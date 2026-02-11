Dad Chose New Family Over Daughter, Now Wants Her Back In His Life After New Wife Cheats On Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents are meant to be there for their children, not ignore them. But alas, not every dad or mom will win the ‘parent of the year’ award. Not even close. Some people realize the mistakes they’ve made, but by then, it can already be too late.

A teenager asked the AITA online community if she was wrong not to move back in with her estranged father. The man prioritized his new family over his daughter, only to regret it when his wife cheated on him, and he’s getting divorced. You’ll find the full story and the internet’s advice below.

Young woman looking concerned while talking on phone, reflecting emotions related to dad choosing new family over daughter.

Text post discussing a daughter explaining why she won't move back in with dad after he chose new family over her.

Alt text: Text describing a dad choosing a new family over his daughter and later wanting her back after new wife’s betrayal.

Text on white background describing someone staying with their aunt after dad chose new family over daughter.

Text excerpt about dad who chose new family over daughter, now wanting her back after new wife cheated on him.

Text excerpt about daughter feeling better with aunt than dad after family changes, relating to dad choosing new family.

Text excerpt about a student expressing fondness for school, friends, and nearby colleges without needing to move away for college.

Text excerpt about a dad who chose new family over daughter and now wants her back after his wife cheated on him.

Young woman in a white hoodie looking sad outdoors, representing dad choosing new family over daughter situation.

Family estrangement is a topic that’s more and more present in people’s lives. Quite a few people feel estranged from their parents or other relatives.

According to one study from Ohio State University, around 6% of adult children had a period where they had little or no communication with their mothers. However, for fathers, this figure rose to a whopping 26%.

Meanwhile, a YouGov poll found that 38% of American adults were estranged from a member of their family. Most commonly, they were estranged with a sibling (24%), a parent (16%), a child (10%), a grandparent (9%), and a grandchild (6%).

And based on the findings of the University of Newcastle academic, Dr. Kylie Agllias, in Australia, back in 2016, around 1 in 12 adults are estranged from a family member.

As per the Guardian, there can be various reasons for estrangement, from violence in the family and unmet needs to differences in religious, political, and other beliefs.

Other major factors that can lead to estrangement include things like manipulative behavior, abandonment, neglect, lies, betrayal, and personality conflicts. On top of that, other factors include conflicting values, different lifestyles, substance misuse, favoritism, and fallout from divorce.

Young woman sitting by window, appearing thoughtful and sad, reflecting on family and relationship challenges.

“It can be all sorts of things. Mental health issues in one of the parents or one of the children can split a family. That’s the one I’ve most commonly seen,” Australian Psychological Society chief executive officer, Dr Zena Burgess, told the Guardian.

In the meantime, according to clinical psychologist and world-renowned expert Dr. Joshua Coleman, in his talk on the podcast Where Parents Talk, there is a “kind of silent epidemic” of parent-child estrangement.

From his perspective, there’s been a shift to a more identitarian perspective, with the idea that “if a relationship doesn’t feel good to me, then not only can I cut that person off, I should cut that person off.”

And so, more and more people are cutting off contact with their family members due to more subtle and political reasons, not just due to outright neglect or violence.

We’d like to hear your perspectives, too, Pandas. Do you think the teenager was right not to go back in with her dad now that he’s getting divorced and wants to reconcile? What would you do if you were in her shoes? Have you ever been estranged from a member of your family? If you feel like sharing your thoughts and experiences, you can do so in the comments below.

Reddit discussion about dad choosing new family over daughter and wanting her back after new wife cheats.

Reddit conversation about dad choosing new family over daughter and seeking her back after new wife cheats.

Reddit discussion about a dad choosing new family over daughter and facing issues after new wife cheats.

Reddit comments discussing a dad choosing new family over daughter and consequences after new wife cheats.

Reddit conversation showing discussion about dad choosing new family over daughter and child support issues.

Reddit post discussing a dad who chose new family over daughter and now wants her back after new wife cheats.

Text excerpt discussing legal options for a daughter after dad chose new family and now wants her back.

Comment discussing a dad who chose a new family over his daughter and now wants her back after new wife cheats.

Text comment about a dad who chose a new family over his daughter but now wants her back after new wife cheats on him.

Reddit comment discussing parenting, emphasizing a dad choosing new family over daughter and facing consequences after new wife cheats.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a dad choosing a new family over his daughter and now wanting her back.

Text comment criticizing a dad who chose new family over daughter and now wants her back after new wife cheated on him.

Screenshot of online comment advising to protect peace and happiness after dad chose new family over daughter.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing emotional support with 246 points and mentioning family relationship issues.

Text post on a social platform discussing a dad who chose new family over daughter and now wants her back after wife cheating.

Reddit comment discussing a dad choosing new family over daughter and now wanting her back after new wife’s infidelity.

Comment text saying YTA and calling out a dad who chose a new family over his daughter but now wants her back after his wife cheats.