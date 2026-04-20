My friend suddenly popped back up a few months ago after a year or so of not hearing from him. I was honestly pretty thrilled, because we've been friends since we were 17, and I had been worried about him. I didn't know if something had happened to him. So I was happy.



Then he started dating, met a woman he really liked, I asked all about her, blah blah blah. He was smitten. Then they got married, after a few dates. Like, a handful of dates. Then his FB disappeared. Usually that means something bad happened, so I text him. He called me, let me know immediately that I was on speakerphone and that she was there. Gave a generic "we both decided to delete our FB's because we found each other" type of thing. We talked a bit more, he brought up coming to visit, I said "Absolutely! Whenever!" I even said hi to her. After I hung up I immediately had the thought "I hope this doesn't lead to us not talking" I think we had one more conversation like a week later, everything was still fine. Then her FB profile reappeared, I got a friend request from her, but I clicked on it and everything disappeared again. I had a weird feeling, I knew something wasn't right, so I text him, and here we are.



I don't know if she wrote those herself, or if she "supervised" while he wrote them, but that's not the way my friend types/writes, at all. All of them still break my heart and make me furious. I saw this coming, I really did, I just didn't wanna admit it to myself.



The kicker is, I know that once this marriage goes up in flames he'll be reaching out. I'm not gonna be there again, though. I guess if he can do this, we were never really friends, and that thought sucks the most.

