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There are thrift store trips, and then there are thrift store trips that change your entire future. Interestingly, it’s always the one where you go in looking for nothing in particular and somehow leaving with a bunch of things.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) didn’t expect to find her future wedding dress when she went thrift shopping with her mother, but when she did, she bought it. The problem arose, however, when her friend wanted to borrow it and she wouldn’t give it.

More info: Reddit

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Whether it’s personal belongings or sentimental keepsakes, not everything is meant to be shared just because someone else wants access to it

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author visited her mom out of state and, while thrift shopping, found her dream wedding dress and bought it for $80 despite not being engaged yet

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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She shared photos of the dress in a group chat, where her friends reacted positively and joked about her “honorary bridal party” idea

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Image credits: Théo Cold / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A photographer friend then asked to borrow the dress for a fantasy-themed Renaissance Faire photoshoot, but she politely refused, saying she wanted to be the only one to wear it

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Image credits: karlyukav / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The friend called her selfish, and the group chat becomes quiet afterward, leaving the author worried about tension within the group

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Image credits: annie-nottheorphan

Later, she learned the friend had been spreading exaggerated and false claims about her, including accusations of body-shaming, and she considered leaving the friend group

The OP shared that she recently visited her mother out of state, where the two decided to go thrift shopping together. Although she isn’t engaged yet, she admitted she’s in a happy long-term relationship and hopes marriage could happen eventually after moving in together with her boyfriend.

While browsing through the wedding dress section, she unexpectedly stumbled across what she described as her absolute dream dress. The dress fit perfectly the moment she tried it on, and the total cost was just $80. Her mother encouraged her to buy it anyway, reasoning that finding a dream dress at that price was incredibly rare.

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After the dress arrived at her home, she excitedly shared photos in a group chat with close friends. However, one friend in the group was a photographer known for organizing whimsical fantasy-themed photoshoots, asked if they could borrow the wedding dress for a shoot. They promised they would treat the gown carefully and pay for any cleaning afterward.

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However, the OP refused to give it as she simply wanted to be the only person to wear the dress before her eventual wedding day. The friend pushed back, arguing that the dress would otherwise sit unused in a closet for years and reminded her that it had only cost $80. The conversation with a passive-aggressive response, and not long after, the once-active group chat became unusually quiet.

In an update, the OP discovered that group chat was quiet because the friend had begun retelling the story to mutual friends, exaggerating how rude the refusal supposedly was. They claimed the OP had body-shamed them and refused to lend the dress because they were “too big” for it, when she never said that. She was then left considering quietly leaving both the group chat and the wider friend circle altogether.

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Image credits: dekazigzag / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Wedding dresses often carry far more emotional weight than everyday clothing because they are closely tied to major life transitions, identity shifts, and milestone memories. Carrara Advisory notes that a bridal gown is a symbolic object representing a future self and an anticipated life event. Because of this, the experience of finding the perfect dress is often deeply personal and emotionally significant.

At the same time, the emotional reaction on the other side of the conflict can also be shaped by internal patterns. Psychology Today states that people who are recovering from long-term people-pleasing tendencies often experience guilt or anxiety after setting even reasonable boundaries. This happens because they may have been conditioned to associate saying “no” with being selfish or harming relationships.

Psychologist Courtney J. Burg highlights that rejection can sometimes trigger retaliatory behavior, especially when someone feels embarrassed or believes they were entitled to a different outcome. Instead of addressing disagreement directly, some individuals may respond indirectly through gossip, passive-aggressive comments, or exaggerated retellings of events.

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Netizens were supportive of the OP, with many emphasizing personal ownership and the right to refuse requests involving sentimental belongings. They also stressed that the dress is her property and that the price does not reduce its value or importance. What do you think? Was the friend out of line for asking, or was the refusal too strict given the circumstances? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens highlighted the emotional and practical risks of lending out a future wedding dress, reinforcing that it is reasonable to protect it from potential damage or misuse

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