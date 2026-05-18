ADVERTISEMENT

There are few things more dangerous than assumptions, except maybe assumptions mixed with engagement rings, and a little bit of snooping. Besides, who would think that a small jewelry box could cause so much drama?

That’s pretty much what happened when today’s Original Poster (OP) agreed to hide his best friend’s engagement ring for safekeeping, only for his girlfriend to stumble upon it weeks later and assume he was secretly planning to propose. He could understand the annoyance that came with it, but definitely not the ultimatum he was presented.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

There are few relationship disasters worse than your partner becoming completely convinced you’re about to propose when you absolutely are not

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author agreed to hide his best friend’s engagement ring at his house so the friend’s girlfriend wouldn’t accidentally find it before the proposal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jcomp / Magnific (not the actual photo)

His own girlfriend secretly discovered the ring in his drawer weeks later and assumed he was planning to propose to her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After the friend successfully proposed and posted the ring online, the girlfriend became furious, believing “her ring” had been given to someone else

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ringaccident

The situation escalated into a major fight, with the girlfriend giving him a three-month ultimatum to propose or risk losing the relationship

The OP explained that he and his girlfriend had been together for about two years and had what he believed was a strong, stable relationship. By all accounts, things were going well, until his best friend asked for a favor. Now, his best friend had been planning to propose to his girlfriend after seven years together, but he was worried she might accidentally find the ring while cleaning their apartment.

So, the OP agreed to store it temporarily at his own place. He tucked it away in the back of a sock drawer and forgot about it until the best friend retrieved it and proposed successfully. The best friend’s now-fiancée posted her engagement photos online, and within minutes, the OP’s girlfriend called in tears and anger, accusing him of giving “her ring” to another woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to his girlfriend, she had secretly discovered the ring in his drawer weeks earlier and believed he had bought it for her. Instead of seeing it as a misunderstanding, she felt deeply humiliated and blindsided. When the OP tried explaining the truth, the girlfriend became even more upset and accused him of building up her hopes only to crush them.

Then she demanded that he now had three months to propose to her with “a better ring” or she would end the relationship entirely. This rubbed the OP the wrong way, and he was left wondering if he was wrong for considering this a red flag. He admitted he wasn’t even ready for marriage, but was mostly disappointed that the girlfriend had even snooped though his things.

Image credits: user25451090 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes this situation especially revealing is how it reflects patterns relationship experts often point to when expectations, privacy, and commitment timelines are not openly aligned. Prospect Therapy notes that ultimatums in relationships often signal deeper misalignment rather than functioning as effective communication tools.

ADVERTISEMENT

This dynamic is often intensified when privacy boundaries are crossed. As Intimate Wellness explains, snooping can significantly damage trust and create emotional distress, as the person whose privacy is violated may feel both monitored and doubted.

Finally, as author and motivational speaker Tony Robbins notes, many relationship breakdowns stem from partners being on different timelines for commitment. Even when affection exists, unspoken expectations about marriage or long-term direction can quietly build resentment until one partner suddenly realizes they are not aligned.

Netizens emphasized that the OP should not feel pressured into marriage, repeatedly warning against ultimatums and rushed commitment. They mostly agreed that the core issue is deeper incompatibility and a lack of open conversations about long-term goals. If you were in the OP’s position, would you see this as a red flag or just an emotional overreaction in the heat of the moment? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that the relationship may already be misaligned in expectations about marriage and communication

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wirestock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT