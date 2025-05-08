ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic places and moments immortalized in photographs often remain that way in our memories. When we think of The Mona Lisa painting, we often imagine it hanging in The Louvre. Our first association with Christ The Redeemer is probably a picture taken from the ground or up in the air, not from the statue's shoulder.

But we here at Bored Panda like to show you things from a different perspective. That's why we've collected some pics of iconic places and things that have been taken from unusual angles. Get ready to see famous landmarks, celestial bodies, and simple everyday things like you've never seen them before!