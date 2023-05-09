Mom Complains ‘Greedy’ Stepdaughter Eats All Their Fruit, Asks For Advice Online

Say what you want, but we, humans, can get protective about our food. Doesn’t matter if there’s an overabundance of it or you’re simply looking after a brand new human being at your most vulnerable, a hungry invader feasting on your yummy stash could nag any of us.

A breadwinning mother decided to ask parents’ go-to community “Mumsnet” whether she’s making too big of a deal of her 7-year-old stepdaughter carelessly “eating all [their] fruit.” Considering the family’s tight budget and lack of appreciation shown for heaps full of vitamin-rich food the kid is provided, you could say it’s only fair. Then again, the child is experiencing a massive change of scenery. We will let you draw your own conclusions by reading the full story below.

When money is tight, the entire household has to be on the same page when it comes to sharing food

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

This mother shared her frustration with her stepdaughter who kept eating all the fruits in the house she could lay her hands on

Image credits: choreograph (not the actual photo)

Image source: Katey83

All parents seemed to agree that while binge-eating fruits is not healthy, this mom should also consider what her stepdaughter must be going through