Sister Screams Treason When Teen Calls Stepdad Dad, Teen Suggests Therapy Instead Of Screaming
All families have their ups and downs, but life in a blended family can be like a trip through the whole theme park. Keeping the family dynamics balanced can feel like a full-time job, especially for stepparents, but stepkids carry their fair share of the burden too.
One woman turned to an online community to vent after her sister accused her of disrespecting the memory of their biological dad just because she wants a healthy dad-daughter relationship with her mom’s second husband. Now netizens are divided.
Growing up without a dad is never ideal, so if you get a second chance at having one, you can’t really be blamed for grabbing it
One woman, who lost her dad while she was still a baby, was thrilled when she started bonding with her mother’s second husband
The only issue was that her sister saw their stepdad as an usurper, and the woman’s affection for him as betraying the memory of their lost dad
After she posted some pics of a day out at a theme park with their stepdad, her sister lost the plot, accused her of general dad treason, and turned their other siblings against her
With the help of her grandma, though, the woman drew up a list of all the hurtful things her sister has done to her and decided to take a step back from their relationship
The original poster’s (OP’s) biological dad met his maker before she could even form a memory of him, leaving her childhood dad-shaped but dad-less. Family stories helped, sure, but they were basically movie trailers, not the whole film. Then, when she was 11, her mom married “Jim”, a man who stepped into the role and became her dad.
Her sister, however, never got the memo. While Jim became a safe landing place for OP, her sister treated him like an unwanted sequel no one asked for. Cue years of guilt-tripping, accusations of “replacing” their lost father, and a sibling relationship that slowly cracked under the pressure like a dropped phone screen.
Things calmed down after OP’s sister left for college, until a harmless scroll through old photos stirred up drama. After seeing pics of her biological dad taking her siblings to theme parks, OP asked Jim for a similar day out. He said sure, they had a blast, she posted photos, and… accidentally opened the gates to Emotional Rollercoaster Land.
Her sister exploded, accusing her of betrayal and general dad treason, despite it being a different theme park and a different decade. After one fight too many, OP snapped. With her grandma’s support and a long list of past hurts, she stepped back from her sister, but she’s still asking netizens if she’s a villain, or just a daughter entitled to a dad too.
Let’s be honest, who can blame OP for wanting a father figure? Either her sister is secretly jealous of her relationship with Jim, or she’s just plain toxic. So, what’s the best way to deal with a toxic sibling? And how can OP sidestep the guilt trips her sister keeps trying to send her on?
The experts over at Psychology Today say a few characteristics of toxic people include them being manipulative, shifting blame, being critical, judgmental, and cruel, and making you feel guilty for things you didn’t do – we’re looking at you, OP’s sister.
So how does OP cope? Well, there are a few expert-backed strategies she can turn to, including creating boundaries, limiting contact, simply not engaging, and creating a solid support system – thank goodness OP has her grandma, right?
Now, what about the guilt-tripping? The pros at PsychCentral say guilt trips tend to happen most in close relationships because the guilt-tripper has to know that the other person wants to avoid causing them harm.
Psychologists say the best ways to deal with a guilt-tripper include depersonalizing the guilt-trip by realizing that the person trying to guilt-trip you is doing so because of their issues and not yours, articulating your boundaries, validating their feelings, and offering a compromise.
We’d say putting some distance between herself and her sister is probably the best move. Here’s hoping the siblings can bury the hatchet in time, because it’d be a shame to lose a sister just as you gained a dad.
What’s your take? Does OP’s sister have a point, or does she need to get over it and let her sister have a dad? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
In the comments, readers were torn, with some saying the original poster is blameless, and others saying everyone in the mess is a jerk
Another example of why I believe that you do not have to maintain a relationship with someone who brings nothing good to your life, simply because of an accident of DNA. I would tell all siblings that I have less that zero interest in their opinions on this subject and will NEVER be discussing it again. If they have a problem with my relationship with my dad, I suggest they keep it entirely to themselves, or they can f off.
I'm going to go further. Even if she remembered bio Dad, there is absolutely nothing wrong with feeling your step-Dad is also your father. Taking revenge for past comments with the theme park photos is pretty crappy, but she's 16. You're allowed to mess up at that age.
OP never had a relationship with bio-dad, so Jim *is* her dad. Sis can go fvck off. I'd cut all contact with her, if I were OP. Saying bio-dad is not her dad was a bad move but I understand where OP is coming from.
