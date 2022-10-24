Artist Statement.

I focus primarily on the human figure depicted in environments that create a context for psychologically charged, open-ended narratives. Many of these narratives explore ideas about power and vulnerability.

Quality of light is a common theme. In particular, the way in which atmospheric light and locale can suggest a sense of mystery and silence. These works are dark, humid, and hopefully, at their best, memorable. For me, the most successful are those that evoke the feeling that an event is about to happen or has recently happened.

Images of figures or figures in landscapes, in groups, or in isolation, share a common feeling of significance. Wholly absorbed within themselves or the dialogue shared between one another, they wait for the unfolding of their private story.

More info: artdesign.buffalostate.edu

#1

After II

After II

Report

0points
Joseph A. Miller
POST
#2

Alliance

Alliance

Report

0points
Joseph A. Miller
POST
#3

Crossing

Crossing

Report

0points
Joseph A. Miller
POST
#4

Bountiful

Bountiful

Report

0points
Joseph A. Miller
POST
#5

The Storm

The Storm

Report

0points
Joseph A. Miller
POST
#6

Cherish

Cherish

Report

0points
Joseph A. Miller
POST
#7

Crossing III

Crossing III

Report

0points
Joseph A. Miller
POST
#8

Crossing II

Crossing II

Report

0points
Joseph A. Miller
POST
#9

Nest

Nest

Report

0points
Joseph A. Miller
POST
#10

Cassandra

Cassandra

Report

0points
Joseph A. Miller
POST
#11

Drone

Drone

Report

0points
Joseph A. Miller
POST
#12

Flood

Flood

Report

0points
Joseph A. Miller
POST

