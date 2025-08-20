Boyfriend Calls Woman Petty After She Says No To His Female Friend Using Her Salon-Grade Shampoo

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing is caring, but sometimes people don’t want others handling or using their priceless possessions. People often become so possessive about their things that they might be willing to risk friendships and relationships over them.

This is what a woman did when her boyfriend’s female friend asked to use a bit of her expensive salon shampoo. She was so clear and firm about nobody touching her stuff that it led to a big fight between her and her boyfriend. They didn’t understand each other’s perspective.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes people value their material possessions more than their relationships with other people

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her boyfriend’s female friend wanted to shower at his place and that she didn’t have any shampoo to use

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The friend asked if she could use the poster’s expensive shampoo, but she was annoyed when the author refused to share it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Fresh-Usual-6281

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman’s boyfriend felt embarrassed by her behavior, and he called her “petty” when she said that she only refused because she wanted to set boundaries

Share icon

Image credits: Fresh-Usual-6281 / Reddit

The woman didn’t like that her boyfriend was siding with his friend, and she felt the other lady would have acted the same way if she were asked to share her stuff

The woman mentioned that her boyfriend’s female friend had come to hang out at his place. She decided to take a shower there since she didn’t have enough time to go home. This must have been a normal occurrence for them because nobody batted an eye about this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most folks feel that there is nothing wrong about showering at a friend’s place; it’s as normal as cooking at their house or taking a nap. Things only become weird if both people have feelings for each other and either or both of them are in relationships. That’s when appropriate boundaries need to be drawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like the poster had some issues with her boyfriend’s female friend. When the other woman asked to use her shampoo, the OP immediately refused. She explained that she only said no because the shampoo was expensive and a brand that she used sparingly. This didn’t explain why she was so adamant about her refusal.

Sometimes people might get extremely possessive about their personal belongings. This might happen if they associate memories or a lot of meaning with the objects. Giving away the item or even sharing it might make them feel uncomfortable or like they are giving up a part of themselves.

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster’s boyfriend couldn’t understand why she was making such a big fuss about her shampoo. He felt embarrassed that she had turned his friend down and made her feel awkward. He called the OP petty for her behavior and became distant in the days following, as he probably didn’t want to rehash their argument.

Many people speculated that the woman wasn’t actually annoyed about her shampoo being used, and that she was probably projecting her insecurity about her boyfriend’s friend. This kind of possessiveness in relationships might cause problems between partners because even the smallest things can become an issue.

The woman didn’t feel like she had gone too far by saying no to her shampoo being used. She stated that it was her way of setting boundaries and that she expected her boyfriend’s friend to respect that. Despite that, she still wondered if she had overreacted to the situation without reason.

Sometimes, even the most minor situations can be blown out of proportion, even if people don’t want that to happen. Hopefully, the couple talks things through and figures out how to handle situations like this in the future.

Do you feel that the poster overreacted? Let us know your honest thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people felt that the woman was well within her rights to assert her boundaries, but some thought she had gone overboard

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT