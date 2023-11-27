Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Exploring The Interplay Of Dimensions: My Journey With The Re-Formation Series
Exploring The Interplay Of Dimensions: My Journey With The Re-Formation Series

Xiaodong Ma
Community member
Re-formation: Image-Object-Image

By questioning the boundaries of 2D and 3D, Re-formation series was created to explore the transition between dimensions. I chose everyday objects and unfamiliarized them by recombining, them such that they became drawing tools. Each cycle of the drawings and drawing tools evolved together and invited audiences to reimagine familiarity.

Re-formation: Shadow Evolution

By questioning the boundaries of 2D and 3D, Re-formation series was created to explore the transition between dimensions. I reassembled the paper forms and captured the evolving relationship between the bodies and shadows, such that they kept regenerating a series of drawings of black and white, positive, and negative.

Re-formation: Color, Texture of Music

By questioning the boundaries of 2D and 3D, Re-formation series was created to explore the transition between dimensions. I put phosphor on the speaker platform in a blacklight environment, such that the phosphor represented the rich layers of colors and textures with the rhythm of the music.

More info: andymadesign.com

Author, Community member

Chicago-based visual artist and hybrid designer, Xiaodong Ma, was born in Nanjing, China, in 1991. After receiving his MFA from the California College of the Arts in 2019, he has been exploring the intersection between art and design for years with an unwavering obsession with the simplicity and intricacy of nature and man-made. Xiaodong's work revolves around transforming everyday objects, mediums, and processes into resonant works of art by exploring 2D/3D forms and textures. By reimagining the familiar and inviting audiences to reconsider the ordinary with fresh eyes, Xiaodong is committed to pushing the boundaries of visual art through his works...

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

