos aside and not feel like they’re in constant competition with one another. Experienced moms state that whenever one person starts feeling like this, it’s important to refocus their attention on the child, and to discuss the matter honestly with the other folks involved.

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster obviously realized that her partner’s ex was feeling uncomfortable about her packed lunch initiative, which is why she wondered if she should stop doing it. She even spoke to her stepdaughter about the issue and checked whether she was overstepping in any way.

Luckily, the teen reassured her that she loved being pampered with the daily tiffin and that she didn’t want it to stop. That gave the OP the confidence to speak to her partner about the issue and to discuss what boundaries they wanted to set with his ex, so that she wouldn’t throw such a tantrum again.

Although the poster was willing to take a step back in this conflict situation, experts state that it’s important for biological parents to slowly make the stepparents also their equals. This will help establish their authority with the children and also allow them to make their own executive parenting decisions.

Even though the OP knew that her initiative was making her stepkid feel good, she still felt guilty about her husband having to handle his ex. She also didn’t want there to be any conflict between them all, but she was glad that they were trying to put the teen’s well-being ahead of everything else.

What do you think would have been the best way to deal with the biological mom’s tantrums? Do share your thoughts on this story, and any advice you might have for the OP.

People sided with the poster and were shocked by the other woman’s competitive nature

