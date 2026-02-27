Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Evil Stepmom Ends Up Homeless After Trying To Evict Stepdaughter From Her Home As Sis Isn’t Having It
Teen stepdaughter hugs pillow looking upset while man tries to comfort her in a modern bright living room.
Entitled People, Relationships

Evil Stepmom Ends Up Homeless After Trying To Evict Stepdaughter From Her Home As Sis Isn’t Having It

1

22

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Accepting a whole new person to replace their late parent immediately can be extremely stressful for all children, minors, or adults. Especially when the kids are still in mourning, and a new mother or father feels they have the right to act authoritatively towards them. 

Well, this spineless father just watched as his new wife kicked out his depressed teen, who was still grieving her late mom. His elder daughter owned the house they were living in, and in anger, she kicked him out with the stepmom, even after knowing she was pregnant! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It can be difficult for children to accept a “new parent,” especially after the demise of a biological parent

    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster inherited the house after losing her mom, and her father married a woman 6 months after that

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her teen sister was still grieving their mom when their dad and stepmom announced they were pregnant with twins

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: elinapopova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She had a meltdown and threw a huge party on her 16th birthday, but when the couple returned, the furious stepmom sent her to her aunt’s home

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Pitiful-Heron

    That’s why the furious poster kicked out the couple, knowing her stepmom was pregnant, but her annoyed father threatened to contest her late mom’s will

    Today’s story is quite harrowing, as the original poster (OP) tells us about a traumatic incident. She inherited their house after her late mom, as it was her family home, while her 16-year-old sister got the vacation home. Barely six months after the tragic incident, their father remarried and brought his new wife home, but the poster didn’t live with them.

    The teen had to bear all the brunt as the woman tried to erase their late mom. She removed all their family pictures from around the house, so the teen hung them in her room. Things got dramatic when the couple announced they were pregnant with twins. You see, the depressed teen was still mourning her mom, but had a complete meltdown after finding out this “good” news. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the night of her 16th birthday, her dad and stepmom were on vacation, so she did what any teen would: she threw a huge party at home. The next morning, the couple returned earlier than expected and saw the aftermath of the party. Well, the stepmom lost it, had a screaming match with the teen, and sent her packing to her aunt’s house. 

    OP was furious after hearing this, so she retaliated by telling the couple to move out in a week, since it was her house. Her father called her a cruel brat as his wife was pregnant, but she couldn’t take how they were treating her sister anymore. Much to her shock, her dad planned to challenge her late mom’s will, but her maternal family appointed a lawyer to fight her case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: BalashMirzabey / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    No matter your age, it is always difficult to deal with the loss of a parent. Research also stresses, “Being a teenager already comes with emotional ups and downs, identity changes, and shifting relationships. When grief is added on top, teens often feel overwhelmed by emotions they don’t yet have the tools to manage.” The last thing the 16-year-old needed was more drama.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, not only was the stepmom evil to her, but she also tried to erase her late mom. That is the exact opposite of what experts emphasize: that a stepparent should accept that people are grieving, allow anger, and calmly handle the children’s difficult behavior. Moreover, they should help kids remember their late parents rather than completely replace them. 

    Her behavior clearly points out that she just wanted the teen out of the way for her own family. However, what was more mortifying was the father’s reaction; he just let it happen, even though he knew what his child was going through. In fact, he was enabling his wife’s toxic behavior. Also, when his elder daughter stood up for her sister, he threatened to contest the will.

    Law professionals warn that a will can be contested for these reasons: lack of testamentary capacity, undue influence, fraud, and improper execution. Seems like he will have a difficult time actually doing that. Nonetheless, netizens warned OP that she should give them a month’s notice before eviction or speak with a lawyer. She agreed and said she would stay with her sister for the month.

    I really hope she won if he contested it, don’t you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens were aghast that the dad let his new wife get so aggressive with a teen daughter who was clearly struggling mentally

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    mental health

    22

    1

    22

    1

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like the last commenter said, I'm kind of interested if the OP's father's new wife would be his wife and pregnant if she knew the house she was living in wasn't his? Either way, she made her bed by throwing a child out, so out she goes. Seems fair to me. Pregnant or not. Actions have consequences.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like the last commenter said, I'm kind of interested if the OP's father's new wife would be his wife and pregnant if she knew the house she was living in wasn't his? Either way, she made her bed by throwing a child out, so out she goes. Seems fair to me. Pregnant or not. Actions have consequences.

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT