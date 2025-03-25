Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Shares Why She’s Moving To A Blue State, Many People Think Her Points Are Valid
Parenting

Mom Shares Why She’s Moving To A Blue State, Many People Think Her Points Are Valid

Interview With Author
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents always want the best for their children. And sometimes, that means taking drastic measures like uprooting their lives and moving far away to start anew.

This mom of three had to make a tough decision when she decided to move her family from Florida to Connecticut. She had valid reasons to do so, which she discussed in a recent TikTok video. Some of them had to do with the currently tumultuous political climate in the United States. 

You will find the transcript of her post below and some commenter reactions. We also had a brief conversation with Ellie Doyle, who provided more insights into her post.

RELATED:

    This mom of three is uprooting her children’s lives and moving to a new state

    Mom explains move to blue state, sharing thoughts on Florida to Connecticut relocation.

    Image credits: reheatedcoffeeclub

    In a TikTok post from late December, user Ellie Doyle gave five reasons for her decision

    Mom discusses moving to Connecticut for better schools, mentions having three young children.

    Text discussing reasons for moving to a blue state, citing educational and financial benefits in Connecticut.

    Reasons for moving to a blue state: education issues in Florida, such as cutting gifted programs and lack of English courses.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of her most prominent reasons was the state-imposed book ban

    Text discussing reasons for moving to a Blue State due to differing educational values and alignment with family beliefs.

    Text excerpt about a mom's reasons for moving to a blue state for better public schools in Connecticut.

    Image credits: ungvar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Florida’s gun laws were also a factor 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    As well as the cost of living disparity between the two states

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describes reasons for moving to a blue state, highlighting housing affordability issues.

    Mom explains moving to a blue state for affordable housing compared to St. Augustine prices.

    Text discussing a mom's reasons for moving to a blue state for cost savings, highlighting housing and education expenses.

    Image credits: ADDICTIVE_STOCK / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Connecticut’s weather and proximity to other major cities were also a huge deal for her and her husband

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: bedneyimages / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a mom explaining benefits of moving to a blue state, highlighting travel convenience compared to Florida.

    Text discussing moving to a blue state for family closeness in Connecticut and Buffalo.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from a mom explaining her family's move from Florida to a blue state, New England.

    Image credits: reheatedcoffeeclub

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There have been growing concerns among parents in Florida for the last couple of years

    A 2023 Kids Count Data Book report revealed that Florida ranked 31st out of the 50 US states regarding child well-being.

    Numbers show that 753,000 kids live in poverty, more than 1.2 million with parents lacking secure employment, and 1.5 million live in households with a high housing cost burden. It also revealed that 72,000 teenagers are out of school and are not working.

    Then, there are laws like the Parental Rights in Education Act (a.k.a. “Don’t Say Gay”) and Stop WOKE that limit educators from discussing matters like gender, sexual orientation, race, and identity.

    As Ellie tells Bored Panda, Florida has historically underpaid its teachers, resulting in a high turnover rate. The misappropriation of the school budget added insult to injury, along with the prevalence of mass shootings.

    Ellie also mentioned the “Don’t Say Period” bill, which Governor Ron DeSantis signed in 2023. Like the previous bills, this one prevented discussions about human sexuality and reproductive health. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Most women, including myself, got their period before fifth grade. Imagine not having a household that teaches you what that means. It’s honestly crazy that this is no longer taught in elementary schools here.”

    These alarming cases and new regulations drew concerns among parents like Ellie. But unlike her, some of them don’t have the same options of leaving for another state. 

    “If I leave Florida, then who am I leaving behind? If we go, who is left to fight?” Sarasota-based mother and Support Our Schools co-founder Angela Wynn told The Washington Post in a March 2023 interview. 

    Like Ellie, Seth Stottlemyer grew worried when the Florida government imposed a ban on books, coupled with its discrimination against LGBTQ kids. As a father of a five-year-old daughter, he is anxious about the uncertainty of her future. 

    “It’s scary to think that there are people who are wanting to try to marginalize her,” he told the Post.

    The current political situation in the United States adds to the worries of parents

    The Thomas B. Fordham Institute points out the importance of feeling safe and valued for a child’s development. Without the fear of bullying and gun violence, along with ample support from educators and the state, children become more engaged and willing to take intellectual risks. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ellie says their plan to move out of Florida began brewing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the state has started leaning more toward the right, her worries have become more pronounced. 

    She adds that the current political climate has made her “extremely concerned” about raising her children in such an environment. 

    “I don’t want to raise my kids in a place where it’s dangerous to be queer or where they’re taught that immigrants should be dehumanized and treated as less than human. I don’t want to raise them to believe that Christianity is the only ‘right’ religion, among so many other reasons,” she explained, adding that moving out of the country may even be an option.

    It’s why parents like Ellie are willing to uproot their children’s lives. While it is a huge move, it gives her kids a better chance at a bright, thriving future without worrying about their environment. 

    “It’s definitely a crazy time to be a parent,” Ellie says. “But we’re doing the best we can with the hand we’ve been dealt. I think moving to an area with more like-minded parents will be a really nice change of pace.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most commenters agreed with Ellie’s decision

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mom Shares Why She's Moving To A Blue State, Many People Think Her Points Are Valid

    Comment expressing agreement on moving to a blue state, with 88 likes.

    Comment advising on Florida prepaid tuition as a reason for moving to a blue state.

    Others shared similar stories

    Comment praising West Hartford, highlighting it as a great town for kids, supporting mom's move to a blue state.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about moving to a blue state for better autism support, with 239 likes.

    Comment discussing moving to a blue state and benefits, supported by 929 likes.

    Comment on moving to a blue state, mentioning politics and life decisions, with a positive response count.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about superior education from Connecticut in college experience discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A mom talks about moving to a blue state, noting her daughter thrives in school compared to their previous state.

    Comment discussing moving to a blue state, highlighting great schools, local amenities like Whole Foods and Target, 65 likes.

    Comment about moving to a blue state, praising Connecticut's schools and living quality.

    Comment from a mom discussing benefits of moving to a blue state, mentioning library perks in Connecticut.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about moving to a blue state, discussing retirement in Florida and weather preferences, with heart emojis.

    Comment about moving to a blue state highlights gratitude for rural CT upbringing.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    4

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Florida is part of the South. I think sometimes people just picture wall-to-wall Miami Beach and Disney World, but Florida is the DEEP SOUTH. It's next door to Alabama. There's a reason why the "Florida Man" trope exists. I have nothing against individual Floridians, but I think a lot of non-Floridians/non-Americans don't realize that Florida is a southern state.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had friends who moved to Florida because of the weather, they were from the Detroit area originally. They are dead now but that fact notwithstanding, you couldn't drag me to Florida with a 20 mule team. Those people are beyond batty, and guns or no guns, it's just not a safe place to live. The OP is doing her family a great service by getting them out of that h3llhole.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for them! It's true that red states get far more federal dollars than blue states because blue states are more self-producing and have better policies all around, so they are more self-sustaining. They usually have a lot better social services and programs, so people are usually more comfortable there with the resources they need.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s the fallacy of the black single mother with four kids who is on welfare. Blue states pay FAR more into the pot than red states, and red states take FAR more. But everyone will be fùcked now as Project 2025 does away with any governmental aid.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Florida is part of the South. I think sometimes people just picture wall-to-wall Miami Beach and Disney World, but Florida is the DEEP SOUTH. It's next door to Alabama. There's a reason why the "Florida Man" trope exists. I have nothing against individual Floridians, but I think a lot of non-Floridians/non-Americans don't realize that Florida is a southern state.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had friends who moved to Florida because of the weather, they were from the Detroit area originally. They are dead now but that fact notwithstanding, you couldn't drag me to Florida with a 20 mule team. Those people are beyond batty, and guns or no guns, it's just not a safe place to live. The OP is doing her family a great service by getting them out of that h3llhole.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for them! It's true that red states get far more federal dollars than blue states because blue states are more self-producing and have better policies all around, so they are more self-sustaining. They usually have a lot better social services and programs, so people are usually more comfortable there with the resources they need.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s the fallacy of the black single mother with four kids who is on welfare. Blue states pay FAR more into the pot than red states, and red states take FAR more. But everyone will be fùcked now as Project 2025 does away with any governmental aid.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda