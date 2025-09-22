Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Stepmom Resents Being The Main Babysitter For Stepson Most Of The Time, Hubby Doesn’t Realize
Stepmom looking tired and overwhelmed while babysitting her young stepkid at a table with laptop and papers.
Couples, Relationships

Stepmom Resents Being The Main Babysitter For Stepson Most Of The Time, Hubby Doesn’t Realize

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

When people fall in love with someone and decide to spend the rest of their lives together, they mostly accept everything that comes with this person. After all, they turn into family, but things can quickly start going downhill if they start taking each other for granted.

For instance, this woman thinks that her husband is expecting too much from her by constantly dumping his kid on her. She doesn’t mind looking after the child, but finds it unfair that she babysits him more than even his own mother does. However, he doesn’t seem to understand this! Here’s what really happened…

More info: Mumsnet 

RELATED:

    Sometimes, people can reach a breaking point when their loved ones take them for granted

    Stepmom looking tired and overwhelmed while babysitting her young stepkid at a table with laptop and papers.

    Image credits: massonstock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster married her boyfriend of 3 years, whose 5-year-old son has been spending more time with the couple since they tied the knot

    Text excerpt showing a stepmom expressing frustration about babysitting her stepchild more than his mom does.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stepmom exhausted and overwhelmed while babysitting stepkid more often than his own mom, facing emotional and custody challenges.

    Text excerpt showing a stepmom explaining her unexpected role in babysitting her stepkid more than his own mom does.

    Stepmom exhausted and at her wit’s end babysitting stepkid more often than his own mom does, feeling overwhelmed.

    Image credits: namechangedcusillbeflamed

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stressed stepmom talking on phone, looking exhausted while babysitting stepkid near a wooden crib at home.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The kid’s mom also has some mental health issues, so he has been spending time with the couple even on weekends

    Text excerpt showing a stepmom explaining how she babysits her stepkid more than his mom after moving in together.

    Stepmom exhausted and overwhelmed as she babysits her stepkid more often than his own mom does.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stepmom expressing exhaustion and frustration as she babysits stepkid more than even his mom does.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message expressing frustration from a stepmom struggling with babysitting her stepkid more than the biological mom does.

    Image credits: namechangedcusillbeflamed

    Stepmom looking exhausted and stressed while sitting on a couch with a man blurred in the background.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since her husband goes to work, the poster is the one who constantly ends up looking after him, leaving her exhausted by it

    Update text on a white background expressing a stepmom’s frustration babysitting a stepkid more than his mom does.

    Stepmom exhausted from babysitting stepkid more than his mom, managing school, meals, activities, and health care.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background stating a stepmom expresses exhaustion and frustration babysitting her stepkid more than his mom does.

    Image credits: namechangedcusillbeflamed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stepmom looking tired and frustrated while sitting alone, overwhelmed by caring for her stepkid more than his mom does.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She finds it unfair that the kid’s mom and dad have free weekends, while she has become almost his primary caregiver

    Text of a stepmom expressing frustration about doing most of the parenting and babysitting her stepkid more than his mom does.

    Stepmom expressing exhaustion and stress from being primary caregiver for stepkid more than even his mom does.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a stepmom expressing frustration babysitting stepkid more than his own mom does.

    Stepmom at her wit’s end babysitting stepkid more than his own mom does, feeling exhausted and overwhelmed.

    Image credits: namechangedcusillbeflamed

    The poster is distraught that her husband has time for a new hobby, but she’s supposed to burn herself out looking after a kid she didn’t have

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) laments how she’s tired of constantly being the de facto babysitter for her stepkid. This was never expected of her before she married her boyfriend of 3 years, who has a 5-year-old son. At that time, the custody was shared between the parents, and even her mother-in-law helped from time to time, but then it changed drastically.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The child’s mother has some mental health issues, so he started spending more time with the newly married couple. Also, unlike going to his grandma, the man just expected OP to look after his boy. Dear readers, this is where things take an unfair turn – the poster is burdened with childcare to the point that she feels like the primary caretaker.

    The woman feels super exhausted handling work and then looking after a kid that isn’t even hers in the first place. Don’t get her wrong, for she truly loves the 5-year-old, but now, she’s babysitting him even more than his mom, who gets free weekends. In fact, even her husband gets them free, but not her, as she’s the one who ends up looking after him.

    She’s truly tired from it all, and we can almost sense through the story her frustration because of the unfairness of the whole situation. The worst part is that when she tells her husband how exhausted she is, he makes snarky comments like “welcome to his life.” Moreover, he’s now starting a new hobby, while she doesn’t even have time for anything, as she’s babysitting.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stressed stepmom sitting on couch with arms raised, expressing frustration while babysitting stepkid at home.

    Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It has always been observed that parenting is an exhausting job, so we can understand why she keeps claiming that she’s tired. Besides, research also shows that parents of minor children are more distressed than their childless counterparts. Now imagine being constantly tired and distressed for a child that is not even yours; it’s only natural that a person would feel frustrated.

    However, after she vented online, there were a few people who said that it was all her fault. They claimed that since she married him, she should accept the family that comes with him. People also added that it was foolish of her to think that he would keep his son with his mom while they lived happily together.

    On the other hand, many people felt that it was very presumptuous of her husband to expect that she would just look after his kid constantly. In fact, some even had a theory that he purposely did this to her after marriage by using subtle manipulation tactics. Netizens argued that she is just like a free nanny for him, and they strongly advised her against having kids with him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Folks online also told her to make it clear to him that even she needs weekends free from childcare and that he’s being too demanding. Some even questioned whether this is what she wants from life. If you were in her shoes, how would you handle such a situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so don’t hesitate to type your heart out in the comments below!

    Although a few people said that she had it coming since she married the guy, many felt that he was just using her for free labor

    Stepmom exhausted and overwhelmed babysitting stepkid more than his own mom, expressing frustration and fatigue with the situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text expressing frustration about being expected to babysit a stepkid more than the biological mom does.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing frustration from stepmom at her wit’s end babysitting stepkid more than his mom does.

    Alt text: Stepmom looking exhausted and overwhelmed while babysitting her stepkid more than the child's mom does.

    Text conversation showing a comment about stepmom feeling tired and overwhelmed babysitting stepkid more than his mom does.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stepmom exhausted and overwhelmed babysitting stepkid more often than his own mom, struggling to cope and stay firm.

    Comment expressing frustration about being a stepmom babysitting a stepkid more than the biological mom does.

    Comment expressing frustration about being an unpaid stepmom and nanny, overwhelmed by babysitting stepkid more than his mom does.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stepmom exhausted babysitting stepkid more than his mom, seeking balance and support in parenting duties.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stepmom expressing exhaustion while babysitting stepkid more often than his own mother in a challenging family situation.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    7

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't be interested in taking up the slack for two lazy parents, The mom needs to quit cancelling their time and the dad needs to step up. If I was OP, I'm afraid I would be far too tired for hubby to receive any "services" from me.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    blakelyjohnson avatar
    Blakely Johnson
    Blakely Johnson
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ J­o­b­a­t­h­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On the one hand, what did she expect marrying a man with a small child? It sounds like normal parent duties to me. On the other...he's taking up a hobby and dumping the son on her? Aw hell no.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pepperfelicity avatar
    pepperfelicity
    pepperfelicity
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    marciamarciamarcia avatar
    Marcia marcia marcia
    Marcia marcia marcia
    Community Member
    13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a single mom of 2 kids. I have other reasons for not marrying my boyfriend (3 kids) of 2 years that involve me being the best mom to my kids. However, I would Not marry a man with underage kids. I don't want to parent any more kids. I get very annoyed at my kids father for ditching our kids were their step mom (3 kids of her own) and they can FEEL she doesn't want to do things with or for them like her own kids. If you're not ready to treat those step kids like your own, don't get married. Shame on this kids father for not discussing what the expected roles with someone that came into this without kids or knowledge about family dynamics.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't be interested in taking up the slack for two lazy parents, The mom needs to quit cancelling their time and the dad needs to step up. If I was OP, I'm afraid I would be far too tired for hubby to receive any "services" from me.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    blakelyjohnson avatar
    Blakely Johnson
    Blakely Johnson
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ J­o­b­a­t­h­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On the one hand, what did she expect marrying a man with a small child? It sounds like normal parent duties to me. On the other...he's taking up a hobby and dumping the son on her? Aw hell no.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pepperfelicity avatar
    pepperfelicity
    pepperfelicity
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    marciamarciamarcia avatar
    Marcia marcia marcia
    Marcia marcia marcia
    Community Member
    13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a single mom of 2 kids. I have other reasons for not marrying my boyfriend (3 kids) of 2 years that involve me being the best mom to my kids. However, I would Not marry a man with underage kids. I don't want to parent any more kids. I get very annoyed at my kids father for ditching our kids were their step mom (3 kids of her own) and they can FEEL she doesn't want to do things with or for them like her own kids. If you're not ready to treat those step kids like your own, don't get married. Shame on this kids father for not discussing what the expected roles with someone that came into this without kids or knowledge about family dynamics.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT