Recession” has become somewhat of a buzzword in recent weeks. Largely thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump announcing major tariff hikes that impact not only America, but dozens of countries around the world. Economists are divided over whether a recession is in fact looming. Some say "definitely!" Others say "absolutely not." But ordinary netizens claim they’re already seeing the signs...

“Recession Indicators” have been flooding X, with people posting the major red flags that they believe point to a global market crash and some super tough times on the horizon. Some of the tweets are tongue-in-cheek, others are funny. Then there are those that perhaps shouldn’t be taken lightly. Bored Panda has gathered a collection of the best for you to scroll through while you pinch your pennies. Let us know which ones you believe to be true by hitting the upvote button.

#1

Chart depicting a humorous recession indicator with Campbell Soup stock price spike at $39.88.

MikeNellis

    #2

    Dunkin' location in Boston closed, cited as a humorous recession indicator by social media users.

    JakeWallinger

    #3

    Tweet humorously suggesting becoming a DJ is a recession indicator, with likes and engagement metrics visible.

    mansamusso

    The definition of "recession" depends on who you ask... Investopedia defines it as "a significant decline in economic activity that lasts longer than a few months." In 1974, an American economist named Julius Shiskin described it as “two consecutive quarters of declining growth.” That's a definition that many countries still follow.

    In the United States, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in production, employment, real income, and other indicators."

    If you think of it as a graph, the NBER explains that a recession "begins when the economy reaches a peak of activity and ends when the economy reaches its trough."
    #4

    Store scanner at Dollar Tree displaying "scan for price," highlighting recession indicators humorously.

    elizardbethc

    #5

    Tweet screenshot about recession indicators with a humorous tone regarding bank account balance.

    jeremysmiles

    #6

    Pepperoni pizza in a humorous tweet about recession indicators, highlighting economic humor.

    Sweguin7

    There's a lot of uncertainty at the moment. A few economists say we shouldn't panic, while others are warning us to brace ourselves. According to J.P. Morgan’s chief global economist, a recession is possible in the near future. In March this year, Bruce Kasman put the risk of a recession in the United States at 40% - a 10% jump from January. And in early April, J.P. Morgan Research raised the probability of a recession occurring in 2025 to 60% — up from 40%.

    The chief economist at Moody’s Analytics shared the sentiment, saying there's a 35% chance of a recession in the U.S., which is an increase of 15% from the beginning of the year. When Reuters reached out to economists in Canada, Mexico, and America, 95% of them said the risk of recession in their economies had risen.
    #7

    Tweet humorously citing 's*gar d*ddy ghosting' as a recession indicator, with 19.2K likes.

    madisontayt_

    #8

    Street scene of a new discount store replacing a vintage shop, highlighted as a recession indicator.

    10hourmix4sleep

    #9

    Pickle brine branded as a drink amid humorous recession indicators.

    caitiedelaney

    Recessions usually start in one geographical area and spread to another, says McKinsey Senior Partner and McKinsey Global Institute Chair Sven Smit. And there are several reasons a recession might happen ... Like geopolitics or economic cycles.

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that recessions can also be caused by a decline in external demand, especially in countries with strong export sectors. "Adverse effects of recessions in large countries—such as Germany, Japan, and the United States—are rapidly felt by their regional trading partners, especially during globally synchronized recessions," notes the site. So it's no surprise that U.S. President Trump's tariff announcement has caused much concern.

    #10

    Recession indicators humorously depicted with a poster of "Freakier Friday" starring two celebrities.

    zoraslovechild

    #11

    Carhartt lunch bag as a humorous recession indicator with urban lumberjack style reference.

    dieworkwear

    #12

    Tweet humorously suggesting TV show return as recession indicator.

    Ankaman616

    That said, the IMF doesn't believe we should panic. It recently announced that global share prices have dropped "as trade tensions flared" and also warned of an "erosion of trust" between countries. But added that the "new growth projections will include notable markdowns, but not recession".
    #13

    Bridget Jones movie streaming is highlighted as a recession indicator in a humorous tweet.

    zoerosebryant

    #14

    Tweet humorously discusses funny recession indicators like pop songs and serif fonts.

    holy_schnitt

    #15

    Man with beard creating balloon food art, a humorous recession indicator.

    CarterJahad

    Meanwhile, on social media, ordinary Johns and Janes are throwing their two cents into the mix. X, for one, has been flooded with memes, posts, and photos from people who are convinced the economy is crying out for help, and that we're all in for a bumpy ride. Some of their "recession indicators" are funny, others are strange.

    But it wouldn't be the first time we've seen weird indicators of an economic downturn. In 2001, the American economy was deep in recession and people were holding onto their money. But a particular beauty product seemed to be flying off the shelves...
    #16

    Rob shares a recession indicator: buying a 10-pack of ramen noodles on Facebook marketplace as a humorous sign.

    RobDenBleyker

    #17

    Funny recession indicator tweet about American Idol being top on Hulu.

    lilgrapefruits

    #18

    Person walking in Bushwick, graffiti background, labeled a recession indicator by social media user.

    WTFJXR63

    Billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Leonard Lauder let the world know that despite consumers tightening their spending, lipsticks seemed to be in high demand. He came to the conclusion that lipstick sales and the health of the economy were in inverse proportion to one another... And he believed this was because consumers considered lipstick an "affordable luxury." And so, the "Lipstick Index" was born.
    #19

    Text post humorously noting a medical drama as a recession indicator, with nostalgia for the 2000s.

    thenoasletter

    #20

    Tweet by Cait Cavell humorously noting flash mobs as a recession indicator.

    Cait_Cavell

    #21

    Text from Maia: "Receiving more tips with 'I'm about to get fired' is a recession indicator." Received 5.6K likes.

    awawawhoami

    Another sign of a recession can be found below the belt. Or so argued the former Federal Reserve chair Alan Greenspan. The expert was a big believer in the "men's underwear index." In a nutshell, when the economy is in decline, men don't buy new underwear because most people won't see what they're wearing down there anyway. Greenspan said when the economic outlook improves, sales of boxers and briefs will follow suit.
    #22

    Tweet by luo princess humorously noting dating for free food as a recession indicator.

    evelynvwoodsen

    #23

    Audrey Kaufman's tweet about Valentine's Day and a humorous recession indicator.

    KaufmanAudrey

    #24

    Tweet humorously questions if tights as pants indicate a recession.

    Ariellex1_

    It turns out, he wasn't wrong... According to Euromonitor data, men's underwear sales dipped in 2008 and 2009 during the Great Recession. And guys went back to buying briefs and boxers between 2010 and 2015.

    Similarly, Bloomberg data found revealed that there was a dramatic decrease in men's underwear sales in America in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, and undies buying came back into fashion again 2021.
    #25

    Tweet about covering a date as a recession indicator, with username @simplywangui and engagement metrics shown.

    simplywangui

    #26

    Tweet by hampton: Law school applications rise seen as recession indicator, dated March 26, 2025.

    hamptonism

    #27

    Two images depict a celebrity in working-class roles, humorously suggested as recession indicators.

    B7Album

    If the signs on this list are anything to go by, we might be in for some tough times ahead. And here's what the World Economic Forum (WEF) warns could happen, should a recession hit: "Unemployment could rise. Graduates and school leavers may then find it more difficult to find jobs. Companies may struggle to pay their workforce or give their employees pay increases to match inflation..."

    WEF adds that investors could also see losses, as stock markets fall. "During a recession, we may see an increase in foreclosures, and banks will be less likely to loan money to potential borrowers looking for a mortgage or a personal loan."

    In short, brace yourself. And hold onto your precious pennies.
    #28

    Tweet about a humorous recession indicator related to being cast in a Ryan Murphy show.

    agron_updates

    #29

    Person with sunglasses and a whistle, humorously labeled as a recession indicator.

    laracroftbarbie

    #30

    Concert crowd with lasers, tagged as a recession indicator tweet.

    hotelgaruda

    #31

    Carl's Jr. bikini model ad viewed as a recession indicator.

    _casscore

    #32

    "Tweet humorously cites 'skirts over pants' as a recession indicator, recalling 2006-2007 fashion."

    outfieldxgrass

    #33

    Musician playing guitar, suggested as a funny recession indicator.

    thatwimpydeer

    #34

    Man in red jacket and hat posing, referenced as a funny recession indicator.

    DijahSB

    #35

    Recession indicator meme showing a variety of appetizers including chips, wings, and sauces on a table.

    kzzrttt

    #36

    Two people with headphones in a studio, humorous take on recession indicators.

    jwstarling

    #37

    Twee fashion revival shown as humorous recession indicator with various vintage outfits.

    offbeatorbit

    #38

    Tweet jokingly noting "Recession Indicator" about Canadian Jersey Shore format announcement by Variety.

    1800ghostman

    #39

    A white dress at Hollister with a dark blue ribbon, shared as a humorous recession indicator.

    pasta_niece

    #40

    Tweet highlighting a recession indicator involving a deal between DoorDash and Klarna for installment payments on food deliveries.

    DapperDomo

    #41

    Tweet humorously highlighting recession indicators with a relatable comment about exes and familiarity, posted by @iamtyrell.

    iamntyrell

    #42

    Twitter post joking about recession indicators, highlighting money-saving habits.

    zoraslovechild

    #43

    Tweet about humorous recession indicator noting improved Uber driver quality in 2025.

    nobletaxhelp

    #44

    "Lookalike contests mentioned humorously as recession indicators in a Twitter post."

    offbeatorbit

    #45

    Tiny house office pod in a green setting, showcasing recession indicators with modern design elements.

    MangoTang0

    #46

    Cheesecake Factory cuts 13 menu items; a humorous recession indicator shared online.

    Voltaic117

    #47

    Air fresheners used as perfume, highlighting recession indicators in a humorous tweet.

    lmp3rfect

    #48

    Steak secured in plastic box, highlighting recession indicators.

    thisispaff

    #49

    Tweet humorously highlights a recession indicator by mentioning a job change from a strip club to a civilian role.

    botticellibimbo

    #50

    Copy of "The Grapes of Wrath" on ground as a recession indicator.

    guywhoiswoke

    #51

    "Tweet jokes about names on coke bottles as a recession indicator."

    quartzmorrigan

    #52

    Tweet about hearing "real estate investment" at 7/11 as a funny recession indicator.

    Westhoefen

    #53

    Tweet showing a recession indicator: not meeting a partner for over a month, posted by Ira on April 7, 2025.

    irationalised

    #54

    Recession indicator joke: people wearing wooden barrels instead of clothes in a humorous tweet.

    PtakTestKitchen

    #55

    Tweet joking about an outfit as a recession indicator with emoji, by user helena.

    freshhel

    #56

    Tweet joking about recession indicators with an image of "The Hunger Games" book details.

    nilecassandra

    #57

    Graph shows Tooth Fairy payments as a humorous recession indicator shared by 83 people.

    gbenga_ajilore

    #58

    Shopping cart labeled as a recession indicator, priced at $20.

    aquariusdays

    #59

    Pizza place sign showing $1.50 special as a recession indicator.

    audiohymn

    #60

    Tweet humorously noting Bon Iver's album as a recession indicator, with engagement metrics displayed.

    lordsteele

    #61

    Tweet humorously suggesting "mascs going fem" as a recession indicator, with engagement stats below.

    theidi_

    #62

    Tweet by Katy humorously calling a Kardashian Crumbl collab a recession indicator.

    drtymartinifan

    #63

    Tweet humorously highlighting a recession indicator with a Valentine's Day first date turning into marriage.

    _taylorimonii

    #64

    Plaid patchwork shorts in a store, humorously labeled as a recession indicator.

    duckisaurus_

    #65

    Stack of "Infinite Jest" books on a shelf, shared as a humorous recession indicator.

    afrofatalism

    #66

    Recession indicator menu with 50 cent surcharge per egg, showcasing breakfast options and surcharges.

    noahalyx

    #67

    Tweet humorously suggests album release delay as a recession indicator.

    trashpopsong

    #68

    McNuggets sauce sign as a recession indicator displayed in a store window.

    VeginaDentata

    #69

    Sticker on a street sign offers "Cash for your Warhol" as a humorous recession indicator.

    molochofficial

    #70

    Twitter post humorously linking a Broadway return to recession indicators.

    postproctorism

    #71

    Tweet jokes about recession indicators, featuring humor on avoiding dessert menus.

    mrsballs69

    #72

    Tweet jokes about recession indicators, mentioning a butter churner ad.

    qourtneycuinn

    #73

    Used bowling pins for sale sign in store, a humorous recession indicator.

    LuzzzVibezz

    #74

    Tweet by @ehisilozobhie humorously noting email anxiety as a recession indicator.

    ehisilozobhie

    #75

    Twitter post humorously suggesting recession indicator is the return of the ice bucket challenge.

    lavfeysun

    #76

    Text message humorously suggests a job as a birthday gift, highlighting recession indicator.

    zippitybippity

    #77

    Cash App notification about borrowing $200, used as a humorous recession indicator.

    addysgreatmind

    #78

    Tweet highlights a recession indicator: declining sales of Doritos and cigarettes in U.S. convenience stores.

    foxydeadbeat

    #79

    Tweet humorously claims "Family Guy" humor is a recession indicator.

    rosslpmanager

    #80

    JC Penney crowded tweet humorously highlights a recession indicator.

    seaweedanxiety , seaweedanxiety

    #81

    Tweet by a user joking about slime videos trending as a recession indicator.

    aaatarangi

    #82

    Tweet humorously suggesting more online college ads are a recession indicator.

    keystonelyte

    #83

    Arizona tea cans priced at $1.89, shared as a humorous recession indicator on social media.

    yrssuf

