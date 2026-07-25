“Should These Actions Be Accepted?”: Judge 13 Dating Scenarios With Red, Green, And Beige Flags
Navigating the modern dating scene can feel exhausting at times. From manipulative love bombers to shifting views on long-term relationships, it’s getting harder and harder to find someone trustworthy. That’s why it’s recommended to look out for early signs, which may signal what kind of person you’re dealing with.
In this interactive poll, you’ll get to judge 13 dating behaviors with red, green, or beige flags. Weigh in on relatable, funny, or even creepy dating scenarios. It’s all a matter of perspective! See if your gut feeling matches the opinions of other Pandas.
When you’re done voting here, check out Part 1 of the Red, Green, and Beige Flags Poll by clicking here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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