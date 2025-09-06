"Life is stranger than fiction," people say. And sometimes, it really is true. Have you ever had an experience so weird you still can't explain it to this day? And what about stories from other people about folks who went through things so crazy they're still stuck in your head many years later?

#1 Nutty Putty Cave. I shudder even typing it.

On November 24, 2009, John Edward Jones became trapped upside down in a narrow, unmapped passage of Utah's Nutty Putty Cave. The passage was only 10 by 18 inches wide, making it impossible for him to turn around or back out. A large-scale, multi-agency rescue effort was launched to save him.

Rescuers spent more than 27 hours working in extremely difficult conditions to free Jones. They used a complex system of ropes and pulleys, but a critical anchor point failed during the attempt, causing Jones to fall back into the crevice. Ultimately, the intense physical strain of being inverted and constricted for so long led to cardiac arrest, and he died in the cave.

#2 I was 16 at the time and I had barely just got my license. I had a friend in school, a girl who most considered "boy crazy" but to my disappointment she wasn't interested in me. Typical popular good looking girl who was into jocks and I was the nerdiest kid in the class but we were very close and she would tell me all her struggles and then delete the messages. Mostly because the guys she liked were very possessive.



In the dead of night in the winter I got a call from her. This was very unusual. Mostly the calling but also it was a school night and it was very late. She was speaking in a hushed shaking voice and asked me to come pick her up, I knew something was wrong but she had to hang up after giving me the address. This was before gps and I barely knew how to get to school but I printed out a MapQuest route to her boyfriend's house in a different city. She asked me to bring her clothes, specifically shirt underwear and some sweats. I pushed my car out of the driveway and coasted until I was sure my parents couldn't hear it. I got to the house and she came out obviously trying to make as little noise as possible.



She was naked. Makeup smeared from crying. Hair matted.



She got in the car told me to take off and she put the clothes on. I asked her what happened and all she could say without breaking down is she went to her bfs birthday party and woke up like this with no memory. She woke up in the middle of the room with all his friends and him also naked.



I took her home and snuck back into the house 2 hours before I had to get up for school. We never spoke of it again. I didn't think much of it then but 17 years later I have my own kids and a daughter who's the light of my world and I can't tell this story without crying.



She's been married now with kids to a seemingly good guy for a decade. We don't talk anymore but I still check her Facebook from time to time and I hope she's ok now.

#3 The death of Hisashi Ouchi.



He was working at a nuclear plant and due to shoddy working conditions was involved in a criticality incident.



He was hit with I believe the most radiation any human has ever been hit with without instantly dying.



For 81 days a cabal of the best doctors in the world tried to keep him alive as his body shut down. The descriptions of what he was going through and what was physically happening to him make it clear to me that sometimes saving a life isn't worth it.



It's a tragic story of a young man suffering one of the worst fates possible.

#4 My aunt woke up in the middle of the night and noticed the red led light on her tv was off. She rolled over in bed and saw the light turn back on. When she woke up the next morning her TV was gone along with a ton of other stuff.

#5 Supposed to stay the night at our friend's new place on New Years...A little before midnight I suddenly got the wildest gd urge to go home and play WoW in my life and started a fight with my gf over it cause I demanded we leave, I won and we left. The house burned down later that night and our friends didn't make it.

#6 Was about 7 or 8 years old and went with my family to this man-made lake, family park place in South Georgia. Basically a big, dug out pond that the owner put a bunch of beach sand and palm trees around and charged admission for people to come, park their cars, grill and swim for the day. Also had a big, unsafe-as-hell waterside that kids got hurt on.



So where my family would park was in front of this little island that was a clump of sand about 30 yards off the shore line. I was not the best swimmer but the depth was just above my head, so I could bob up and down and bounce out to this island.



Bouncing out to that little island one day we were there, my foot came down onto what felt like a face, felt what was a nose on my toe. The thing I remember is the feeling of hair flowing between my toes. That feeling of fine hair waving in water. I freaked out and for the longest time just sat on the shore. Was a little kid and did not think of anything about it.



I can still remember the scared parents going around yelling this kid’s name, asking if anyone had seen this little boy. They pulled his body from under the water right in front of that island. I’m 47 now and can still remember the feeling of that hair between my toes.

#7 I don't remember the name of the lake. But it was slowly filling up woth Co2, over decades. And one day, an earthquake happened.. shifting the water just enough to un-dissolve all the co2, and it slowly crept down the mountain, into the village. Creating a wave of invisible, undetectable death. Everyone in the village, animals, humans, birds. Died where they stood. Without even knowing why.

#8 Totally unexplainable and confusing to me to this day. I want to preface this by being very clear that I am not superstitious and I am not someone who is easily frightened and let's my mind play tricks on me.



15 years old, I was at my Dad's house visiting him for spring break. I was sleeping in my room and woke up to a sound that I can only describe as someone exhaling, very aggressively, and it started far away and got really close and loud. Its like, if someone threw an invisible ball at me and it was the sounds of someone exhaling really hard and when it hit me it was right in my ear very loud and blew my hair to the side.



Obviously it woke me up, and I looked across the room to see my window curtains blowing violently from the window being open. I thought to myself, "Oh s**t, I thought I closed that."



I hurried over to the window, as it was still blowing the curtains, and it was loud too. You could hear the wind whistling through the screen. Pushed the curtains aside to close it and all of a sudden everything went quite and still as I realized the window was already closed.



I sat there and stared at that window for probably 10 minutes trying to understand what tf just happened. Then I walked back over to my bed and laid there all night, literally until the sun came up, trying to figure out what could have caused that. Never was able to come up with anything.

#9 I did not know this person, but many years ago a girl who was dating my aunt's grandson, got her glove stuck in a meat grinder at her job, in the deli of a grocery store. You can probably guess what happened to her.

#10 There was a dude that used to come into the store I worked in. I was just finishing up senior year in high school. He had to be mid 20s or so. We became buddies over a few months. Chatted about movies and video games a lot. One weekend he asked me to hang out I had a bad feeling about it so I said no and that I was grounded for bad grades. Turns out he k**led someone that weekend.

#11 The case of Septic Tank Sam.



In 1975, an Alberta couple wanted a pump for their septic tank, and they decided to take the pump from the tank in their old abandoned farm instead of buying a new one. In doing so, they discovered a dead body that was thrown there.



The victim's story is very horrific. He was tortured and sexually mutilated before he was shot, then thrown in the septic tank of an abandoned farm, hoping that the crime would never be discovered.



The victim was identified in 2021, but the murder is yet to be solved.

#12 There are people who vote to take basic rights away from other people. They vote to take food out of the mouths of hungry children. They vote to give infinite power to evil people. They think that their 4th vacation home is more important than clean water and air. They think that women exist to obey, breed, and serve while keeping their mouths shut. They aid and collude in holocausts. They indoctrinate others to think and vote this way as well. And they do it right out in the open, in front of everybody. They claim they’re following their religion, but I don’t think they actually read that book.

#13 It's only a story for me because I don't remember any of it. But years ago I had episodes of sleep terrors. My family told me that sometimes I screamed so loud that I woke up the neighbors.



Well one day I woke up to my boyfriend at the time screaming at me to wake up while rustling me to the ground. The balcony doors were open and I was halfway out. After we both calmed down a bit he started crying.



From his point of view it was something straight out of a horror movie. He got jolted awake by me jumping up on my feet, silent with a blank expression on my face. Then I started panting. And then I screamed like a banshee. I bolted for the balcony door, opened them and put my leg over the railing, all while still screaming. He cought me in the last second. In his words he never heard anything like this before and hopes he never will again.



It took me years after that to build up courage for living on my own. I'm terrified that one day I will wake up on my way to the ground.

#14 This happened to me about 10 years ago. My best friend growing up, Steve, had died unexpectedly. We had grown apart but had recently started speaking after many years.



Steve hated, and I'm using the word hated here, technology. No computer, no cell phone. Nothing but a television with an antenna and a land line for good old Steve. I was away on business when I got word that he had died. Since he never married, and was pretty much a son of a b***h, and had been estranged from his family for about ten years (I saw his sister and brother yesterday), his body was undiscovered for a couple of weeks. That part haunts me to this day.



Shortly after returning home, I left again for on a trip for a course that was being given in Texas. Sitting in class my phone, on vibrate mode, buzzed. It was Steve. A cold flush swept over me. I was sitting in class so didn't answer. I called later that day, and as expected, there was no answer.



I'm retired now, but at the time I worked for a satellite telecommunications company. Part of my job was managing back office telecom equipment, so I understood call routing over SS7 networks, and routing tables. If the number was reassigned to someone else, they perhaps misdialed my number, or dialed in a redial code into his old POTS desk set. It creeped me out.



I don't believe in ghosts, or spirits, or any of that hokum, but the weirdness and randomness of that incident makes me think about rejigging some of my assumptions.

#15 My school had a mandatory uniform policy, and had a school shop with a changing room in it. The guy who tended the shop was arrested for being a p*****ile, and allegedly had a hidden camera in that changing room.



I usually bought my clothes without trying them on, because male sizes tended to be consistent and as I grew, I'd just +1 to whatever the current size was and it worked. What terrifies me is all the girls I went to class with ever since I was 2, that from early childhood to the beginning of adulthood, changed in that changing room trying new clothes on. How many people that I know ended up on some creep's computer, and even worse, in his twisted mind? The same guy who was so chill when I would buy a pen, or an eraser.

#16 I've had several creepy moments in my life but one I think about a lot isn't as bad as some on this post.

My sister's boyfriend's family were robbed and the part that gets me is the brother of said boyfriend was home. They had turned their attic into a bedroom for him and he was on his computer with his headphones on while people were in his house robbing him. He had no clue until his parents came home and found the house trashed and they started screaming his name. I can't imagine what they felt when they walked in finding their home robbed and knowing their youngest was supposed to be home alone. The sense of relief they must have felt when he was safe and sound.

But since then I've always had a rough time with being home alone. Even now thirty years later as a grown adult sometimes when I can't sleep I get the heebie jeebies and wish I had a dog.

#17 My grandparents are Dutch immigrants in New Zealand, and in the 1970s they had a caravan that they took out camping to a rural part of the North Island for a little family fun camping trip (my mum and siblings would've been 10 or younger at the time).



They were way out in the middle of nowhere near a lake in the rainforest, and after the kids had gone to sleep my grandparents had stayed awake a little while just reading etc, having a cup of tea.



They started hearing strange noises, like footsteps outside and twigs breaking, maybe a hushed voice but thought they were going paranoid. They were getting a bit freaked out at this point, but assumed it was nothing and they'd be safe.



Grandpa told me he couldn't go to sleep, and suddenly heard a definite footstep right outside the caravan door. He peeked out the window of the caravan and it was completely pitch black and no moonlight whatsoever, but he could see the glowing cigarette of what must've been a pretty tall man standing right at the door of the caravan. He could still hear other footsteps too, even though whoever was smoking this cigarette outside the door was standing dead still.



He told me he'd never been so scared in his life, but he had to do something because he had his wife and four little kids sleeping inside the caravan, and so he grabbed his butchers knife (he was a butcher by profession, lord knows why he had it on a family camping trip), opened the door to confront or yell or do whatever he could to scare the people away, but when he opened the door he saw no one and heard no noise. He thought he was going crazy, but he saw the cigarette butt on the ground outside the door, freshly finished. He got into the car straight away (he had everything ready to go luckily cos he'd already planned on beginning driving early the next morning anyways), and drove everyone away and found somewhere else near a town to stay instead.



Story freaks me out everytime I think about it.

#18 This one still creeps and haunts me to this day. So our school went on a picnic to a resort and it also had a waterpark so we played in it and when it was time to leave I went to the changing room but I just wasn't comfortable changing with hundreds of random wet kids so me and my friends decided to change somewhere else so we went to the boundary of the resort (there were small bushes trees etc and a boundary wall)



So I was casually changing and i heard someone whisper and laugh so I looked around,there was no one but just my friends then I looked beyond the wall and holy Christ I caught people stalking us... they were literally stalking school kids changing. I screamed loudly and told my friends at first they did not belive me and they threw stones across the wall started swearing etc until one of my friends saw them aswell and noticed that they were recording everything with their phone later a guard came and saw us and started swearing at us from a distance so we all ran away..



I still think about this incident sometimes and it always scares and confuses me why would someone record little children changing their clothes.

#19 The story of the divers who got sucked into the pipe and lived for 4 days in complete darkness and were unable to move. No one attempted a rescue. I believe it was in Russia. Mr. ballin did a video on it.

#20 Hinterkaifeck.



Over a period of days odd things were happening around a farm, including footprints in the snow leading to the farmhouse, but not away from it. The maid quit abruptly, citing strange noises and fearing the place was haunted. Her decision saved her life.



On the first night of the new maid’s job, a man believed to have been hiding in the attic of the house descended into the main quarters and systematically m******d the family in an outbuilding one by one. Several initially survived and had to watch their family members die in front of them. When the bodies were found, one of the youngest girls had pulled out tufts of her own hair as she was dying from the sheer horror of the experience.



The individual then proceeded to live in the house for several days, sleeping in the beds, eating the food, and looking after the animals, before eventually leaving soon before the bodies were discovered. They have never been found.

#21 A long waist line ago (mid 90s) I was a Countryside Ranger on the west coast and one day I was carrying out a phase one habit survey when I came across a camp set up in remote, unmanaged woods. Tent, stove, kettle, sleeping bag in tent, some cooking equipment, rucksack and a pair of walking boots at the tent entrance with a sock in each boot. The problem was it had been there for years. The tent was ripped and weathered, pots full of pine needles, and moss has covered most of the equipment. The rucksack and a couple items of clothing in it and strangely, a flute. Nothing in the rucksack and anything to ID anyone. We carried out a search of the area with police, dogs, locals and mountain rescue. Weeks later not a thing, nothing, absolutely no trace of anything or anyone. Will never know what happened to that person that felt compelled to leave their camp, and leave their flute behind.

#22 My mother’s college roommate was a sleepwalker. One night a friend coming home late from a date found her roaming the halls of their dorm and carefully got her back up their room.



As they got her back to bed, they saw the soles of her feet were filthy, as if she’d been walking outside barefoot for hours. Still freaks me out thinking what could have happened to her.

#23 Two stories:



1. I used to ride my bike to the other side of my neighborhood to play with my buddy Blake. One day I was riding down the hill towards his house and he jumped out from behind a power pole and startled me enough that I lost control of my bike and crashed on the street, leaving my forearms skinned about six inches each. He kind of blamed me, and I didn’t really think anything of it, thinking he was somehow right. Later on he had gotten some firecrackers, M80s and we played with them, blew up a model jet and stuff. He mentioned something about using them to blow up frogs, and I didn’t take him seriously.



He ended up joining the USMC, but didn’t reenlist. I didn’t think much more about him, then one day my mom is reading the paper and asked me what my friend’s name was because (suchinsuch) Blakely (Suchinsuch) was arrested for the murder of his estranged girlfriend and her unborn child.



He had driven her car off the highway onto a dirt road, slit her throat, and had containers of fuel in the car that he set on fire, to hide the evidence. I don’t remember the particulars of his arrest, but apparently he was walking along the road away from the site when a police officer stopped and questioned him. I don’t know if he confessed then, or under interrogation, but he confessed. He was convicted of double murder.



•My “good friend” as a kid turned out to be a m******r, and I saw the signs but didn’t know it at the time.



2. I was stationed in Iwakuni, Japan and was the Safety NCO for our unit. I was passing friends with a guy in embarkation and one Thursday we went out drinking as a group.



Saturday, the guy and two buddies decided to rent a canoe and went out into the ocean for some fun. At some point, the boat capsized and the three men were stuck holding onto the overturned craft and decided that the strongest swimmer should try to swim to shore to get help, and the other two were going to stay put, until help arrived. The swimmer got to shore and a second guy had abandoned the canoe and was picked up by fishermen, alive.



My passing friend, didn’t make it. He was found after a manhunt down the coast. He had died of hypothermia. This was maybe May, and I seem to remember the water was in the 60s °F. Since I was the Safety NCO, I had to fill out the paperwork for his death. I learned that even in 70° water, you can die of hypothermia in just a few hours.



This event, (along with unrelated nightmares I had as a child of being in open water with giant shapeless creatures coming to get me, and I would wake up as jaws were closing around me) gave me Thalassophobia, fear of open water.



•So, I had to fill out the incident report for the death of a guy I had been out drinking with just two days prior.

#24 Ghost story time



Both my brothers, my mother, and step dad can attest to this experience we all shared as well.



When I was quite young, around the ages of 6-8 we lived in a very old and creepy 2 story house together with some of my step-dad's friends being roommates because the house was so large. The room I stayed in was on the left at the top of the stairs and had no door, with my brothers both staying in the room across from me. The stairwell itself had a door at the top and bottom that I would close on my way to bed every night because it made me feel a bit safer (anxious little kid). The previous owner of the house, our great uncle Earl, had committed s*****e in the house in my bedroom. Family never told me that until I was older, but it made everything make more sense when I found out he had hung himself above where I slept every night. Starting aound 10-11pm every night, without the door at the bottom of the stairwell opening, we would all hear loud footsteps slowly climb the stairs that wouldnt cease until about 4 in the morning. They would walk up to the top, into my room, and then restart at the bottom. It was absolutely f*****g terrifying and even typing this out evokes that same bone chilling horror that makes me want to tear up and feel like my gut has been punched. Every single night for years of my childhood I'd have heard these steps, my brothers did as well as momma and step dad, and my youngest would say that he'd see people in the house at night which was also f****d. We think he might have been extra sensitive to the spiritual stuff. Out of curiosity one night I opened the top door of the stair well and turned the light on to see who was coming up the stairs, and there was absolutely no one or anything in front of me, and the footsteps had stopped when the light came on. I bolted back into my room, hid under my covers just to hear them begin again at the bottom. It got to the point where my mom would yell "GO TO BED EARL" when he was feeling extra active and reliving his final moments over and over, and crazily enough they would stop when she yelled. As a family we all share this fear and fascination of ghosts and the afterlife having lived in such a place. The house was burned down in a controlled burn to make way for suburbs, and I went to the rubble and grabbed a couple scorched bricks as mementos. I will always and forever believe in ghosts now.

#25 Long-story-short... my babysitter k**ed her husband. We were neighbors, and my dad was good friends with her husband.

#26 Dead kid in the backyard



We lived in a small ancestral compound, my family, relatives and some tenants. we get along pretty well, the early 2000’s we used to just hang in the living room watching those filipino telenovelas while me and my cousins play cards in the corner it was a tight knit community.



So there was this one tenant a student, We call her Mary she was kind of aloof but weeks before the accident she acted weird no, she rarely come out in her room just kind of distant and blank, my mother used to check on her how she was, how her school went, what’s bugging her and other stuff.



I can vividly remember that day man,

it was around 2 in the morning, me and my cousins watched our uncles prepping the pigs for next day event. my mom would go in my room and scold us to sleep for it’s past midnight and suddenly there’s a scream.



A DEAD INFANT in our backyard, it was f*****g horrible! she was strung with her own umbilical cord, broke her neck and stuck a mop head in her mouth, that poor child’s throat was destroyed to an extent, then was put inside the clear plastic bag it was bloody and messy, my mom would take us in but i glanced that poor baby hanging near our dirty kitchen. I will never forget that image.



It was Mary, We realized it was her by the blood trails towards her room. she was afraid of her parents knowing she got pregnant, got depressed and probably not in the right mind that time. The next morning, her parents are there, a police, paramedics I believe she was taken to a psychiatric facility it was kind of hazy memory but still remembered the f****d up details💀



The creepy part is days after that, I heard them talking that my mother was haunted by the child, it was an old house we had a big a*s built in cabinets and she sometimes hear a cry inside our wardrobe, small foot steps, and crackles. and the vision of a child inside the bloody plastic bag in the hallway.



We didn’t understand why its only my mom.

We all left the compound months later.

#27 Middle-aged woman in North Carolina was haunted by a fleeting memory of seeing her father's face in the farm privy when she was a child. Her father had abandoned the family when she was like 5, and her therapist recommended hypnotic regression as a way to work this out. A few other memories floated up, including coming into the kitchen and seeing her mother ... mopping up blood. Who yelled at her to go back to bed.



Her mom still lived on the family farm, and after a few more details turned up the local sheriff got a warrant to dig where the old privy had stood. Yep, dad was still in there, cut up presumably to fit down the hole.



This was pre-internet but developed in real time in the local paper, and right about when the DA was deciding whether to go forward with the case, the 70-something-year-old mom drove out to the north 40 with a pistol. This is all from memory, love to know if I'm remembering this correctly.

#28 I worked with a dude who had a criminal record but that wasn’t unusual in and of itself at that job, and I am not generally judgmental about it.



He lived near me, a few blocks over, and I’d drive him home and he’d walk to his house. We worked late hours (midnights) and sometimes we’d be off around bar call 2-3a, notably when the dope dealers and other criminal types were out in front of the buildings hanging out. Whatever. They didn’t bother my white woman a*s…



One night he gets out of my car and tells the “doormen” outside my building that “she’s cool” and their demeanor shifted towards me, from neutral/indifferent to friendly.



I am on my break on night checking FB and see someone was shot to death a few blocks from me. Dude wasn’t at work. I just had a gut feeling. Sure enough, about a month later, they caught my coworker.



He came to work the night after, didn’t seem off, but claimed a new job and put in his notice, called the GM and quit after that shift. Not unusual in my job at the time, and my GM generally didn’t put up a fight so it didn’t seem strange.

#29 One of my dad's friends had a little brother. They took a trip and the brother went missing, wasn't found for twenty years - when he was found, he was deceased, at the bottom of a well. My dad found out because immediately after the event he was called by the friend in a panic, asking if he could get a higher law enforcement involved or organise offical search parties, as my dad worked near that sorta stuff for awhile. He watched the slow descent of the man's family until the body was found. Had a long, deep philosophical talk with him that night.



What makes it scarier was how he ended up in the well - it was night when he went missing, and he was tipsy, so the poor guy walked straight in likely enough. Died on impact hopefully, I can't imagine being stuck at the bottom.

#30 The Lake Nyos disaster in Cameroon is one of the most terrifying real stories I’ve ever read. In 1986, a cloud of carbon dioxide suddenly erupted from the lake and silently rolled over nearby villages. People were found exactly where they’d been seconds before some in bed, some holding tools, even entire herds of cattle lying where they grazed. Over 1,700 people died in a single night without any warning, no fire, no noise, just… the air itself turned deadly. To me, that’s scarier than any monster.

#31 I have to search up the details later but I read about a guy who survived his car crashing off a cliff. he was able to climb up the cliff back onto the road and call for help, but when help arrived, he immediately collapsed and was pronounced dead at the scene. it was discovered that his neck was barely hanging on from total decapitation and turning around was all it took to sever it completely. gives me chills that he thought he had survived miraculously for a moment.

#32 I had a friend that went with his mom to stay at his grandma's house. It was old and spooky, but his mom didn't want to go alone so he went with her.



That night, he was sleeping on the couch, and heard someone walking down the hallway. He thought it was his mom going to the bathroom, so he closed his eyes so that his mom didn't see he was still awake.



But the footsteps got closer until they were right by couch. He kept his eyes shut tight to keep pretending he was asleep. He actually felt breath on his forehead, like his mom was going to give him a goodnight kiss, but then he felt his mom straighten up and walk away from the couch.



The next morning, he asked his mom why she had checked on him, but she told him she had been so freaked out by a bad vibe nearby, she had never left her room. He wonders what he would have seen if he had opened his eyes when whatever it was was bending over him.



A few months later, his grandma died, and they went back to the house to pack up the stuff. When it was daylight, the house was fine. But as soon as the sun went down, it got very eery very quickly. They both decided to stay in a motel rather than sleep in the house.

#33 Friend of a friend was hiking in Montana. She posed on the side of the trail and had her friend snap a photo. Later that night, when she was looking at the pictures from the hike, she was horrified to notice the large face of a cougar staring into the camera from the woods behind her. It had presumably been stalking them; they never even knew it was there.

#34 I believe my dead mother warned me and my grandma that my sister was sneaking out.



Me and my sister were sleeping at my grandparents house. Young sis, boy crazy over the wrong boy, decides to sneak out the house unbeknownst to anyone.



To this day I cannot explain this.



The smoke detector started going off. Like the house was smoking but the house was completely fine; but all the detectors were going off. I jumped up awake and swung my door open, but I didn’t see any fires or smoke or nothing. I walk down the hall to check on my sister, and I see that her bed is empty. I’m panicking, so I run to my grandma’s room and wake her up (she’s already awake because of the smoke detectors) and I’m telling her that I can’t find my sister, she isn’t in the house.



After a good ten minutes, young sis sneaks (barely) back in the house, and before me or my grandma could start cussing her out, the smoke detectors stopped going off. Just like that. Couldn’t explain how or why.



Later that night, after she gets her punishment and goes in her room, me and my grandma are talking about the events that happened. She tells me that my mom used to be a strict one when it came to fires. She had a childhood best friend who lost her home in a fire, so she was known as the family firefighter. Made sure we knew where the fire extinguisher was, checking the batteries in the detectors, memorizing our escape route plan (it’s still drilled in my memory). Maybe my mom was in the smoke detector? I dunno, but she was there that night.

#35 I was just getting over Covid (the OG version in August 2020, it d**n near k**ed me). I woke up in the middle of the night, and swore I saw someone standing next to my bed. I figured that it was a trick of the light, so I stood up to change perspective.



He was still there. I saw him SO CLEARLY. He had short hair, and was turned 3/4 of the way away from me. He was wearing a plaid shirt tucked into jeans. Of course, I start screaming and pull the cord on the ceiling fan.



As soon as the light came on he disappeared. I don’t know if it was a Covid hallucination or what, but I have never experienced anything that real before that wasn’t actually real.



I later told a neurologist about it because I was worried about possible brain damage and he just looked at me for a long time, then changed the subject.



I was living in a two hundred year old house at the time, so maybe I saw a ghost, who the hell knows, but it scared the C**P out of me.

#36 Late 70’s living on small ranch south of San Antonio. Neighbor named Frank asked us for help with his new registered Brahman Bull he had just purchased. We helped him unload the bull , registered name was Cornelius into a holding pen so the cows could get acquainted with the new addition to the herd. The next day Frank asked us if we saw or heard anything unusual during the night. His new Bull Cornelius was dead. All of us went to his back pasture that was next to ours . Cornelius was on his side, no visible cause of death. No blood, only some superficial scratches on neck and hind quarters. Never knew anything in our area that could take down a Brahman Bull. Heard through my Dad that Frank claims to have seen a headless woman in that pasture. The rest of my time living there Frank never went into that pasture after dark. By the way, never saw or heard of Frank drinking. We never saw the woman, with or without a head. Frank made it a point to warn us. Sure creeped us out.