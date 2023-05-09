Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Complains ‘Greedy’ Stepdaughter Eats All Their Fruit, Asks For Advice Online
32points
Nutrition, Parenting5 hours ago

Mom Complains ‘Greedy’ Stepdaughter Eats All Their Fruit, Asks For Advice Online

Ignas Vieversys and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Say what you want, but we, humans, can get protective about our food. Doesn’t matter if there’s an overabundance of it or you’re simply looking after a brand new human being at your most vulnerable, a hungry invader feasting on your yummy stash could nag any of us.

A breadwinning mother decided to ask parents’ go-to community “Mumsnet” whether she’s making too big of a deal of her 7-year-old stepdaughter carelessly “eating all [their] fruit.” Considering the family’s tight budget and lack of appreciation shown for heaps full of vitamin-rich food the kid is provided, you could say it’s only fair. Then again, the child is experiencing a massive change of scenery. We will let you draw your own conclusions by reading the full story below.

When money is tight, the entire household has to be on the same page when it comes to sharing food

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

This mother shared her frustration with her stepdaughter who kept eating all the fruits in the house she could lay her hands on

Image credits: choreograph (not the actual photo)

Image source: Katey83

All parents seemed to agree that while binge-eating fruits is not healthy, this mom should also consider what her stepdaughter must be going through


Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think 2 bunches of bananas for 3 people would last a week. There are between 6 to 8 bananas in a typical bunch. A kid can easily eat 2 to 3 a day if they love them. My dad called me monkey when I was little because on market day when the fresh bananas came home he would hand me a bunch and I would scoff 2 to 3 straight up. I fee.like she is exaggerating because she hates spending money to feed a 7 year old that is not hers. She says "several" punnet and does not quantify the other fruits at all. It's very suspect to me. When kids eat fruit they really eat, not like adults who might grab a couple of berries in passing or one tangerine or apricot . My nephew and nieces did big fruit gluts and their kids do now too. I don't trust this woman's intentions at all.

3
3points
reply
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The insanity is that the cheapest local apples cost twice what bananas from around the world cost; and bananas are a bit more balanced (apple is just water, sugar, fiber and a hint of proteins). So yeah bananas aren't that bana... that crazy. It's not like raspberries or so.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think 2 bunches of bananas for 3 people would last a week. There are between 6 to 8 bananas in a typical bunch. A kid can easily eat 2 to 3 a day if they love them. My dad called me monkey when I was little because on market day when the fresh bananas came home he would hand me a bunch and I would scoff 2 to 3 straight up. I fee.like she is exaggerating because she hates spending money to feed a 7 year old that is not hers. She says "several" punnet and does not quantify the other fruits at all. It's very suspect to me. When kids eat fruit they really eat, not like adults who might grab a couple of berries in passing or one tangerine or apricot . My nephew and nieces did big fruit gluts and their kids do now too. I don't trust this woman's intentions at all.

3
3points
reply
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The insanity is that the cheapest local apples cost twice what bananas from around the world cost; and bananas are a bit more balanced (apple is just water, sugar, fiber and a hint of proteins). So yeah bananas aren't that bana... that crazy. It's not like raspberries or so.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda