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Go to college, graduate and get a job. Oh, how we wish it were that simple. In reality, around 7.4 million people are unemployed in the United States alone. That’s more than the number of jobs currently available in the country.

To say bagging your dream job is no easy feat would be an understatement. Many people accept whatever they can get, and even then, it can take months, if not years of applying to finally be offered a position. Point in case: a person who revealed online that they submitted 2,452 job applications and received one offer.

The jobseeker's screenshot is one of thousands of posts featured the Recruiting Hell page. It's somewhat of a virtual support group for anyone who needs reassurance that they're not alone in employment purgatory. The page has more than 1.6 million weekly visitors, many of whom are taking a short and much-needed break from the painful recruitment process.

From job ads with wild expectations like, “Able to run 3-5 miles at a 12-13 minute pace,” to hilariously relatable memes, Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the community. Many might make the gainfully employed breathe a huge sigh of relief, while the rest cry into their crumpled cv.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

You Don't Want To Work For Companies Like This

Text meme stating Pope chosen in 2 days and remote hires don't need 5 rounds of interviews

CRK_76 Report

11points
POST
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    #2

    Why Do Companies Put You Through Multiple Interviews When They've Already Decided On An Internal Candidate?

    Tweet meme about disappointment after multiple interviews for a job given to internal candidate

    Agile-Wind-4427 Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    You Need To Have Experience Before You Start Working

    Image of children in construction gear with caption about impossible work experience demands by employers

    CRK_76 Report

    10points
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    Things are not looking good when it comes to the job market. But if you're one of the millions of people desperately seeking work, you probably already know that. In the United States alone, 7.4 million people are unemployed. Some are graduates fresh out of college, others had work, then they didn't.

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    According to executive outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, layoffs reached more than 1.1 million in 2025, while job creation failed to keep pace. Only 584,000 jobs were added. This is many people to settle for whatever they can get.

    And, as some experts warn, the U.S. is in the midst of an underemployment crisis. In other words, a growing number of workers are settling for underpaid or part-time work that does not meet basic living expenses.
    #4

    Yup

    Meme about interview imbalance questioning salary transparency in recruiting

    _CaptainAmerica__ Report

    10points
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    #5

    Because This Happens All The Time With Me

    Meme of athlete frustrated by job application employment history request

    Agile-Wind-4427 Report

    9points
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    #6

    When Capitalism Is Hijacked…

    Reddit post about emotional experience after being laid off from longtime job

    nishantvyas Report

    9points
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    People who have spent years studying now find themselves taking on menial jobs, just to try and make ends meet.

    “I’m also working weekends at a friend’s cafe, washing dishes, and I’m still applying and interviewing for other opportunities. But it’s the same story, no offers. At the same time, I’m debating whether to switch professions or even go back to school, even though I already have a master’s degree,” marketing and communications professional BC Dodge told Al Jazeera.
    #7

    Love When They Ask What Would Help, Then Ignore Every Word

    Tweet about HR perks humor with higher salary and flexibility recruiting sarcasm

    trailmixdaydream Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    The Streets Have Spoken

    Tweet about buying LinkedIn and turning it off after winning the lottery recruiting humor

    MoreFarmer8667 Report

    9points
    POST
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lady, start a GoFundMe. Millions of us would chip in. F**k LinkedIn.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #9

    Life Experience

    Comic strip depicting unreasonable job requirements and age bias

    CapitalCourse Report

    8points
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    Despite making a name for himself in Washington's nonprofit sector, he now finds himself struggling to find full-time work. Dodge was laid off from his job in 2024 when the company decided to restructure. After hitting numerous brick walls, the communications expert turned to part-time work.

    "The pay was well below what he had been earning before, but he accepted it anyway," reports Al Jazeera. "Some income, he reasoned, was better than none."

    The Economic Policy Institute has warned that underemployment is on the rise, with 8% of the U.S. population finding themselves in this position. That figure is up 0.5% from 2024, and 1.1% from 2023.
    #10

    Linkedin Is Slowly Turning Into Instagram With Resume

    Cartoon character holding LinkedIn search notification asking where is my job

    Agile-Wind-4427 Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Figured Y'all Would Like (Or Dislike) This

    Tweet highlighting unrealistic job requirement of 8 years experience in new Swift language

    kevinkaywho Report

    8points
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    #12

    Woke Up To This Shocking Email This Morning

    Email rejection for dishwasher job due to background mismatch from talent acquisition team

    I have no criminal or felony charge history whatsoever, and yet they STILL rejected me. This is the FIRST time I ever got rejected this year. Also have had other emails from other Workday Talent Acquisition Teams like this from Goodwill's and ALDI's in the past. WORST HIRING TEAMS I'VE EVER HAD THAT REVIEWED MY APPILACTIONS IN MY LIFE!

    Disastrous_Major2676 Report

    8points
    POST
    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think some people would say “ At least you got a reply. I’ve been ghosted for the last 62 job applications” which is even sadder.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    “Some people have lost their jobs and found new ones that pay less, but others have kept their jobs, but their healthcare premiums have increased," says Jillian Hishaw, a personal bankruptcy lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina. "Their electric bills have also gone up. Their salaries no longer cover basic living costs.”
    #13

    Employers Want To Pay As Little As Possible

    Tweet about job applications asking desired salary highlighting dilemma of being hired or exploited

    CRK_76 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #14

    I Srsly Believe This Is How They Recruit Nowadays

    Tweet about boss discarding resumes calling candidates unlucky recruiting frustration

    levirelates Report

    8points
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    #15

    This Is So Accurate

    Tweet about explaining gaps on a resume due to mass layoffs and recruiting challenges

    CRK_76 Report

    8points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Care to explain why this job is opening?

    0
    0points
    reply

    Hishaw adds that the current situation is causing more and more people to come knocking on her door, inquiring about personal bankruptcy filings. It's all in a desperate effort not to lose their homes to foreclosure.

    “In one day last week, 85 foreclosures were filed in Mecklenburg County [where Charlotte is located]," revealed the lawyer. "Foreclosures happen daily, but 85 in a single day is unusually high. Two years ago, the daily average was 10 to 20, but now filings are approaching triple digits each day.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Humiliation Ritual

    Cartoon jester and queen with video interview instructions for job application

    RemotePut2815 Report

    7points
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    #17

    Yeah Lemme Jump Right On That

    Text exchange declining automated coding tests before in-person interviews recruiting complaints

    saganistic Report

    7points
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    #18

    30? Try 500+ Applications

    Meme showing manager saying we are family with applicant applying to many families

    Rude-Ad8540 Report

    7points
    POST

    Meanwhile, some job seekers say they're submitting thousands of applications, and still not getting any joy.

    33-year-old James Richardson from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is one of them. He told the BBC that without help from his parents, he would be homeless.

    Richardson says he's applied to more than 1,200 jobs since being let go from his role as an information security analyst for a government contractor in October. And that sometimes his application is rejected within 15 minutes of submission.

    "It feels like there is no-one on the other side even bothering to take a look at your experiences and credentials," Richardson said.

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    #19

    Good Strategy To Get A Raise?

    Meme about unhinged recruiting with advice on getting a raise using professional appearance

    stevenrothberg Report

    6points
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    #20

    "The Youth Just Don't Want To Work"

    Social media post showing 108 job applications with comment on recruiting challenges

    PranayJhaTheMan Report

    6points
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    #21

    Yeah, I'm Not Even Going To Comment On This

    Job candidate politely declines offer for better opportunity, recruiter responds rudely about time wasting

    DTGardi Report

    6points
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    #22

    All We Care About Is Money

    Recruiter calls candidate asking about salary a huge red flag, recommends proving worth first in job interviews

    Perplexed-Dad Report

    6points
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    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds about right. A recruiter asked me why I wouldn't leave my remote job for an onsite position 2 hours away for more than 1/4 less pay.

    2
    2points
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    #23

    Hr Manager: “Please Explain Your Gap In Employment?“

    LinkedIn profile highlighting unusual work experience from dishwasher to CEO at NVIDIA

    RhinoInsight Report

    6points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But that gap in the resume between 1983 and 1993 . . .

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    They Took Their Sweet Time To Review It

    Job application status showing submission from 4 years ago and recent view

    AdministrativeSleep0 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #25

    Why Are Companies Still Ask For Cover Letters ?

    Meme of person rejecting companies asking for love letters about fictional values in job applications

    SourceCodeAvailable Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    Actual Response I Got From A Job I Applied To. At Least They Are Honest I Guess

    Screenshot of a recruiter questioning job applicant's housing and relocation in hiring

    bombigagsic Report

    6points
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    #27

    This Is An Administrative Assistant To CEO Position…

    Job requirements highlighting physical fitness and running ability for job

    UnmarketableTomato69 Report

    5points
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    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? They don’t require a Masters degree for an Admin Assistant? /s

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    Explain The Gap In Your Resume

    Cartoon of a man explaining a gap in his resume by stating he was unemployed

    jerryjhlee Report

    5points
    POST
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    #29

    You're Either A Data Labeller Or A Beta Labourer

    Cat meme expressing frustration over labor shortage and no hiring

    SituationOdd5156 Report

    5points
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    #30

    Work Or Pass Away

    LinkedIn post highlighting best interview question about motivation and passion

    AWPerative Report

    5points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who says yes to this question is full of it.

    6
    6points
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    #31

    I Know Of Colleagues With Enviable Resumes Who've Been Benched For Years, As Well. It Gets Worse If You're Over 45-50

    Tweet about challenges in finding jobs after layoff in recruiting topic

    [deleted] Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    90% Of Jobs Can Be Taught

    Person holding sign about 90 percent of jobs can be taught in recruiting discussion

    PranayJhaTheMan Report

    5points
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    #33

    This One Question Exposes Toxic Workplaces Instantly

    Advice to ask in job interviews about company changes from employee feedback to understand culture and management

    Qwalah Report

    5points
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    #34

    Me On My First Job

    Shrek meme expressing skepticism about new hires skipping breaks expecting rewards at work

    Agile-Wind-4427 Report

    5points
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    #35

    What A Rookie Mistake

    Job ad screenshot showing polished professional job description for Chemistry IB Tutor

    Diligent_Engine_5031 Report

    5points
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    #36

    Recruitment In 2025: You Applied For 1000 Jobs And None Of Them Were Actually Hiring!

    Funny tweet about applying to 1000 jobs that weren't hiring linked to recruiting frustrations

    Wild-Photo-717 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #37

    I Was Offered An Unpaid One Week Trial. Rejected It

    Email declining job offer due to unpaid labor disguised as trial

    IndividualDoughnut96 Report

    5points
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    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is illegal in many countries.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #38

    Please?

    Person holding sign demanding entry level jobs to actually be entry level in recruiting protests

    Loud-Possibility-244 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #39

    The Most Brutal Labor Chart You Will Ever See

    Graph showing total job openings and S&P 500 trend with ChatGPT release marker

    armchairtycoon Report

    5points
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    #40

    This Explains Every Hiring Process I’ve Ever Seen

    Cartoon showing stuck wagon in mud with corporate solution for recruiting issues

    NextCode_Placement Report

    5points
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    #41

    Hey So That’s Actually Not What Remote Means

    Job posting stating in-person role in San Diego with remote relocation option recruiting

    If I wanted to relocate, I’d be looking for jobs that offer relocation.
    Also, this is a bookkeeping job paying $60k. They’re not actually gonna pay for cross-country relocation, they’re going to find a San Diego resident who is vaguely qualified and hire them because it’s cheaper in the short run.

    Trombone_Girlie Report

    5points
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    #42

    Recruiters...genuine Question: Why Do Some Of You Do This?

    Funny recruiting meme about walking through your resume literally as written

    lilac2481 Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    Ask Stupid Questions, Receive Stupid Answers

    Humorous job application answers citing basic needs and resume

    TerriblePokemon Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Apologies To The Models In The Stock Images

    Collage of professionals representing high school bullies now in corporate recruiting roles

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #45

    Reality?

    Pie chart meme comparing job expectation as knowledge versus reality including connections and timing

    ___blarn Report

    4points
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    #46

    If You Are The Daughter Of The CEO, You Get To Be Vp Right Out Of College

    Screenshot of a LinkedIn profile listing extensive experience in construction and architecture

    Locally, we have a hospital called MercyHealth. The CEO Javon Bea makes like 16+ million a year, one of the most well played CEOs in America. He makes more than Mayo Clinic's CEO.

    If you google him, you'll see he recently closed down a hospital he promised he wouldn't. And the hospital was located in the poorest neighborhood of Rockford IL.

    Above is nepotism at the best. His daughter graduates college in 2009 and lands a VP job right off the bat. She makes almost 1/2 million.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Job Hunting In 2025 Be Like

    Job application form with sarcastic text in portfolio upload box

    Vangabond180 Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Insane Reply To Earlier Post

    Job seeker applied to 108 jobs but only got 1 interview showing youth work effort

    PrincessSashax Report

    4points
    POST
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    #49

    Future Interview Question: "How Are You Training Your Subconscious To Perfect Your Sales Pitch In Your Idle Time (Sleep)?"

    Lucid dream startup claims people can work in their sleep with headset device

    lunahighwind Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    A Normal Interview Question

    LinkedIn post discussing developer interview question on global time system design

    yiotis123 Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    The Texts I Got After Accepting Another Role

    Text message exchange about rejecting job offer and recruiter pushing for reconsideration

    After getting an offer and accepting (because they said I had to give an answer that day), I got another offer that was much better the next day which was still two weeks before the other job would start.

    I told them it had better pay, more stability and wasn’t contracting, and I got a bunch of texts from them trying to scare me into staying. Feel like I dodged a bullet not joining them.

    Joshs2d Report

    4points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's practically extortion.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #52

    What Is The Chance Of This Really Happening?

    Funny recruitment fail with employee told they are not the right fit despite working there a month

    Utilities Report

    4points
    POST
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    #53

    Rejected Before Applying

    LinkedIn post screenshot with Amazon job rejection message highlighting recruiting challenges

    EffortCommon2236 Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    They're Catching On 👀🤣

    Job application form warning not to write see resume in experience section

    LiteraryTea Report

    4points
    POST
    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Peruse my CV...familiarise yourself with the enclosed work history...note this middle finger...

    1
    1point
    reply
    #55

    Imagine Having 2 Years Of Experience Just To Be Lumped In The Same Category As People With No Experience

    Screenshot of job application asking for years of experience with unrealistic demands

    Goob_2 Report

    4points
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    #56

    Being Unemployed Should Not Be Held Against You

    Meme about rejection in job interviews because candidate already lacks a job

    CRK_76 Report

    4points
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    #57

    My Manager Gave Me A Feedback Using Chatgpt

    Screenshot of constructive feedback message highlighting work progress and improvements

    Difficult_Depth_860 Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    Does It Ever Work

    Meme showing LinkedIn users finding a job fast versus long-term job seekers humor

    MathPoetryPiano Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    I Really Have No Words

    Job application text listing demanding work values recruiters expect

    Job description for founding engineer btw. Although they have the same requirements for every opening. I did apply since I was desperate for job but anyway. I found a job a month back but this one job description kept bugging me and thankfully I found this subreddit 😭 Edit: This IS NOT an ad for the company nor is it fake. I applied to this a few months back and its still an active opening. Edit 2: For everyone asking the company is called Icon - AI ad maker (IM NOT PROMOTING IT!)

    Teenwolf156 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #60

    Saw This On Linkedin. I Think It's A Good Summary Of The Situation

    Recruiter shares exhaustion over mismatched job market and recruiting challenges

    laranjacerola Report

    3points
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    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You sound like you’re about to pull a Jerry Maguire ( it’s a movie kids, I recommend watching it)

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #61

    Trying To Get A Job In This Market

    Comic showing HR perception of work experience between 4.5 and 5 years

    victorcoelh Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Is This Becoming The New Norm For The Interview Process? Because This Feels Insane

    Job interview process steps showing multiple Zoom calls in recruiting

    Mrswahlberg24 Report

    3points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    5 hours in interviews? That’s insane!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #63

    We’re Still Doing This In 2025…

    Job posting demanding 100 percent commitment for customer support manager role

    DamianDaws Report

    3points
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    #64

    This Cannot Be Real Life Bro

    Job application additional questions ask about playing Roblox or Minecraft

    ICommentRandomShit Report

    3points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Feels like a trap

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #65

    How Long Before They're Asking For Skull Measurements?

    Article headline and illustration about facial analysis in hiring and recruiting

    BlameTag Report

    3points
    POST
    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Creeping towards eugenics……

    1
    1point
    reply
    #66

    Why Is This Joke In A Kids Movie Lmaoo

    Animated characters in recruiting interview with questions about employment gap

    srs890 Report

    3points
    POST
    danarudat avatar
    perylousdemon
    perylousdemon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just preparing them for adult life

    0
    0points
    reply
    #67

    They Always Want To Pay The Lowest Salary They Can

    Meme showing frustration in job interviews about desired salary and salary range secrecy

    CRK_76 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #68

    Merry Christmas Everyone

    Humorous tweet on layoffs during Christmas showing laughing woman with Santa hat for recruiting humor

    RevolutionaryWay1827 Report

    3points
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    #69

    Amazing News

    Man filling out online job application form showing low hiring chances

    No_Review3845 Report

    3points
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    #70

    So Many People Can Relate To This

    Meme about making a resume knowing you won't get hired with a man drawing a house on a board

    CRK_76 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Didn't Even Try To Hide The AI Prompt

    Professional rejection email template from NAM (National Arbitration and Mediation) for job application

    Kingdouble_R Report

    3points
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    #72

    Cuting My Legs From Underneath Me

    Text conversation about job being put on hold after signing onboarding paperwork

    So check this out this was about a month ago I applied this position I went to two different interviews and I discussed it with the people I was interviewing with and with the recruiting agency and they all agreed for me to start today and then when the day came it they told me that the funding was taken away and the job was on hold they waited until today to tell me I quit my previous job in order to be here.

    Live_Equipment_1185 Report

    3points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would they be able to sue if they have a signed contract?

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #73

    I Wish I Was A Nepo Baby

    Social media post about becoming Senior VP at 26 with $600k salary through family CEO promotion

    Ok-Wrongdoer6878 Report

    3points
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    #74

    Finally Got A Job After 9 Months Of Search!!!

    Flow chart illustrating job application outcomes including ghosting and rejections

    I almost lost all hope on getting anything after 9 long month of searching as a new grad in mechanicalengineering. Took me 21 interviews with 21 different companies and that's not including the phone calls that don't produce actual interviews(probably like 20 more). The first 20 interviews took weeks from scheduling to final response or ghosting (4 of them). The last one was, fill application, call, interview, offer, whithin two weeks.

    skullking15 Report

    2points
    POST
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As it should be. Companies are screwing themselves with this game.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #75

    Why Do Jobs Discriminate Based On Location? I Have No Kids, No Pets, No Obligations, No Furniture, And No Family. I Will Be Able To Move Instantly With A Reasonable 2 Week Notice. She Ghosted Me After This Message Even Though I Was A Solid Applicant!

    Screenshot of LinkedIn message about job relocation and remote role confusion

    iBikeAndSwim Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Job Application Asked Me If I Was Ok With Dropping Out Of School???

    Online job application form showing resume upload and skill info fields for recruiting process

    Neon_Biscuit Report

    2points
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    #77

    I Was Still In The Building After My Interview???

    Recruiting email rejection from Whataburger for restaurant team member job

    Second round of interviews. They tell me to expect an email in the coming week...for admission to another 2 interviews. Got this message 2 minutes later. Didn't even think to check my email until hours afterward.
    All for a fast food position.

    Timpunny Report

    2points
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    #78

    We've All Been There

    Meme showing emotions of long-term unemployment, accepting a job with red flags because it's the only offer

    ddod Report

    2points
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    #79

    Saw This Gem On Linkedin

    Candidate used vacation days to try new job, didn't quit old one, confusing recruiting story about professionalism and work ethics

    do-a-barrell-roll Report

    2points
    POST
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like you should shut your mouth and respect his game.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #80

    How Hr And Recruiters Are Hired:

    Comic strip showing awkward job interview and hiring in HR office

    MrSkinWalker Report

    2points
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    #81

    🙃🙃🙃🙃

    Social media post claiming the hiring process and job market are broken

    BasuraFuego Report

    2points
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    #82

    Every Employee Can Relate

    Venn diagram of jobs I'd enjoy, be good at, and jobs that pay well

    Agile-Wind-4427 Report

    2points
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    #83

    This Is So Accurate

    Meme showing job description requiring experience but not hiring for being overqualified

    CRK_76 Report

    2points
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    #84

    Found This Comment On A TikTok Post

    Job rejection at Subway for lack of relative experience despite prior Subway work meme

    TrickScheme Report

    2points
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    #85

    Tech Job Market These Days

    Tech job market meme showing burning building and bootcamps asking to spend 25 grand on JavaScript course

    Other_Scarcity_4270 Report

    2points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha! It was $50 grand in my case. And I never ended up working in the IT field 😂

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #86

    Apparently This Decides If I Can Pay Rent :)

    Meme of job interview where candidate refuses to describe themselves

    anupamgur345 Report

    2points
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    #87

    Hr Got Mad After I Rejected The Interview Call

    Screenshot of email criticizing candidate for ignoring interview request and lacking professionalism

    Agile-Wind-4427 Report

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    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couldn’t help but notice the 99+ unread emails in their inbox lol

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    #88

    Taking Boomer Advice Never Works !

    Meme of person turning into clown illustrating futile advice about applying for jobs in person

    any-blue-9122 Report

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