ADVERTISEMENT

Breakups are usually messy, but most people at least manage to divide things in a somewhat civilized way like who gets the couch or who keeps the coffee machine. What they don’t usually plan for who decided to keep a golden retriever who just wants to live his best life.

In this case, today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself unexpectedly stuck in the middle of a breakup fallout involving his close friend, his ex-girlfriend, and a shared golden retriever. When the friend kept the dog and showed up weeks later asking the OP to keep it, the OP was left questioning the friend’s intentions for keeping it in the first place.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Breaking up is hard enough on people, but pets often end up caught in the emotional crossfire too

Image credits: Steven Foster / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author’s close friend went through a long-term breakup and insisted on keeping their shared golden retriever after the split

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ben Moreland / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Shortly after, the friend claimed he was too overwhelmed with work and dating, and pressured him into taking the dog or risk it going to a shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @invadingkingdom / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

He agreed and took in the dog who settled well into his home, despite tension with his wife and growing doubts about the situation

Image credits: ErrorPowerful412

ADVERTISEMENT

He later began to question his friend’s motives and considered whether the ex-girlfriend should be informed about what happened to her former pet

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP explained that his close friend had recently broken up with a longtime girlfriend after nearly ten years together. During the relationship, they shared a golden retriever that the OP himself had grown very fond of over the years. After the breakup, his friend insisted on keeping the dog, which was understandable.

However, things took a bizarre turn only about a month later when the friend suddenly admitted he was overwhelmed with work, his social life, and dating after the breakup. He asked the OP to take the dog. The OP initially refused, but when he realized the friend might alternatively take him to a shelter, he agreed to take the golden retriever into his own home.

Thankfully, the dog adjusted well almost immediately, but his wife reportedly was not thrilled about suddenly becoming a dog owner. After spending more time reflecting on the situation, though, the OP began questioning his friend’s motives entirely. If the dog truly meant so much to him during the breakup, why was he willing to give him away almost immediately afterward?

The OP then started to believe his friend fought for custody of the dog mainly to hurt his ex-girlfriend, and that realization changed how he viewed the friendship. He admitted he no longer felt capable of speaking to his friend the same way after seeing what appeared to be such careless and manipulative behavior involving a pet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Richard Burlton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

What makes situations like this especially complicated is that they are far more common than people might expect. Weightmans notes that disputes over pets in breakups usually end with one partner keeping the animal rather than any formal shared arrangement. They suggest that women are slightly more likely than men to become the primary caregiver after a relationship ends.

However, sometimes they become tangled in the dynamics of the breakup itself. According to Mel Magazine, in more high-conflict separations, pets can unfortunately be used as symbolic leverage. When one partner insists on keeping an animal, it may not always reflect genuine caregiving intentions, but as a way to assert control, “win” the breakup, or send an emotional message to an ex.

At the same time, practical welfare considerations often tell a different story. Gathered states that ownership itself is usually less important than the stability of the environment provided for the animal. Dogs, in particular, tend to thrive on routine, consistent caregivers, and low-stress homes, meaning that sudden transitions or uncertain arrangements can be more disruptive than a change in ownership.

Netizens praised the OP’s actions as morally sound and responsible. They also encouraged him to reconsider the friendship as the friend’s behavior indeed seemed selfish and manipulative. If you were in this situation, would you contact the ex to tell her what happened to the dog, or stay out of it entirely? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens were divided between ownership and perceived ethical responsibility, with many prioritizing the dog’s wellbeing and the ex’s attachment over the friend’s claims