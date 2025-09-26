That's what we're going to discuss today – our listicle is full of examples of the latter change type. While some of these stories are sad but rather simple and even kind of realistic, others are absolutely heartbreaking. So, let's jump in, shall we?

Have you ever witnessed a person change so drastically that it's hard to recognize them? Sometimes this change can be for the better – they might become a braver, more successful , happier version of themselves. And other times... Well, some folks become something they once fullheartedly hated.

#1 Here's something not political:





**Streaming platforms.**





They initially existed to out-compete cable and allow you to access movies and TV shows without ads for a small amount of money per month instead of hundreds.





Now, there are 1,000 of them, they all cost way more, the one you have never has the content you want, and they serve you ads regardless. They are literally just becoming cable TV channels. .

#2 Graham crackers. They were created by a preacher named Sylvester Graham as part of a diet designed to be as boring as possible (Originally they were unsweetened, plain crackers). This was part of a larger movement of bland dieting. Apparently people thought this would suppress the desire to [pleasure yourself] lol.



Now they’re used in s’mores 😈.

#3 George Lucas acknowledge he became the Hollywood machine he fought when making Star Wars.

You've probably heard the phrase “You have become the very thing you swore to destroy.” If you haven’t, you will definitely read it in today’s article. Well, a version of it. After all, today’s piece is a listicle of people who embody this phrase. To be more specific, it’s people sharing stories of people or companies that ended up being someone or something they used to hate and advocate against. Or, in the words of the phrase, something they once swore to destroy.

#4 In 1981, I watched Emma Thompson as a student performing a comedy monologue she wrote herself, which was a superb parody of the sort of mock-modest, gushing speech you hear when you see a British actress receiving an Oscar for Best Leading Actress.



11 years later, she gave an almost identical performance onstage at the Oscars when she received the Award for Best Leading Actress.

#5 Anyone with generational trauma. Growing up I used to always swear up and down that I'd never be like my dad, or his dad, and, well, sometimes I find myself being a f**k of a lot like my dad.

#6 Everyone who said "don't believe everything you read on the internet" 30 years ago.

Originally, the quote was said by Obi-Wan Kenobi to Anakin Skywalker during the Duel on Mustafar. All of it was in the 2005 movie Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. It isn’t the only thing from the Star Wars franchise that became a part of public consciousness and speech, but it is the most important one for today's topic. ADVERTISEMENT Nowadays, the phrase, or the screenshot from the movie, is used as a reaction to someone or something acting and/or becoming something they once hated, or, in the quote's words, "swore to destroy." Well, maybe in real life the "destroy" part is less realistic, but we can't write it off completely, can we?

#7 Kids who swore they’d never be like their parents, then one day hear themselves say we have food at home.

#8 Probably many politicians. There have to be some that get into politics to fix things and make the country better for everyday people, but the system either beats them down and they leave or they slowly become twisted leaders only out to make money at the people's expense.

#9 Robespierre was against the death penalty once.

People switching up so much in their behavior can be due to various reasons; you know, as always, context matters. Yet, at its core, a lot of times, these switch-ups are a consequence of people's inability to keep their word. You can always rationalize breaking promises in plenty of ways – from overconfidence and forgetfulness to disrespect or exaggeration of the promises in the first place. No matter how you justify it, it doesn't change the fact that those who do it often or on a grand scale aren't people whom you want to put your trust in. Yet, it's easier said than done – sometimes it's not that easy to notice an untrustworthy person before it's too late. Well, let us help you, at least a little bit. Apparently, there are certain signs to look out for that can give away that a person might tend to occasionally break promises. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The friend who swore they hated meetings, became a manager, and now books five “quick syncs” before lunch.

#11 Joe Rogan.



itsfish20 replied:



I like when he was just the host of Fear Factor. Could have ended with the show and the world would be much nicer

#12 OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit to make sure that AI would not benefit just a big corporation like Google but would instead benefit all of humanity and be developed safely.



Instead OpenAI has become another big corporation and has pushed Google and the other players into a race to ship AI products as fast as possible regardless of negative impacts, and has never delivered any tangible safety technology.



OpenAI’s non-profit board tried to fire Sam Altman but the for-profit wing had become so strong (the employees didn’t want the drama to make their shares lose value in an upcoming funding round where they could lose shares so a lot of employees threatened to quit, and Microsoft, which owns a large stake in OpenAI, threatened to just replicate OpenAI inside Microsoft outside the control of the nonprofit board) that this failed.

For instance, they might be a person who often overcommits to things. They take on more things than they can handle, which inevitably leads to breaking some of those promises. Granted, it's not always intentional – in some cases, it can come from people's desire to please others or an overestimation of their own capabilities. This can come from their inconsistent prioritizing of tasks, as these people tend to juggle tasks without properly deciding what's most important, which ends up leading to not finishing what they take on. Or they simply procrastinate. They keep pushing away the tasks, as they feel not ready for them or believe that they'll have time to finish them later. And while sometimes they're successful in fulfilling everything, at other times they fail to deliver.

#13 Dating apps.



Built to help you connect and fine better matches. Destroyed any chance of connecting and finding good matches lol.

#14 People who kept talking about freedom of speech elected a guy who actively punishes people who exercises their speech.

#15 Is nobody going to say McAfee?





Drogovich said:



Even the founder of McAfee later said that he hates what they turned his antivirus into and starred in a commercial where he blasted the PC with a [weapon] because he couldn't uninstall McAfee

Essentially, promise-breaking might not be a malicious act, but rather one that stems from people's poor decision-making, poor self-esteem, and inability to prioritize their work. That leads us to the conclusion that while sometimes people becoming something they once hated might be a moral failing, other times it's something more sad than wicked. And while it's reasonable to call out people who end up in this situation, it's always best to think about what could have made them become like this. Do you know any more examples that would fit this quote? We're always eager to hear what you have to say in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Everyone becomes what they swore to destroy



Only Gabe Newell is forever.

#17 "Task Manager is not responding.".

#18 Small government conservatives.

#19 Hippies.



blart_institute replied:



I know a millennial who self identified as a hippie. She grew up poor and had family living in Native American Reservations so she had a vocal distrust of the US government and the military. But then when her husband joined the military for the money now she’s making American Flag crafts that say things like “proud Navy Wife” and it was shocking to see her change her mind so quickly

#20 As a Christian, I saw all those so-called Christians hating on gay and trans people, hating libs, hating whoever. Drove me nuts considering love is the central tenant of Christianity. Over time I came to really hate all those people giving Christians a bad name, which created a crisis in me.



Fortunately for me, the situation ultimately destroyed my belief in God altogether so now I am free to hate people all I want.

#21 A lot of self owned businesses. .

#22 Austin Pets Alive, a large animal rescue org in Texas with designs on expanding nationwide, recently outed themselves as being pro-life for pets, and confessed (inadvertently) to being a puppy mill.



The leader actually believes that if every family that wanted to buy a pet came to her instead of a breeder, there would be no pet overpopulation.



But realizing that people buy so they can get soecific breeds and puppies and kittens, she has spent 30 years taking pregnant dogs from city shelters (and tax dollars for the honor of doing so), letting them give birth, and selling the puppies.



That's just being a breeder. With an infinite supply of new moms, all paid for by the state.



In a way it's brilliant in its pure, impressive level of evilness.

#23 Elon Musk becoming what he thought George Soros was.

#24 Google.



onarainyafternoon asked:



Why has Google search become literally unusable in the last couple years? It's like anything somewhat specific I'm looking up is just flooded with completely irrelevant links. It's so frustrating.



Ian1732 replied:



It's because of Prabhakar Raghavan.

#25 SNOOOOOP DOGG.

#26 JK Rowling.



As a struggling immigrant queer middle schooler in the 90s and early 2000s, Harry Potter was my saving grace and educator in more ways than one. My English improved, I understood a clear sense of right and wrong and morality rooted in character versus bloodlines and power structures. Acceptance and platforming of various creatures and humans against a common enemy etc. Uplifting the marginalized and inclusive etc. "Love" being Harry and his friends greatest weapon etc.



Fast forward to today, and now with her reputation and oppression of Trans people, she's become the very amoral, opportunistic, alienating and exclusive "bad guy" she once warned against in her writings.

#27 Republican Party said they wanted to balance the budget and reduced the national debt. They have voted over and over to increase it. They also were advocating for a smaller government intrusion on society and personal freedom.

#28 Baptists and other evangelical religions.