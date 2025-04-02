Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pregnant Woman Thought She Was Having Twins, But Hospital Only Gave Her One Baby
News, World

Pregnant Woman Thought She Was Having Twins, But Hospital Only Gave Her One Baby

Kathelen Tavares, a mother from Rio de Janeiro, was informed that she was expecting twins. Already an experienced mom to a pair of twin girls, she followed prenatal care carefully, undergoing multiple ultrasounds that confirmed the news.

Anticipation turned into confusion on March 29, as upon waking up from her C-section on March 29, she was handedonly one of her babies.

Highlights
  • A Brazilian mother believed she was having twins but received only one baby after birth.
  • Multiple ultrasounds showed two heartbeats during Kathelen's pregnancy.
  • An investigation concluded the first exam misinterpreted a single baby's heartbeat as twins.
  • The Municipal Health Department launched an inquiry into the medical oversight.

Devastated, Kathelen demanded answers. Every medical record throughout her pregnancy pointed to two fetuses. Ultrasounds showed two heartbeats. The hospital registered her as having a twin pregnancy. 

Yet, medical staff insisted there had only ever been one baby.

    A Brazilian mother is heartbroken after believing she was expecting twins, only to receive one child

    A pregnant woman holds one baby, looking emotional, near a fence.

    Image credits: Reprodução/TV Globo

    “They placed my baby on my chest, and I waited for the second one. But then they told me there was no second baby. I kept asking what happened, but they wouldn’t explain anything to me,” she said to local media.

    Kathelen had her first ultrasound performed at a public clinic in Realengo, located in Rio de Janeiro’s western area, in December 2024.

    Pregnant woman holding one baby in her arms, sitting outdoors on a chair.

    Image credits: g1

    According to Kathelen, the scan clearly showed two developing fetuses with distinct heartbeats and different femur lengths. The latter is an important biometric parameter that helps assess fetal growth and gestational age.

    Subsequent appointments, including a final check-up at Hospital da Mulher Mariska Ribeiro just days before her scheduled delivery, reinforced the same result: she was pregnant with twins.

    Pregnant woman consulting with a doctor, holding a tablet, wearing a white coat.

    Image credits: s_l

    On March 28, Kathelen’s water broke earlier than expected, and she was rushed to the hospital. Because of the suddenness of the emergency, no family members could accompany her into the operating room.

    Staff instructed her to bring two sets of baby clothes—one for each child.

    But something felt off.

    Pregnant woman holding one baby in hospital bed, wearing a patterned dress and yellow wristband.

    Image credits: G1

    “I was lying there, numb from the anesthesia, and I only heard one baby cry,” Kathelen recalled. “They placed her on my chest, and I waited for the second, but it never came.”

    Authorities conducted an investigation and confirmed that Kathelen had only ever been pregnant with one child

    Pregnant woman in a green shirt speaking, related to one baby delivery instead of twins.

    Image credits: SBT News

    When she questioned the doctors, she was told that there was never a second baby. Confused and devastated, she struggled to comprehend how months of medical confirmation could suddenly be erased in a matter of minutes.

    As Kathelen’s case gained traction, taking over headlines in Brazil and garnering support from readers, the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro launched an investigation.

    Ultrasound scans held by a pregnant woman expecting twins, showing different views.

    Image credits: SBT News

    The state’s Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, shared the results of the inquiry, which found out that the first exam had misinterpreted the fetal heartbeat readings, mistaking one baby’s heart for two.

    “It was a confusion with the gestational sac and the cardiotocography, which listens to the baby’s heartbeat,” Soranz stated.

    He then emphasized that the delivery team found only one baby and one placenta, and to remove any doubt, the placenta was sent for forensic analysis.

    A new investigation is underway to identify those responsible for providing Kathelen with false information

    Man speaking at health department office, wearing a navy polo, featured against a backdrop of framed portraits.

    Image credits: SBT News

    “Unfortunately, it was a mistake on the first ultrasound. It’s just one baby; it’s important to make this clear. It’s important to reassure the family. There were no problems during the birth,” he added.

    While Sorenz acknowledged the distress the situation had caused the family, the Tavares’ are struggling to accept the explanation.

    Pregnant woman with child and friend carrying baby outside hospital.

    Image credits: SBT News

    The case has now been taken up by the 34th Police Precinct in Bangu. Authorities are reviewing hospital documents, surveillance footage, and testimony from medical staff to find those responsible for giving the mother erroneous health information.

    A woman in green holds and kisses her newborn, wrapped in a pink blanket, outside a hospital.

    Image credits: SBT News

    As the family continues to demand an explanation, the hospital’s director was summoned for questioning by the police.

    For Kathelen and her family, the nightmare isn’t just about medical discrepancies—it’s about trust and medical accountability when dealing with one of life’s most vulnerable moments.

    “The doctors need to be investigated.” The Health Secretary’s statement did little to calm the public’s doubts

    Comment questioning ultrasound accuracy, suggesting human error in predicting twin pregnancy.

    Comment about a baby found alive in a dumpster in Rio; a suggestion for a mother to investigate.

    Social media comment about a pregnant woman's experience with twins, mentioning only one baby.

    Comment by user @eunicemoura1109 stating, "There must be a companion in the delivery room," about a pregnant woman's experience.

    Comment discussing a pregnant woman expecting twins but delivering one baby.

    Comment about pregnant woman having twins, questioning hospital security and lack of companion.

    Instagram comment from user tatysilva2304 discussing pregnancy exams.

    Confused comment on pregnant woman expecting twins but receiving one baby after several ultrasounds.

    Comment questioning a medical error in a pregnancy involving twins by professionals and clinics.

    Comment discussing an issue where a pregnant woman expecting twins receives only one baby at the hospital.

    Ultrasound result showing two fetuses in a social media post about expecting twins.

    Comment questioning doctors about a pregnant woman who expected twins but received one baby.

    Comment on a post about a woman expecting twins but receiving one baby, saying "That's very strange.

    Comment from user luigirodrigues6247: "How absurd" regarding a pregnancy story.

    Comment about expecting twins but receiving one baby, with emojis expressing surprise and disappointment.

    Comment questioning a pregnancy diagnosis error.

    A comment questioning why a pregnant woman was alone during the birth.

    Comment discussing the challenges of pregnancy and the importance of support.

    Comment questioning absence of company during pregnant woman’s birth.

    Comment on missing twins, stating, "This was child kidnapping.

    People Also Ask

    • Can ultrasounds produce false results?

      The skill of the technician, the quality of the ultrasound machine, and the baby's position during the scan can all influence the accuracy of the results
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry but it seriously seems like those people sold her baby and are trying to pull one over on her

    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry but it seriously seems like those people sold her baby and are trying to pull one over on her

