ADVERTISEMENT

Navigating the modern dating scene feels like learning a completely new language. From viral trend-chasers to shifting relationship goals, it’s getting harder and harder to find common ground with someone. That’s why people on the internet have popularized looking out for early signs, which may signal what kind of person you’re dealing with.

In this interactive poll, you’ll get to judge 12 dating behaviors with red, green, or beige flags. Weigh in on the funniest, weirdest, and most relatable dating scenarios of the digital age. There’s no need to go to 12 awkward dinners this time; you can do it all from your home. See if your gut feeling matches the opinions of other Pandas!

When you’re done voting here, check out our other polls by clicking here.