Entitled Guy Treats Foster Teen As A Thief, Brings Down Hell On Earth After His Watch Goes Missing

Growing up in the system must be extremely challenging, as kids never know what kind of foster family they will end up in. After all, everyone knows that there are more evil people in the world out there than good ones.

Speaking of foster families, this teen was distraught after her foster uncle accused her of stealing his watch. He raged into her room and threatened to call the cops if he couldn’t find it. However, it was soon “found” in his own house! Here’s what happened next…

Life must be pretty tough for foster kids, as they never know whether they will end up with a good or bad family

The poster got a good family after her 15th placement, but her foster uncle (Rick) treated her suspiciously while they were watching the Super Bowl together

However, after she returned home, Rick came raging into her room, accusing her of stealing his watch, and searched for it

He threatened to call the cops if he didn’t find it, but his wife called later, claiming that it was “found” in their house

Everyone expected the poster to forgive Rick, but she refused to be the “bigger person,” and netizens were shocked that she had to go through that

Comment expressing support for a foster teen wrongly accused of theft after a missing watch incident.

Comment discussing an entitled guy wrongly accusing a foster teen of theft after his watch went missing.

Comment from former foster kid advising on rights and challenges when an entitled guy treats foster teen as a thief.

After she read their comments, the poster printed them and showed them to her foster parents, and the shocked couple confronted Rick

They made him call up all their relatives and clear the misunderstandings, while his wife also ended up apologizing to the poster

In today’s story, the 16-year-old original poster (OP) tells us how she had been in the system since age 7, and after her 15th placement, she found good foster parents. They had a huge extended family, and about 30 of them gathered to watch the Super Bowl at her foster mom’s sister’s house. This woman’s husband (Rick) is the one who sparked all the drama.

He kept watching over OP as though she would steal something, and when she went home with her foster parents, he showed up at their house. The guy accused her of stealing his watch and had called everyone to ask them about it. He even searched her room, but obviously it wasn’t there. In fact, it was later found at his own home, and the poster refused to forgive him.

After she vented online, netizens were shocked that she had to face such cruelty. She printed out their responses and showed them to her foster parents, who were horrified. They called Rick and his wife to their house, showed him everything, and asked him to apologize. He even had to call up all the relatives and clear the misunderstanding that he had spread about the poster.

Eventually, she did forgive him, but she didn’t think that she could ever forget what happened or even go to his house again. After all, he made her feel unsafe, and that kind of trauma can stay with a teen for a long time. Rick’s wife also apologized to OP for playing any part in it, and things were quiet in the poster’s life after that.

A lot of internet parents jumped to her side and expressed their sympathy that she had to go through such a terrible ordeal. However, the sad truth is that children in foster care are significantly more likely to experience cruelty, with up to 40% facing some form of maltreatment.

Bored Panda got in touch with OP to find out more about her difficult situation. She told us that the most challenging part was how she was extremely worried that they would move her to another placement. In fact, she was even prepared with her bags packed, waiting for the social worker to come and get her.

She narrated, “This is the first home I felt safe in, and I really don’t want to leave. But they’re good people, so they didn’t punish me for having boundaries. It’s very common for foster kids to be re-homed like unwanted pets when we cause problems with the ‘real family.’ I would recommend that if you feel like you are in a place where you think you can be heard safely, do it.”

“I was so scared I almost threw up, but I am glad I sat them down and told them how the experience made me feel,” she added. OP also said that since she didn’t have anyone in her life to talk to, she turned to Reddit, and was glad that she did. A lot of internet parents helped her realize that she was right and wasn’t being crazy.

Lastly, the poster also added that her foster parents have been very supportive since she showed them all the Reddit comments. Her foster mom is also going to take her to her gym so that they can work out together. Well, I really hope that things only turn out for the better from here in OP’s life. What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

However, netizens still cautioned her to report everything that happened to her case worker, and she agreed as well

Text comment thread discussing an entitled guy treating a foster teen as a thief after a missing watch incident.

Reddit conversation showing emotional support for foster teen wrongly accused of theft by entitled guy.

Alt text: Online discussion accusing foster teen of theft after a missing watch, highlighting entitled behavior and harsh consequences.