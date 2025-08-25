But what if these frightening stories happened in real life? For these people, it was realizing their worst fears, as they shared in a recent Reddit thread. Some of them told tales that never left their minds, while others revealed personal accounts that continue to haunt them to this day.

#1 You can wake up blind. Happened to me in '22. In short, I have a super rare disease called AZOOR. Best they can guess, my body's immune system attacked my eyes' immune system (yes, they're separate!) and ate chunks of my retinas. It's still doing so, but not quite as vigorously as it did before I started seeing the results, which manifested as a sudden inability to see through my contacts or glasses. Anyways, I can still see a little bit out of half of one eye at a strength of -11.00, but I woke up like that after 38 years of seeing 20/10 with contacts or glasses. It was definitely hard to adjust to. Oh, and since autoimmune LOVES to travel in packs, I now also have RA and psoriatic arthritis, and my diabetes is getting worse! Yay! I'm the Queen of Autoimmune!

RELATED:

#2 In my early 20s, my wife and I had a goal of climbing all of the 14,000-foot peaks in Colorado. We would typically hike up a decent portion of the peak the night before, set up a tent, and camp out and summit the next day. We were climbing Crestone Needle in August 2014 and set up camp before the tree line ended. We were in a remote wooded area near a creek that was raging pretty good at the time. No other campers were around, and no hikers were seen going up or down. It was super quiet and peaceful. We cooked dinner over the fire and went to bed early. I woke up around 1am with the hair standing up on the back of my neck. The only thing I could hear was the creek roaring and the wind blowing. I remember feeling really uneasy, which was unusual because we camped out a lot and we’re very used to being out in the wilderness. I decided to get up and exit the tent. Immediately upon stepping out of the tent, I saw the outline of a man about 50 yards from our campsite. He was just standing still, staring down at our camp. I yelled up at him, but didn’t get a response. I poked my head into the tent to wake my wife up, and when I looked back for the man, he was gone. My wife and I talked about it and agreed that it was probably an early hiker who was starting their Summit push early. Both of us felt uneasy, and neither of us was able to go back to sleep. I lay in the tent for about another 45 minutes wide awake. I decided to get back out of the tent to have a look around. I stepped out of the tent and walked around, still feeling a little uneasy. Didn’t see anything and still couldn’t hear s**t. Started going back towards my tent, and when I turned to my left, I saw the guy again; this time, he was very close. Maybe 20ft or so from our tent, behind some brush. I yelled at him again and started running in his direction. He took off, and I lost sight of him. I got my wife out of the tent, we got all of our stuff packed up, and we left. The 2-hour walk back to the car in the pitch black was honestly the most terrifying part of it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Back in 2006, when my older sister was moving to a new city for work, my parents and I helped apartment-hunt for her. My sister found a really nice apartment in a nice locality, which was absolutely perfect on paper. The residents were all working women, the landlady seemed super nice to my sister, and the location and rent were ideal. The only thing left to do was for my parents to meet the landlady and finalize the documents. However, after my mom met the landlady for the first time, she told us that she had a weird feeling about her, and asked us to keep apartment-hunting. So that’s what we did.



Anyway, fast forward a year or so, and we find out from the local newspaper that the landlady was into black magic and she had allegedly m******d some of the residents to use as sacrifices for her rituals. I wish I were lying. It is one of the most terrifying things I’ve read.



Edit: So this incident happened in Bangalore in the year 2006-2007. I’m assuming the news coverage would have taken place in 2008-2009? I’m 100% sure this happened, but I’m unable to find a news article that talks about it, partially because there was another murder in a PG in 2024, and I can only find articles pertaining to that incident. I will keep looking for this but if anyone else comes across this article, I’d like to see it as well! Apologies for not coming up with a source at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 In the 1930s, near my hometown, a man killed his wife, his MIL, and his three step-children, dismembered their bodies, and hid them in the root cellar.



My great-uncle and his father (my great-grandpa) were out hunting when their dog ran off barking. Uncle followed the dog and found a burlap bag. He opened it and found the head of one of the children.



When he told us the story, he said he looked up, and the man was standing right in front of him, another burlap bag in his hands.



His dad arrived, scared the guy away, and they reported the head to the local cops, who found the rest of the victims and arrested the killer, who was executed (hanged) a couple of months later.



My uncle only told us the story once, but after he died, we found all the newspaper clippings about the murders in a trunk under his bed. I think it must have haunted him his entire life, especially since one of the kids was his age.



It's a bit of local history I grew up hearing about, but didn't realize my great-uncle was the one who found the bodies until I was a teenager, because he simply never talked about it except that one time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 There was this guy who kept noticing little things around his apartment felt off. But one night, he set up a hidden camera, just to prove to himself he wasn’t going crazy. When he checked the footage the next day, he saw this woman, an actual stranger, crawling out of a crawlspace in his ceiling in the middle of the night. She’d been living up there for months, sneaking down when he was asleep or at work to eat and use his stuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Back in the 90s, a couple of kids went missing. About 4-5 days later, my dad was fishing one night, and he thought he heard a gator. Got his big Q-beam spotlight and pointed it toward the noise. It was a bloated, dead body bobbing up and down in the water, eyes open and facing my dad. Turns out the kids had driven into the water by mistake (probably had been drinking). They found the other body a few hours later, after my dad called it in. My dad was so traumatized that he never went night fishing again and honestly didn’t fish much at all after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 A lady in my city tortured her older kids (a 13-year-old and 9 a 9-year-old) to death and stuffed them into her deep freezer for two years. For those two years, her younger kids had to walk by that freezer knowing their siblings were at the bottom of it. When she was caught, she said she had no regrets and that her children were demons, all over a delusion that the older kids were s*xually ab*sing the younger ones.

#8 My great aunt woke up to her dog growling in the middle of the night. When she checked a window, a man in a ski mask was standing there and said, ' party time'. She screamed she had a gun, and her dog went crazy barking until he ran off. She bought a gun after that.



I can't even think about what would've happened to her if she didn't have her dog to warn her :(.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 There was this super eerie case in Lebanon involving a family of weirdos from a village called Kfarshima. Neighbors had been whispering about them for years due to their reclusiveness and antisocial behavior, but it wasn't until last summer that the authorities broke into their property and found five dead bodies in different states of decay in a hidden, locked room under the house. Turns out the eldest son had been quietly stashing his own deceased siblings and father down there since the 1980s, claiming it was a family ritual and that he was just fulfilling their wish to be “buried at home.” While some died of natural causes, one brother, George Al Fata, had been killed by another sibling, Khalil, during the Lebanese Civil War. Khalil took his own life in 2000, and a baby girl named Marie died at one year old for reasons that remain unknown, but it's rumored that one of the brothers had killed her out of jealousy.



The eldest brother (Christo Al Fata) was living there with his senile, 90-year-old mother. He was arrested, the mother was sent to an elderly care facility, and the bodies were finally given a proper burial. Such a creepy family, and the story was absolute nightmare fuel when it broke out.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 About 13 years ago my sister came home from college for the summer. One day, she got a frantic phone call from one of her room mates. Turns out, these girls were not worried in the slightest about locking the doors to the house. This room mate was taking a shower, got out of the shower, and was drying off when she heard a noise coming from the vent directly above her. She grabbed her phone and turned on the flashlight and pointed it up at the vent and all she managed to see was an EYEBALL staring at her before she justifiably flipped out and sprinted out of the house in nothing but a towel. She called 911 and the police went into the attic and arrested a "homeless" man who had literally just been walking around checking for unlocked doors, allegedly. Then it all started to make sense why food was going missing and the girls assumed someone was lying about taking food. I have zero clue how it was possible that this creature was looking through a vent, but it happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 My cousin died unexpectedly in 2016 of what we assume was an extremely aggressive cancer. He left behind his wife and two boys, aged two and a newborn. A couple years later, the wife entered a relationship with another guy who, by all accounts, was a stand-up charachter for both her and the boys.



In 2021, the wife died of what everyone assumed was COVID. The boyfriend had her cremated extremely quickly and offered to take full custody of her sons. It soon came out that he had been ab*sing the boys, physically and s*xually. He skipped town.



The boys were adopted by my cousin's relative, who brought them to see a child psychologist. When the therapist built enough rapport to ask the boys about the day their mother died, the boys proceeded to play act one person smothering another with a pillow.



Meanwhile, the boyfriend was charged with the r**e of a minor relative, but the trial was delayed on a technicality, and then dropped when the victim recanted. Last I heard (late 2021) he's an assistant pastor at church in New Hampshire.



UPDATE: His full name is Marshall Corrado. Possible middle name of Neal. It appears that he is now living in Southington, Connecticut; previous associated address includes Laconia, NH where all this originally happened. There is no current association with a church that I can find. Someone with the same name was scheduled to appear at the Belknap County Superior Court in January of this year but no updates on legal status since that time.



UPDATE 2: Here's a YouTube video featuring him and his ex-wife on some religious podcast. Had it confirmed by a relative willing to talk about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 The case of Clive Wearing. He's a musician who contracted a virus that destroyed the part of his brain that forms new memories. He has anterograde amnesia, meaning his memory only lasts for about 7-30 seconds.



He is constantly "waking up" for the first time, every single moment of his life. He keeps a diary, and it's filled with entries minutes apart, each one saying something like "10:45 AM: I am now awake" with all the previous entries crossed out because he has no memory of writing them. It's the true story of a man trapped in a never-ending moment, and the thought of that is scarier to me than any ghost story.

#13 A different kind of horror story, but I had a post-traumatic manic episode about a year ago, and it is *terrifying* how quickly and severely your brain can turn on you.



The episode manifested when I left my a*****e ex-wife, was r***d, and lost my job within 3 1/2 months of each other.



For several months, my brain was in a constant state of either dissociation, sheer panic, suicidality, or an irresistible need to engage in risk-taking behaviors - mostly related to substance use.



The alcohol was the worst part of it. I’d drink so I could stop feeling my rapist, and it would work - at first. But then, my brain would tell me drinking more would make me stop thinking about it, too, so I’d drink more, and then I’d think about it more. And then my brain would tell me that more would actually make it go away, and so and so forth in the cycle.



I isolated myself from almost everyone I loved, and it wasn’t even intentional - I just couldn’t pick up my phone, and getting notifications from it literally made me panic. I went through all of my savings in a matter of months, and almost all of it went to alcohol, weed, and c*****e.



I knew, logically, during this time that I was absolutely destroying my life, but no matter how hard I tried, I *couldn’t* stop. And my brain was just sick enough to remind me that it didn’t matter how recklessly I was behaving, because ultimately I wasn’t going to survive this.



I very nearly became homeless and had to sell an expensive piece of artwork I’d inherited to rent a U-Haul and move back in with my dad in my home state. Removing myself from an environment where I knew how to get the things that were destroying me and having family look out for me is what finally pulled me out of that state, but a huge chunk of my memory during that time is just gone.



To add one more piece to this before I leave it: I have 3 cats. One is very elderly and obsessed with me, one was abandoned by my ex-wife and clearly affected by it (she was supposed to keep her, but asked a friend to babysit her while she went on vacation and never returned for her), and my third one developed such serious separation anxiety when I left my wife that if I left for even a night, she’d over groom until she was missing fur and had sores on her body. I was driving to do an odd job for someone, and considered driving off the cliff side in front of me. I thought of my cats and how terrified and sad and confused they’d be if I never came home, and the moment I realized I couldn’t k**l myself because of it was the single most horrific experience I’d ever had. Not that I wanted to k**l myself, but that I couldn’t.



Again, not a traditional scary story, but I can think of few things more horrifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 This happened 3 months ago, but a friend of mine bought a small house in a housing complex at the start of the year. She often heard her neighbour and his girlfriend arguing loudly, as did the other homes around them.



One afternoon, she comes home from work to police and an ambulance in her cul-de-sac. She comes to find out that this neighbor had m******d his girlfriend. She tells the police she still heard him yelling two days prior. However, when the investigator came to officially interview her, he told her that the girlfriend had advanced decomposition to the extent that they couldn't get fingerprints from her (keep in mind this was in the wintertime). Which means he had been yelling at a corpse for a while...



Scary part is the police still didn't arrest him and he lived in the house until the girlfriend's brother evicted him since the home was in her name.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 The Nutty Putty Cave tragedy still gives me chills. A guy named John Jones got stuck exploring a narrow section of the cave in Utah in 2009. He was trapped headfirst, wedged so tightly that even rescue teams couldn’t free him. He stayed like that for over 24 hours before he died, still talking to rescuers and praying in his final hours. They eventually sealed the cave permanently with his body inside.



Knowing he was alive, conscious, and waiting for death in total darkness is one of the scariest real stories I’ve ever read.

#16 I'm assuming you mean ones we are kinda connected to in some way. So I'll go with one of those.



I worked for a year or two at a chemical type company a long time ago (90s I think?) and they had a big announcement. The company wasn't doing quite as well as they'd hoped financially. One of the guys in the crowd was muttering how "they'd better not be talking about layoffs." And, of course, that's exactly what they did.



So the guy who was muttering apparently went straight out to the parking lot where his truck was and got his rifle out and was immediately swarmed by police, because they had always seen him as a bit of a concern so they prepared for exactly that.



Big thank you to whomever thought ahead that far, rather than just assuming it would be ok. (This was before mass shootings were quite as popular as today).

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster in 1980. Imagine riding along a bridge when it's foggy out and then driving over a ledge to your death in the waters below because a freighter crashed into and took out a giant portion of the bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I live not far from Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. We had a serial k*ller who would pick up pr*stitutes and bring them back to his farm to “party”. Then he would k**l them and feed them to his pigs. He would also give/sell the pork to friends/neighbours.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 This might make me seem like a weirdo, but f**k it. So in my mid twenties I started at a new company with a lovely boss lady. She was awesome and soon feelings developed between the two of us. We started dating, obviously on the down low.



She was early 40s, so a pretty good age gap. We dated for about 3 yrs and I wont bore you with the details but things did not work out. I did love her a lot though and often think she might have been the one, if not for the age difference. I don’t know? It might be a rose-colored glasses kinda thing.



Anyways, a couple years later I'm working at a different place. A small family business (not mine) that I funnily enough got with a stunning reference from my ex-lady friend. The business knew my ex because one of their relatives had dated her in high school. Small f*****g world.



One Saturday night Im sitting on my couch feeling sad and lonely and get the great idea to go through my old phone that is kept in a bag in my closet with all the other old tech. I know we all have these that are filled with ipods, iphones, blackberries and a thousand cables we’re too afraid to throw out. So, I plug this phone in to charge and start going through the messages. I stumble across the text chain between me and my ex. I start to reminisce. And sure enough I find a pic of her in her bra and think well that will do for the night. I know, pathetic.



Monday morning arrives and I head into work. The office lady comes up to me and was like, “hey, did you hear about Jessica? (the fake name Im giving my ex). And I was like how the f**k did she know I was creeping!? So I responded dumbly with “Jessica from my old job who I use to date?” As if she didnt know who we were talking about. Haha. And she was like yeah, “Jessica passed away in her sleep on the weekend, the police found her on a wellness call after she didnt show up for work.” I was stunned. I must have been looking at our old text convo either hours before she was going to die or possibly as she lay dead in her bed. I couldn’t help myself and told this to the office lady. She told me shivers just ran up her spine. I have no idea why I chose that night after two years to go through my old phone and fixate on my ex. It was just something kinda calling me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Hinterkaifeck. In 1922 a Bavarian family was m******d on their farm after footprints were found leading in from the woods with none leading out. The killer stayed for days feeding the animals and using the stove, then vanished.

#21 My mother wanted to sell the old family station wagon back in the mid-1970s. She had a phone call from an interested buyer, but something about him seemed off. She told my dad that she wanted him there when the guy came to look at it, and my dad was the one who went with him when he took it out for a test drive. They ended up selling it to him.



Turns out later, the guy m******d someone and used the station wagon to take the body somewhere. I don't recall if he was a serial killer, but that was a very uncomfortable brush with danger. My mom's intuition might have saved her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 A student in the dorm next to mine had his throat slit in the night, some students got to see the victim gag for air. After the killer was jailed, he and his father filed around 200 appeals (Or tried to, at least) for his innocence, even though he was literally caught red handed.

#23 1. Just now that someone wrote that "The Snow Society" "The Dyatlov Pass Incident" impacts me the most



2. A woman who took revenge for the murder of her son, it turns out that a guy who was driving drunk ran over a minor, his mother saw everything, she demanded and was on trial but since there are incompetent authorities, the man was declared innocent. She wanted revenge so she began to follow his every move, she already knew what he was doing, where and how, she decided that one day when this man was drunk she was going to provoke him and she did it, one day when the man was drunk she seduced him, she convinced him to go to her house and the guy entered her house and taking advantage of the man's drunken state, she gagged him and tied him like a dog, every day she hit him on the head, she gave him soup to eat, the days passed and in one of those she told him that what he was eating was his daughter. When the man found out he no longer wanted to eat and vomited and begged for her death, she told him that if he wanted to die he had to finish all of his daughter's soup and so he did, after he finished that she killed him with a hammer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 The CIA helped bring d***s into the U.S., turned a blind eye while they spread through communities, and then the government turned around and criminalized the very people using them. Imagine your government fueling an epidemic for profit and power, then punishing the victims. That’s one of the biggest betrayals of public trust I can think of.

#25 I think the H*******t does is it for me. The industrialized murder of several million innocent men, women and children perpetrated by a government out of pure hatred. I struggle to think of anything scarier than that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (the system that includes the Gulf Stream) is reaching its breaking point and could collapse sometime between 2037–2064, with the average estimate around 2050.



If it did happen, the impacts would be massive: Europe would cool dramatically, sea levels along the U.S. East Coast could jump by a meter, tropical rainfall belts would shift (causing Amazon droughts and monsoon disruption), and the whole climate system would get more unstable. It would also be essentially irreversible on human timescales.

#27 This happened to me.



While in college I was working **alone** at a retail store in a shopping mall. I had closed shop for the day and I was the only person in the store. I took some stuff to the stock/back room, which also had a small card table with 4 chairs around it for meal breaks.



I returned to the front of the store to continue closing up. I was out there for like 10 minutes, then went to the back room to get my coat. When I stepped into the back room, all 4 of the chairs were facing the door in a perfectly straight line, several feet from where they should be at the table. These f*****g chairs had moved and changed direction silently with no one else but me there.



I noped the f**k out, called mall security. They searched the store and found it empty. They said I probably moved the chairs and forgot.



I never worked there alone again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 My friend was m******d by her ex boyfriend. She did not like he talked to her and how he treated her, so she broke up with him. A*****e couldn't take "no" for an answer. He thought she was cheating on him with their mutual friend. So he cyberbullied her. And then he bought a gun. My friend went to the police. There was nothing to be done because they didn't see it happen because they didn't take dating violence seriously. My friend goes to a home where friends are gathering. He rammed his vehicle into hers, entered the home, shot someone in the leg, shoots the mutual friend to death, shoots and kills my friend. Her parents had to go to court for a restraining order because he kept sending them letters about how much he loved their daughter.



I can't think of anything scarier than this. My friend was killed because a man couldn't handle being told "no." He felt so entitled to her time, her body, and her life.



My friend's favorite band was Incubus. Her favorite movie was Moulin Rouge. She was part of a magnet program for the arts, specifically Drama.

At Districts (Drama competition of sorts), we had a break for lunch. There were only 3 of us who had licenses and a car. Each of those cars was loaded up with as many teenagers as could fit. I had someone sitting on my lap. We all went for Chinese food together!

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 The movie Society of the Snow or La Sociedad de la Nieve.

That plane crash really happened and the survivors had to eat human meat and anything really, even cigarettes, to survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Someone I know has met Jeffrey Dahmer irl. He thankfully wasn’t his type but this person is so nice and to think they were near a serial killer makes me so sad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My mother went to a recruitment meeting with Heavens Gate founders Do and Ti. She wanted to join but they wouldn’t take children. Years later, when they “transitioned” she dug out the pamphlet they were giving out and told me the story.

#32 Co-worker was almost a victim of murder-s*****e. Her husband was holding a gun to her head, telling her he was killing her for her sake as "the world is so terrible. " Stand off with police lasted long enough for her to get a chance to shove him away. He shot himself in the head before she even got far enough away to avoid the splatter. She had to quit her job after due to the ptsd and the fact that she was a nurse in a mental health ward. She also needed a police guard around her house for the next month due to writers (read news jockeys) kept trying to break in to get the story. After that, she changed her name in order to avoid talking about it. The only reason she told me is because she had to take a call at the call center we work in (not even remotely related to health care) where the woman on the other line was s******l and couldn't get through to the s*****e hotline. I was just trying to calm her down enough to drive home.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 In the 2000s I worked for a residents' organisation on a council estate in South London (housing project for US readers). It was poor as you would expect, with high crime but a good community.



The estate consisted of five high rise tower blocks, with our office in the basement of one. The other basements were used for storage, and it was part of my job to check them regularly. They were big basements (the blocks were oblongs on their sides rather than slim "point" blocks). The basements were dark with minimal lighting, dark corners, echoing and creepy, you get the picture.



One of the residents of the estate told me they used to use the basements for their own storage, but back in the 80s a 6-year old child had gone missing on the estate, and after a frantic search her body was found in the basement of one of the blocks. She'd been s****************d and m******d. A homeless man was arrested and convicted, I can't remember if he'd been living down there or not.



The man who told me was an elderly, long time resident who was well respected. He said he could still remember the screams of her mother. I worked there for years and it would be mentioned every now and again by various older residents, who always talked about the mother's screams.



Obviously this made checking that particular basement a bit creepy to say the least. Some staff wouldn't go down there at all. I had to leave hurriedly a few times after getting the fear, but never saw anything supernatural.



I searched the internet at various points looking for evidence of the story, but could never found anything. Then a few years ago suddenly there it was. Probably the result of a newspaper putting their archives online. It was exactly how I'd been told, and pretty horrifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Ukrainian Famine, Holodomor.



People ate their own Children.

#35 A British family's neighbour kept insisting that the kids were yelling insults and heckling him when they were outside playing in the garden... only the father immediately knows it's b******t because the kids are too afraid of the neighbour to even *go* outside.



When the father confronts the neighbour for his lies, the neighbour threatens him and expressly threwtens the lives of the kids - the oldest no older than six, making it clear that he'll teach those kids some manners. Naturally, the father calls the police.



Here's where it gets worse.



The neighbour's "name" was Harry Street and when the police started investigating the threats,.a junior officer noted that despite being close to his seventies (the incident took place in 2013), none of Harry's public records start until the mid-nineties.



Junior officer immediately realises that Street is living not only under an assumed name but an assumed name given to him *by the government*. This means he's an ex-con whose crimes were so notable that the police had to give him a fake name after his release for his own safety.



But there are no clues to his former identity on his police records - around the mid-nineties is when they switch from paper records to computer databases and sadly, it's not uncommon for some paper records to have not been transferred over to the databases due to human record.



Luckily, they still kept the original paper records just in case such a situation ever arose. She goes to the paper storage facility, tracks down Street's real criminal record...



And calls the family in the middle of the night to warn them to get the f**k out of their house immediately while also getting armed response to kick his door in, where they find an arsenal of handmade guns, ammo and bombs.



"Harry Street" was once known as Barry Williams and as a result of psychotic and paranoid delusions caused by being an undiagnosed schizophrenic, Williams went on a spree killing provoked by his delusions in the 1970's. He was institutionalised for twenty years until he was determined to recognise the error of his ways and the need to self-manage his condition but emigrated to Spain right after his release without letting the police know about his past when he emigrated back to the UK a decade later.



Williams had stopped taking his anti-psychotic meds years ago and his delusions were convincing him to go on another mass shooting. If not for that threat or the junior officer realising his cover identity was fake, he'd have m******d his neighbors just like when he started his first rampage.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 When I was 9, my grandma died of cancer. While she was on hospice at home, my grandpa was having an affair with another woman, probably months before she actually passed. Once she passed, he expected a large life insurance policy, but at some point before my grandma got really sick, her twin sister took her to get the beneficiaries changed to their three children. At some point his girlfriend decided she didn’t want anything to do with him and left him. Shortly after he found out that he wasn’t a beneficiary on the life insurance and he snapped. According to my grandma’s twin sister, the girlfriend was in the process of getting a restraining order against him when he went to her house. Her three children, two nephews and mom were home, and he went on a murder spree. He killed the mom, her two youngest children and her nephews. Her oldest son was able to get away and run to a neighbor’s house to call the police. The article I read when I was older said the responding officers described it as one of the most horrific scenes they’d walked in on. My grandpa left and went on the run.



I remember seeing pictures flashing of my family on the news, my grandma’s twin sister, my family, and my aunt and uncles family all had police stationed outside for a week while a nationwide manhunt for my grandpa ensued. No one knew where he’d go or what he’d do. Eventually he went to my grandma’s grave and proceeded to call his three children. I answered the phone when he called my mom, she talked to him for a few minutes and was crying on the floor when she hung up. She never told me what he said. He called my uncle last and spoke to him while he died. At my grandmas grave, a passerby called the police and swat came to capture him. While he was on the phone with my uncle, swat surrounding him, he slit his own throat on top of my grandma’s grave. He’d told my uncle that he’d buried a few things of his at her grave, and my uncle eventually went back to find his wallet and a knife.



I was really young when this all happened, but my family still doesn’t talk about it. I see his picture in my mom’s house and it makes me shudder every time thinking how this man could just snap and take away so many lives, including children, similar ages to his own grandchildren. It’s incredibly scary to think that some people are just a break up or disappointment away from destroying so many lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Dominique Pelicot. That story really makes you question just how evil everyday people can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 The genocide & ethnic cleansing of Palestinians that has been taking place for over 7 decades by Israeli occupation forces.

#39 My grandparents lived in Monterey Park, Los Angeles when my mom was a kid. They lived there during the murder sprees committed by Richard Ramirez aka “the Night Stalker”



My Grandpa was a trucker who often found himself coming home late at night. He would typically crack himself a beer and watch tv at night before going to sleep. The living room was right in front of the front door.



My Grandpa says that late at night, he noticed the door jiggling like someone was trying to break in. He and my family were well aware of his spree at the time and my grandpa didn’t hesitate to grab his mystery mouska tool from the closet (a 12g shotgun) and proceeded to chamber a round.



Everyone knows the distinct sound of a shotgun being loaded. My grandpa locked and loaded one time and said the jiggling suddenly stopped and after a while he was able to go bed. I don’t remember if he reported it to the police but I think he did. It’s crazy to think I may not exist had it not been for my Grandpa.



A few days later The Nightstalker went after someone in Monterey park. I know it could’ve been anyone trying to break in but I truly think he was targeting my family and thought there were no men home as there are only daughters and mom, no sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Brothers girlfriends brother was involved in gangland s**t in Ireland. She said one time that people came to her house after her brother owed lots of money. Walked in put a gun in the table to make an entrances (no guns in Ireland) she is rattled ever since. As she should. Careful out there lads.

#41 I heard this directly from this person. I used to work for a forensic psychologist and one of our clients was named Richard Farley. Richard Farley was a stalker back in the 80s and when the girl he was stalking finally got a restraining order he walked into her job and shot 11 people, killing seven of them. She survived with three gunshot wounds. The scariest part was listening to him tell the story. his case was being reviewed because he was on death row, and they were trying to get it commuted to a life sentence which incidentally he did not want. They were talking to him because he had been diagnosed with adult autism and they reopened his case to see if that had any bearing on his decision-making. Just listening to him recount the events with not one shred of remorse or sadness made my blood run cold. When my boss finally asked him how the victims families felt because he killed them and his answer was plain his day. He just said “why would they miss them, They’re just not here anymore.” I believe they made a movie about him as well called the stalking of Laura Black. Incidentally, though his case was the reason that there are stalking laws on the books. A stalker used to have to actually cross a physical plane for it to count, and once they have that case they realized That people needed more protection because even without crossing a physical plane, he absolutely made this woman’s life a living hell. I got to visit him at San Quentin with my boss. As soon as we walked in, she ordered the guards to take his shackles and handcuffs off and then asked them to leave the room because she said he wouldn’t be upfront and honest if they were there. So basically my boss and I were alone with a serial killer in a room in a jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 My grandparents lived in the desert on four acres. A year or two after they died (natural causes, within several months of each other), their neighbor's property was raided. They found a secret underground bunker where he'd (I believe) m****t boys. This guy was a lawyer and helped my parents with the estate.



I've searched for news about it but this was like 1990. I was a teenager and my parents told me about it.

#43 The scariest story I know would be the Villisca ax murders. Happened in Villisca, Iowa in 1912. A husband, wife, their 4 children, and 2 neighbor children came home from a church service, had cookies and milk, and went to bed. That night they were all m******d in their beds with an ax.

The next morning their neighbor noted that it was pretty late and nobody had done the chores. All the doors were locked so she got a hold of the husband's brother to check on the family. That when they were discovered.

What made it so heinous were a lot of people trampled through the house, destroying any evidence.

They never found out who did it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 In 1991, my brother's best friend (B) witnessed the murder of his family. B lived on an acreage with his grandparents, his cousin, and his uncle. It was during summer break and the uncle shot the grandparents and cousin, put the bodies on a brush pile to burn them, and then took B into town for ice cream.



B was only 7 years old. We never saw him again, and it really tore my brother up. We lived in a very rural, boring area so it was a huge shock , nothing like that had ever happened before.



Until 2022, when a woman I'd gone to school with was m******d by her husband in an attempt to get her life insurance and also free himself up for the other secret relationship he had going. He tried to stage it as an accident, that she had been crushed by a round hay bale that fell off the tractor forks, but the investigators noted she had blunt force trauma to the head inconsistent with his story. Even more f****d up is that they had a house fire a year prior that he claimed started when he was deep frying perogies at 3 am, but most people now suspect was his first attempt at murdering her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I know this is true because it happened to me.



I was sent to a wilderness program in Utah when I was a teenager. If you don't know what that is, picture Holes, but with hiking instead of digging, and bulls instead of yellow-spotted lizards. We were hiking on Mount Tabby. While we hiked, our guides told us that the mountain was home to an old entity, one with a name that, once spoken, would summon it. My group mates were incredulous, and a few started yelling its name over and over again. The guides told them to stop, and while we kept hiking towards that night's camp, one of them told us a story.



Some years ago, another group this guide had staffed was hiking in the same place. They kept saying the being's name out loud. The next morning, one of the guides checked their camera. On it were photos of the group sleeping. Students and guides, all in the same shot. The camera had been buried halfway down the guide's pack, and none of the layers looked disturbed.



Now, this isn't too scary on its own. I was skeptical considering the guides had an incentive to keep us orderly. Ghost stories are a good way to keep teens from sneaking off at night. To this day I don't know if that camera story was true, but after what happened to me, I'm inclined to believe it was at least based on a kernel of truth.



To understand why, I have to tell you about the structure of where we ate. We walked until we hit a fork where two trails joined into the path we would continue down. Nestled between the tines was a grassy hill. This hill had a depression all around it - a moat, if you'll permit. The moat had a few bushes down in its nadir, but otherwise there were a solid couple thousand square feet of clear land all around us. We ate lunch on top of the hill, and walked past the bushes on the way up.



As lunch was wrapping up, I realized I had to pee. So I told a guide, and got permission to backtrack to the bushes for privacy. I pulled my pants down and squatted. Then, I noticed something glistening.



A dead deer lay in the bush just to my side, eyes catching the light. It was fully intact, except for its hooves, which had been removed. Bones were visible in the stumps' viscera. There was no blood pooling around it save some drops from the ankles, no markings in the dirt, no obvious other wounds (though I'll freely admit I'm a city boy with no hunting experience).



I got dressed and ran back up to tell a guide. One came down and looked and confirmed what I saw. The other stayed behind to stop everyone from rushing over to look.



We had been at the lunch site for maybe 30-45 minutes. There were no strange tracks on the trails around us nor blood to follow. Nobody heard screaming, or a gunshot, or any remarkable noise at all. We didn't see anyone else on the trail that day, or for most of that excursion.



At the end of the day, I don't know why the deer might have been there. I don't know what happened to it. Again, I'm not a hunter, so there may be something that I'm missing. What I do know is that it spooked the hell out of some of us. Nothing major happened afterwards. But for the rest of the week everyone was a little more quiet.



One of the scariest things that have happened to me. Up there only with the troubled teen industry itself.



ETA:



Because people keep asking: I squatted to pee because I don't quite yet have the proper equipment for the other option.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I work for a parks department as part of the maintenance team. It’s not in the nicest district as d***s and gangs have taken a toll on the community. When I first started working this job I would have to clean the bathrooms at our “main” park as the new guy. We show up to the parks around 6 am and it’s still pretty dark out. Can make for a creepy scene sometimes.



After a couple of months on the job this shirtless, prison jacked black dude started showing up every morning like 5 minutes after I started cleaning the bathrooms and always asked if the bathroom was open yet? I always replied that they would be done once I finished cleaning them. He was always pretty cool about it but he gave me weird vibes. He would just stand by the door and do what looked like tai chi while I finished up. Made it awkward, especially if I had to go in and out of the bathroom to grab something I’d walk right in front of him.



His behavior got weirder and weirder until one morning he showed up completely naked and proceeded to do his morning Tai Chi. Chased him off from the park and told him not to come back and I didn’t see him for well over a month.



He went on to murder an old lady, chop up her body and live in her house for weeks right across the street from another one of our parks. He was discovered because neighbors started complaining about the smell of decaying corpse.

I climbed the ladder and I’m no longer the guy that cleans the bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Many years ago, on a road trip from L.A. to San Francisco, husband and i stopped at a rest stop. We slept there for a couple of hours and then when the sun rose, i went to use the restroom. Stepping inside i noticed papers were taped to the mirror. I had to use the toilet really bad so i just stepped into the stall. Washing my hands after, i looked up and read the paper on the mirror before me. It said" If you want a good time, call "xxx-xxxx". Then it describes what he was capable of doing and how and his extrodinary god given "attributes" that would be used in the process. Then at the bottom of the paper, it said"but if you don't want to call, i will be right outside the door, by the big tree, waiting for you. " My heart just went cold and i froze. I don't want to move and i am looking around to see if he is in the restroom, feeling stupid for not reading that paper before or checking the stalls. I just stood there and waited for what seemed a eternity for my husband to notice that i was gone to long and come get me. It wasn't that long, but it felt that way. I ran out grabbed my husband and went to the car. I looked back and sure enough, there was a guy by the tree, just outside the door. Exactly the way he described himself, (the exterior part anyway), and he looked at me, then quickly looked away. This was way before cell phones so there was no way for me to call police. Never again have i gone into a public bathroom and NOT checked. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Before my wedding, my father-in-law (to be) warned me about stag night shenanigans. When he was a lad, he and a bunch of mates were on a stag night, and having got a bit pissed they handcuffed the stag to a streetlamp and went for a drive laughing. When they got back they found that a drunk driver had crashed into the lamppost and killed the stag.

#49 My dad was a counselor for emotionally handicapped kids. One kid saw his dad k**l his mom and roll her up in a hide-a-bed couch.



The dad’s side is basically an organized crime family, with several in government, and law enforcement, so he got off for it. The death was ruled as accidental, because, you know, the mattress must have snapped shut on her.



Everyone knows it was him. Nobody wants to have the mafia go after you or your family, so they basically let it go, and this guy walks around free as hell.



Kid was obviously f****d up for life after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Someone in my family is a tourist tour leader,

A blonde girl of his group disappeared in Jerusalem, she was r***d and killed.

#51 It’s not a ghost story. It’s not a campfire tale. It’s something that really happened, in daylight, with cameras rolling and crowds cheering.



A man who had been accused of r**e, who had bragged about sexual a*****t, who faced multiple felony charges (convicted of 34 felony counts), and who was openly admired by violent extremists ran for president. Not only did he run, but millions of people rallied behind him. They waved flags with his name on them. They wore hats like uniforms. They repeated his lies until they became their truth.



Courts convicted him. Judges warned him. Women came forward with stories of abuse. Yet, his supporters doubled down, calling it all “fake,” as if repeating the word could erase reality. His crimes did not scare them, they excused them. His cruelty did not repel them. It attracted them.



And then came the worst part. He won. He held the highest office in the land, the nuclear codes in his pocket, and the power to shape laws that would outlast his presidency. People who once whispered their disgust now spoke their loyalty, because power makes monsters look like kings.



That’s the scariest story I know to be true-not that monsters exist, but that so many people saw one standing in the light and chose to follow him anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT