Mom Complains ‘Greedy’ Stepdaughter Eats All Their Fruit, Asks For Advice Online
Say what you want, but we, humans, can get protective about our food. Doesn’t matter if there’s an overabundance of it or you’re simply looking after a brand new human being at your most vulnerable, a hungry invader feasting on your yummy stash could nag any of us.
A breadwinning mother decided to ask parents’ go-to community “Mumsnet” whether she’s making too big of a deal of her 7-year-old stepdaughter carelessly “eating all [their] fruit.” Considering the family’s tight budget and lack of appreciation shown for heaps full of vitamin-rich food the kid is provided, you could say it’s only fair. Then again, the child is experiencing a massive change of scenery. We will let you draw your own conclusions by reading the full story below.
When money is tight, the entire household has to be on the same page when it comes to sharing food
This mother shared her frustration with her stepdaughter who kept eating all the fruits in the house she could lay her hands on
I don't think 2 bunches of bananas for 3 people would last a week. There are between 6 to 8 bananas in a typical bunch. A kid can easily eat 2 to 3 a day if they love them. My dad called me monkey when I was little because on market day when the fresh bananas came home he would hand me a bunch and I would scoff 2 to 3 straight up. I fee.like she is exaggerating because she hates spending money to feed a 7 year old that is not hers. She says "several" punnet and does not quantify the other fruits at all. It's very suspect to me. When kids eat fruit they really eat, not like adults who might grab a couple of berries in passing or one tangerine or apricot . My nephew and nieces did big fruit gluts and their kids do now too. I don't trust this woman's intentions at all.
The insanity is that the cheapest local apples cost twice what bananas from around the world cost; and bananas are a bit more balanced (apple is just water, sugar, fiber and a hint of proteins). So yeah bananas aren't that bana... that crazy. It's not like raspberries or so.
