Exploring The Interplay Of Dimensions: My Journey With The Re-Formation Series

Re-formation: Image-Object-Image

By questioning the boundaries of 2D and 3D, Re-formation series was created to explore the transition between dimensions. I chose everyday objects and unfamiliarized them by recombining, them such that they became drawing tools. Each cycle of the drawings and drawing tools evolved together and invited audiences to reimagine familiarity.

Re-formation: Shadow Evolution

By questioning the boundaries of 2D and 3D, Re-formation series was created to explore the transition between dimensions. I reassembled the paper forms and captured the evolving relationship between the bodies and shadows, such that they kept regenerating a series of drawings of black and white, positive, and negative.

Re-formation: Color, Texture of Music

By questioning the boundaries of 2D and 3D, Re-formation series was created to explore the transition between dimensions. I put phosphor on the speaker platform in a blacklight environment, such that the phosphor represented the rich layers of colors and textures with the rhythm of the music.

More info: andymadesign.com

