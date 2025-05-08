ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic places and moments immortalized in photographs often remain that way in our memories. When we think of The Mona Lisa painting, we often imagine it hanging in The Louvre. Our first association with Christ The Redeemer is probably a picture taken from the ground or up in the air, not from the statue's shoulder.

But we here at Bored Panda like to show you things from a different perspective. That's why we've collected some pics of iconic places and things that have been taken from unusual angles. Get ready to see famous landmarks, celestial bodies, and simple everyday things like you've never seen them before!

#1

The Interior Of A Plane Without The Seats

Interior view of an empty airplane cabin showing alternate angles of iconic places with futuristic blue lighting.

kaizenexecutive , boeing Report

    #2

    The Moon Passed Between Nasa's Deep Space Climate Observatory And The Earth Allowing This Rare Pic Showing The Dark Side Of The Moon

    Alternate angle of Earth with the Moon partially covering the planet, showcasing iconic space event in history.

    NASA/NOAA Report

    #3

    Sitting On The Arm Of Christ The Redeemer

    Alternate angle of iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, showing person’s legs and sneakers in foreground.

    DrifterShoots Report

    We're used to seeing airplanes with seats, so the picture of the inside of a plane without them seems somewhat strange. There are currently no seatless commercial airplanes (those exist only in April Fool's jokes), but plane seat sizes are definitely shrinking.

    One aviation expert has calculated just how much seat space has shrunk over the years. Since the 1980s, America's biggest domestic carriers have lost from 2 to 5 inches in legroom space. Seat width has also shrunk by 2 inches. When the Federal Aviation Administration asked consumers for feedback in 2022, many described flying as "torture."

    #4

    Lighting Up The Set Of Jordan Peele's Nope

    Film crew illuminating a house at night with large lights, showcasing alternate angles of iconic historical scenes.

    Leigh Mierke Report

    #5

    Behind The Price Is Right Wheel

    Alternate angle view of a vintage game show wheel from iconic events and places in history.

    imgur.com Report

    #6

    What The Artist Sees During Tiny Desk Performances

    Crowded room with a musician at microphone, fans clapping and recording, showing alternate angles of iconic events in history.

    40oz2freeedom , dualipa Report

    The "dark side of the moon" is another thing we don't usually see. Although it definitely seems dark in pictures, it's not actually dark. Scientists call it the farside, and the side that we can see – the nearside. Although today, we know what the farside looks like, we will never see it from Earth.

    Why is that exactly? As John Keller, deputy project scientist for NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter project, explains, "The moon is tidally locked to Earth." It goes around the Earth at the same speed as it rotates around its axis. So, the same side is always turned toward us.
    #7

    The Inside Of A Space Suit

    Alternate angle view inside a vintage space suit showcasing detailed components and historical aerospace technology.

    NUTTHEAD Report

    #8

    Antartica’s Terrifying Vastness As Viewed From Space

    Satellite view showing Antarctica from an alternate angle capturing iconic natural features on Earth in history.

    tumblr.com Report

    #9

    I Have A Dream

    View from Lincoln Memorial statue showing alternate angle of iconic historical event with large crowd at the National Mall.

    pgdigs Report

    Continuing the space topic, many of us have probably never seen inside of a spacesuit. The one that's on this list is most likely a Russian Orlan, a one-piece suit that an astronaut climbs into. American EMUs (Extravehicular Mobility Units) are usually made with two parts.

    The backpack that we see open in the picture contains oxygen, a fan that moves the oxygen around the suit, a carbon dioxide removal system, a water tank to cool the astronaut, and an electrical system that powers everything.

    Some suits also have a thruster pack that astronauts may need to use to fly back to the space station in case of an emergency during a space walk.
    #10

    The Sewer Tunnels From It (2017)

    Behind-the-scenes view of a large wooden set structure showing alternate angles of an iconic event setup.

    imgur.com Report

    #11

    The Back Of The Mona Lisa Painting Photographed…

    Back of an old painting showing wooden bowtie inlays and worn fabric in an alternate angle of historic art restoration.

    redcattino Report

    #12

    I Took This Photo Of The Golden Globes Red Carpet In 2017 From An Angle Most People Don’t Get To See

    Aerial view of the Golden Globe Awards red carpet showing people and event setup from an alternate angle.

    reddit.com Report

    The picture taken on the arm of Christ the Redeemer sure looks cool, but it's hard to capture. Not everyone can just walk up to the statue and climb it. Unless you know someone who works there, the chances to get to the very top of the statue's head are slim. 

    Inside, there are 12 flights of very fragile stairs that can lead you to the arms of the statue. You can exit through two openings that construction workers use when they have to make repairs.

    Still, to make this climb, you'd need the permission from the Guardian of the Sanctuary and the Bishop. Since the Christ statue is a sanctuary, you'd probably have to know someone inside the Church.

    #13

    Giza Pyramid From Exactly Above

    Giza Pyramid From Exactly Above

    imgur.com Report

    #14

    There’s Cities, There’s Metropolises, And Then There’s Tokyo

    Aerial view of Tokyo cityscape with Mount Fuji in the background, showing an alternate angle of an iconic place in history.

    Wamges Report

    #15

    Inside The Statue Of Liberty

    Interior view of Eiffel Tower structural metal beams and staircases showing alternate angles of iconic historical architecture.

    natedog2049 Report

    Almost everybody knows what the Statue of Liberty looks like; either up close or from a distance. There are tours that take people up to the crown of the statue, and you have to climb a double helix stairway to get to it. There are about 20 flights of stairs in the Statue of Liberty, but the public can't get to the very top: the torch. It's been closed to the public since 1916.
    #16

    The Sphere Up Close

    Abstract view of a building facade featuring rows of circular lights, an alternate angle revealing unique architectural details.

    Frostfired Report

    #17

    Studio vs. Green Screen

    Sports news anchors in a studio shown from an alternate angle revealing the green screen background and production setup.

    OhTheCamerasOnHello Report

    #18

    The Other Side Of A Fast Food Soda Fountain

    Cardboard boxes with beverage taps connected by tubes in a storage room showing alternate angles of iconic setups in history.

    trashd0gs Report

    The Sphere in Las Vegas can look like almost anything from a distance: an eyeball, an emoji, the Moon, or a futuristic painting. But from up close, it's 1.4 million of LED "pucks." Every puck has 48 tiny LED dots, and, according to Sphere Entertainment, each dot can display 256 million colors.
    #19

    Bamboo That Grew Up During The Pandemic Without The Effect Of Tourists' Touch

    Close-up of bamboo stalks in a forest showing carved markings and natural textures in an alternate angle of nature scenes.

    watercatte Report

    #20

    Fire Alarms Are Just Normal Toggle Switches

    Alternate angle showing the inside mechanism of an iconic historical fire alarm station with open red cover and instructions.

    Red_Remarkable Report

    #21

    Fog Over La Makes It Look Like Badly Rendered Video Game

    Night aerial view of city lights casting alternate angles of illumination through a cloud layer from an airplane window.

    donbbqq Report

    The Hollywood Sign is an iconic landmark in LA, yet you wouldn't be able to get to it as easily the gentleman in this photograph did. Since the 1980s, it's been closed to the public. Today, it's protected by rough terrain, motion detectors, high fences, cameras, and even helicopters. "Don't even think about climbing the fence – you will be arrested," tour guides claim.

    #22

    Reddit At 1-Minute Old (June 23, 2005)

    Screenshot of a classic Reddit page showing posts and user interface from an alternate angle of iconic internet history.

    imgur.com Report

    #23

    Photos My Dad Took Of The Hollywood Sign In 1990

    Alternate angles of the iconic Hollywood sign showing the back structure and a person standing behind the letters.

    Justarandomperson556 Report

    #24

    View Of Earth You Don’t Normally See

    View of Earth from Google Earth showing ocean and landmasses in an alternate angle of iconic places in history.

    imgur.com Report

    Today, many Americans probably can't imagine the Lincoln Memorial without the reflecting pool. But for a few years after construction of the Memorial was finished, there was no pool. The landscape that we see in the "before" pictures features wetlands and mudflats of the Potomac River. In 2012, the pool was also restored because it was slowly sinking, causing leaks and cracks.
    #25

    Inside The Leaning Tower Of Pisa

    Alternate angles of a historic stone staircase and interior cylindrical structure with people exploring the site in history.

    GoldenBlunderbuss Report

    #26

    The Less Famous Side Of The Rosetta Stone

    Ancient stone artifact displayed in a museum with visitors in the background, showcasing alternate angles of historic places.

    Qubt Report

    #27

    A Street In Paris After Weeks Of Garbage Collector Strikes

    Street filled with piles of garbage and trash bags at night showing alternate angles of iconic events and places in history.

    Bloke22 Report

    If you ever visit Detroit, you have to see the city beneath the city: the salt mine! Buried 1,200 feet under the city, the salt mine is over 1,500 acres in size and has over 100 miles of underground roads. As of today, the Detroit Salt Company still provides salt for road deicing.
    #28

    Found The Cliff This Clif Bar Came From

    Hand holding a Clif Bar with a rocky desert landscape and blue sky in the background, an alternate angle of a natural scene.

    AnGabhaDubh Report

    #29

    This Window That Makes My Back Yard Look Like It’s In 4 Different Seasons

    Silhouette of a person sitting on a couch near large windows showing autumn trees in alternate angles of history.

    pommiegurl130 Report

    #30

    Lincoln Memorial Before And After The Reflecting Pool

    Historic and modern alternate angles of Lincoln Memorial showing changes in landscape and visitor presence over time.

    edgemeister Report

    Which of these photos surprised you the most, Pandas? Did you think we missed any similar interesting angles of famous landmarks and moments? If we did, let us know in the comments! And while you're here, be sure to check out our previous lists with photos taken from alternate angles here and here!
    #31

    Michael Richards As Kramer Preparing To Make An Entrance

    Man captured in an alternate angle behind the scenes of an iconic historical event setup in black and white.

    thisisnthappiness Report

    #32

    The Pyramids Next To The City Of Giza

    Aerial alternate angle of iconic historical pyramids with cityscape in the background, showcasing famous historical places.

    Robster1983 Report

    #33

    A Traffic Light From Below

    Glowing green spiderwebs inside a transparent container, showcasing an alternate angle of a natural web structure.

    pa_instaking Report

    #34

    Golden Gate Bridge From The Water

    Alternate angle view of an iconic bridge over blue water with hills in the background on a clear day

    ChirpyRaven Report

    #35

    View Of The Eclipse From An Airplane

    View from airplane wing showing a solar eclipse above the Earth's horizon in a unique alternate angle of an iconic event.

    xdel Report

    #36

    This Is What Sunset Looks Like From Space

    View of Earth from space showing clouds and atmospheric layers, a unique alternate angle of an iconic event.

    ahijazi73 Report

    #37

    Valonia Ventricosa, The Largest Single-Celled Organism On Earth. Yep, This Is A Single Living Cell

    Hand holding a translucent green spherical object, showcasing an alternate angle of an iconic historical item.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    The Reverse Side Of The Bayeux Tapestry

    Medieval embroidered tapestry showing mounted knights in battle, an alternate angle of an iconic historical event.

    Heritage Media Library, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais / Jean Gourbeix / Simon Guillot Report

    #39

    Burning Man Festival

    Aerial view showing alternate angles of an iconic event with a large circular gathering in a desert setting.

    4reddityo Report

    #40

    Where The Snow Meets The Gulf Of Mexico

    Snow-covered beach and trees along a misty shoreline captured as an alternate angle of an iconic place in history.

    Trivezz Report

    #41

    Saturn In Daylight, Visible Through Telescope. 2022

    Faint alternate angle of Saturn captured against a clear blue sky, showing its iconic rings in soft focus.

    NervousBob Report

    #42

    A Rare Optic Sight, The "Brocken Spectre," Which Occurs When A Person Stands At A Higher Altitude In The Mountains And Sees His Shadow Cast On A Cloud At A Lower Altitude

    Shadow surrounded by a colorful light halo seen through misty fog on a snowy mountain, an alternate angle in history moments.

    Grelibre.net Report

    #43

    Top-Down View Of A Building

    Alternate angle view of a building and parking lot featuring shadows and reflective glass in urban architecture.

    softwaremycelium Report

    #44

    Eiffel Tower From Underneath

    View looking up at the illuminated iron lattice structure of the Eiffel Tower showcasing alternate angles of iconic places in history

    Steve McDonald Report

    #45

    Louvre Pyramid, Paris

    Glass ceiling structure with blue sky and historic building visible through alternate angles in iconic places of history.

    loztriforce Report

    #46

    Different View Of The Dam

    Aerial view of a large dam and reservoir, showcasing an alternate angle of an iconic historical engineering landmark.

    Skipdadoodle Report

    #47

    A Lightning Strike Happened The Moment I Took A Photo And Made It Look Like Daytime. I Took The Second Photo 10 Seconds Later

    Day and night alternate angles of a flooded street with parked bikes and cars during heavy rain in an urban setting.

    thebookkeeper Report

    #48

    Hollywood Bowl From The Orchestra's POV Circa 1925

    Orchestra performing in front of a massive crowd, offering an alternate angle of an iconic historical event.

    Los Angeles Public Library Report

    #49

    Detroit From Below

    Underground tunnel showing alternate angles of historic limestone excavation site with rough rock walls and ceiling.

    Martin, mashihadeh, doctorclefable, mbison , Detroit Salt Company Report

    #50

    Photo Of The Back Side Of The Mt Kilimanjaro Summit Sign

    Hikers resting near a wooden sign on a rocky mountain peak under a bright sun and expansive sky, alternate angles in history.

    Xboxben Report

