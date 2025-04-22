ADVERTISEMENT

“Recession” has become somewhat of a buzzword in recent weeks. Largely thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump announcing major tariff hikes that impact not only America, but dozens of countries around the world. Economists are divided over whether a recession is in fact looming. Some say "definitely!" Others say "absolutely not." But ordinary netizens claim they’re already seeing the signs...

“Recession Indicators” have been flooding X, with people posting the major red flags that they believe point to a global market crash and some super tough times on the horizon. Some of the tweets are tongue-in-cheek, others are funny. Then there are those that perhaps shouldn’t be taken lightly. Bored Panda has gathered a collection of the best for you to scroll through while you pinch your pennies. Let us know which ones you believe to be true by hitting the upvote button.