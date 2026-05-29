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Go to college, graduate and get a job. Oh, how we wish it were that simple. In reality, around 7.4 million people are unemployed in the United States alone. That’s more than the number of jobs currently available in the country.

To say bagging your dream job is no easy feat would be an understatement. Many people accept whatever they can get, and even then, it can take months, if not years of applying to finally be offered a position. Point in case: a person who revealed online that they submitted 2,452 job applications and received one offer.

The jobseeker's screenshot is one of thousands of posts featured the Recruiting Hell page. It's somewhat of a virtual support group for anyone who needs reassurance that they're not alone in employment purgatory. The page has more than 1.6 million weekly visitors, many of whom are taking a short and much-needed break from the painful recruitment process.

From job ads with wild expectations like, “Able to run 3-5 miles at a 12-13 minute pace,” to hilariously relatable memes, Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the community. Many might make the gainfully employed breathe a huge sigh of relief, while the rest cry into their crumpled cv.