Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Put This Child In A Safer Home”: Mom Slammed For “Dangling” Newborn Baby While Making A Martini
Celebrities, News

“Put This Child In A Safer Home”: Mom Slammed For “Dangling” Newborn Baby While Making A Martini

Interview
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

The Real Housewives of New York star Erin Lichy faced strong criticism for the way she was holding her newborn son in a video. 

Erin shared a video on her TikTok on Wednesday (April 2), which showed the mom of four holding her baby boy in one arm and making a martini in the other.

“She’s backkkkkkk #newborn #postpregnancy,” the caption on her video read.

Highlights
  • Erin Lichy, who stars in Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York, was slammed over a video of her holding her newborn son.
  • Critics claimed the reality star appeared more focused on making herself a drink than properly supporting the baby.
  • She later responded to the backlash, insisting that she was supporting her baby’s head.

Critics quickly slammed the reality star for failing to support her baby’s head. “Oh my god the baby’s head is just dangling whilst she’s making a martini and TikTok. Priorities girl,” one person wrote.

RELATED:

    Erin Lichy, star of The Real Housewives of New York, faced backlash over a video that shows her holding her newborn in one arm while making a martini with the other

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman in a cream dress poses against a brown wall, linked to safer home concerns.

    Image credits: erindanalichy

    “The poor baby’s head! I guess the drink was the priority,” someone else fumed.

    “I am normally the last person to judge other people’s parenting as mine is not exactly everyone’s cup of tea but honey hold his head up that’s ridiculous,” added a concerned mother.

    Pregnant woman in a stylish outfit taking a mirror selfie in a modern room, holding a blue handbag.

    Image credits: erindanalichy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others defended Erin against the “mom police,” emphasizing that she knew what she was doing and that the criticism was overblown.

    “Everyone commenting about the baby’s head, are you first time moms? Or moms at all? Lol 😂 it’s the 4th child he’ll survive, she’s done this plenty,” wrote one viewer.

    A separate user chimed in: “It’s her FOURTH CHILD. I held my babies like that all the time. The neck is supported by the elbow. Mom shaming is the worst offense.”

    On March 30, Erin announced that she had welcomed her fourth baby, Jack Hunter, with her husband, Abe Lichy.

    The couple are also parents to Elijah, Levi, and Layla.

    Critics accused the mom of not supporting the baby’s head properly

    Woman in kitchen holds baby and a cocktail shaker, with olives nearby, highlighting concerns about a safer home for the child.

    Image credits: erindanalichy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the comments, the 37-year-old said she was “annoyed” by the criticism of her parenting skills and clarified that the video “looks worse than it is.”

    She added: “Also HIS HEAD WAS SUPPORTED. was leaning down a little but like calm your t*ts it was a 5 second video.”

    In a statement to Bored Panda, Jeffrey Chassen, a representative for Erin, addressed the negative reactions to the clip, calling them “peak absurdity.”

    “The mom shaming around this video has reached peak absurdity. Erin is a woman of many talents and yes, she, in fact, can hold her baby and a drink at the same time, responsibly.

    “This is Erin’s fourth child and every one of them is thriving.  While we appreciate the well wishes from most fans, we do not need the armchair commentary about her newborn sleeping, safely, in the crook of her elbow.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman holding newborn in a kitchen, preparing a martini; discussion on safer home environment for the child.

    Image credits: erindanalichy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about newborn safety from social media user highlighting baby support concerns.

    Comment criticizing mom for "dangling" newborn, highlighting concerns for child's safety.

    A comment criticizing a video about a mom "dangling" her newborn baby, related to safer home concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In November, Erin told People magazine she was prepared to add “another act to the circus.”

    “Work and life have been so busy that I haven’t really had a chance to even think about how it’ll change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless to be honest.

    “Three vs. four kids doesn’t seem so scary.”

    Asked how she discovered she was pregnant, the RHONY star said one of her senses gave it away.

    “I was out East with Abe and some friends when I suddenly became super sensitive to smells around me. That’s when I knew — I thought, ‘Da*n. Here we go again!'”

    Erin addressed the criticism, saying the baby’s head was supported and people were overreacting

    Woman holding a baby and martini near a window, surrounded by flowers, sparking safety concerns.

    Image credits: erindanalichy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment questioning how to report a TikTok related to a safer home for a baby, with 7 likes.

    Comment criticizing a mom for "dangling" a newborn while making a martini, emphasizing concerns about child safety.

    Comment on parenting, discussing child safety while making a martini.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erin is an entrepreneur and interior designer, while Abe is the founder and managing partner of The Advisory Law Firm.

    The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are the founders of the mezcal brand Mezcalum. They also co-host a podcast titled Come Together, in which they discuss relationships, friendships, and business, among other topics.

    “From marriage and business to parenting, we’re pulling back the curtain on what it really takes to navigate life as a team — the good, the messy, and everything in between,” Erin and Abe announced.

    She said the clip “looks worse than it is” and asked concerned viewers to calm down

    Woman with blonde hair in a pink sweater sitting, sunlight on her face, related to child safety controversy.

    Image credits: erindanalichy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In October, the couple faced a public marital crisis after Abe sold their shared Bitcoin without consulting his wife.

    He said he made the decision after they had lost a significant amount of money on a previous handbag business, FRAMEWORK.

    “We had no cash, and so we had all the debt from this business,” the attorney shared. “I started my own law firm, but it took several years to start making real money again, so we had more kids, more bills, and still the debt.”

    Abe said “part of” the reason why he didn’t tell Erin was because he felt it was his responsibility to “provide” for her.

    Woman at a table with a purple martini glass, smiling.

    Image credits: erindanalichy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I didn’t want to take it from our joint checking account, so I took it from the Bitcoin,” he continued. “And I sent it and paid for the debt, and we ended up talking about it because she found out.”

    Though having that conversation felt liberating, the father of four said he was “in the dog house” for a long time.

    Erin and her husband, Abe Lichy, announced the birth of their fourth child, Jack Hunter, on March 30

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @erindanalichy She’s backkkkkk #newborn#postpregnancy#4thchild#summervibes#summertime#springbreak#vibes#momlife#mom#momhumor♬ shes back – mouralynn💐


    Erin shared of the crisis: “There were other things that Abe had just made decisions [on], and we’re partners and we have to talk about things. And I think that’s what really got to me.”

    “I mean, he was trying to do the right thing and not stress me out — he knew that I was going through a lot, but, ultimately, I’d rather have the communication.”

    After the low point in their relationship, the spouses were able to rebuild their connection and develop an “open, honest relationship,” explained Abe.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The reality star’s video sparked debates about parenting

    Comment on parenting about safer home for baby next to drink emoji.

    Comment suggesting parenting class for safer home.

    Comment from Paula Douglas Chambers about social media poses related to a safer home discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on mother’s responsibility with baby safety, highlighting newborn care advice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing mom for endangering baby with alcohol use.

    Comment criticizes mom for "dangling" newborn while making martini, highlighting concern for child's safety.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing mom for dangling newborn while making a drink.

    Comment criticizing a mom for making a martini while holding a newborn; calls for putting the child in a safer home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing a mom for prioritizing a martini over her newborn's safety.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing a mom for prioritizing posing over newborn safety.

    Comment criticizing a mother for having her baby in an unsafe situation, suggesting removing the baby from her care.

    Comment criticizing parenting choices, reflecting concerns over child safety.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing a mom's care for newborn's safety over a martini selfie.

    Comment criticizing a mom's parenting in a discussion about child safety.

    Stacey Gambill's comment criticizing a mom for "dangling" her newborn while making a martini.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on post about child safety, reading "Omg! He's fine!" with three likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment supporting mom's decision to handle newborn while making a martini.

    Facebook comment discussing mom shaming in context of safer home for newborn.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment defending mom making martini while handling newborn, mentioning she deserves a break.

    Comment defends mom for making martini while caring for a newborn, saying "Who cares? Mom of 4. She gets it.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    5

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think the head looks completely unsupported. Which I have seen before, and it's terrifying. But I also don't think that baby looks comfy. Put him in a little sling at least. Or would that ruin her outfit?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think the head looks completely unsupported. Which I have seen before, and it's terrifying. But I also don't think that baby looks comfy. Put him in a little sling at least. Or would that ruin her outfit?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda