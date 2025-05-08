People Share ‘Alternate Angles’ Of Iconic Events And Places In History, Here Are 50 Of The Best (New Pics)
Iconic places and moments immortalized in photographs often remain that way in our memories. When we think of The Mona Lisa painting, we often imagine it hanging in The Louvre. Our first association with Christ The Redeemer is probably a picture taken from the ground or up in the air, not from the statue's shoulder.
But we here at Bored Panda like to show you things from a different perspective. That's why we've collected some pics of iconic places and things that have been taken from unusual angles. Get ready to see famous landmarks, celestial bodies, and simple everyday things like you've never seen them before!
The Interior Of A Plane Without The Seats
The Moon Passed Between Nasa's Deep Space Climate Observatory And The Earth Allowing This Rare Pic Showing The Dark Side Of The Moon
Sitting On The Arm Of Christ The Redeemer
We're used to seeing airplanes with seats, so the picture of the inside of a plane without them seems somewhat strange. There are currently no seatless commercial airplanes (those exist only in April Fool's jokes), but plane seat sizes are definitely shrinking.
One aviation expert has calculated just how much seat space has shrunk over the years. Since the 1980s, America's biggest domestic carriers have lost from 2 to 5 inches in legroom space. Seat width has also shrunk by 2 inches. When the Federal Aviation Administration asked consumers for feedback in 2022, many described flying as "torture."
Lighting Up The Set Of Jordan Peele's Nope
Behind The Price Is Right Wheel
What The Artist Sees During Tiny Desk Performances
The "dark side of the moon" is another thing we don't usually see. Although it definitely seems dark in pictures, it's not actually dark. Scientists call it the farside, and the side that we can see – the nearside. Although today, we know what the farside looks like, we will never see it from Earth.
Why is that exactly? As John Keller, deputy project scientist for NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter project, explains, "The moon is tidally locked to Earth." It goes around the Earth at the same speed as it rotates around its axis. So, the same side is always turned toward us.
The Inside Of A Space Suit
Antartica’s Terrifying Vastness As Viewed From Space
I Have A Dream
Continuing the space topic, many of us have probably never seen inside of a spacesuit. The one that's on this list is most likely a Russian Orlan, a one-piece suit that an astronaut climbs into. American EMUs (Extravehicular Mobility Units) are usually made with two parts.
The backpack that we see open in the picture contains oxygen, a fan that moves the oxygen around the suit, a carbon dioxide removal system, a water tank to cool the astronaut, and an electrical system that powers everything.
Some suits also have a thruster pack that astronauts may need to use to fly back to the space station in case of an emergency during a space walk.
The Sewer Tunnels From It (2017)
The Back Of The Mona Lisa Painting Photographed…
I Took This Photo Of The Golden Globes Red Carpet In 2017 From An Angle Most People Don’t Get To See
The picture taken on the arm of Christ the Redeemer sure looks cool, but it's hard to capture. Not everyone can just walk up to the statue and climb it. Unless you know someone who works there, the chances to get to the very top of the statue's head are slim.
Inside, there are 12 flights of very fragile stairs that can lead you to the arms of the statue. You can exit through two openings that construction workers use when they have to make repairs.
Still, to make this climb, you'd need the permission from the Guardian of the Sanctuary and the Bishop. Since the Christ statue is a sanctuary, you'd probably have to know someone inside the Church.
Giza Pyramid From Exactly Above
There’s Cities, There’s Metropolises, And Then There’s Tokyo
Inside The Statue Of Liberty
Almost everybody knows what the Statue of Liberty looks like; either up close or from a distance. There are tours that take people up to the crown of the statue, and you have to climb a double helix stairway to get to it. There are about 20 flights of stairs in the Statue of Liberty, but the public can't get to the very top: the torch. It's been closed to the public since 1916.
The Sphere Up Close
Studio vs. Green Screen
The Other Side Of A Fast Food Soda Fountain
The Sphere in Las Vegas can look like almost anything from a distance: an eyeball, an emoji, the Moon, or a futuristic painting. But from up close, it's 1.4 million of LED "pucks." Every puck has 48 tiny LED dots, and, according to Sphere Entertainment, each dot can display 256 million colors.
Bamboo That Grew Up During The Pandemic Without The Effect Of Tourists' Touch
Fire Alarms Are Just Normal Toggle Switches
Fog Over La Makes It Look Like Badly Rendered Video Game
The Hollywood Sign is an iconic landmark in LA, yet you wouldn't be able to get to it as easily the gentleman in this photograph did. Since the 1980s, it's been closed to the public. Today, it's protected by rough terrain, motion detectors, high fences, cameras, and even helicopters. "Don't even think about climbing the fence – you will be arrested," tour guides claim.
Reddit At 1-Minute Old (June 23, 2005)
Photos My Dad Took Of The Hollywood Sign In 1990
View Of Earth You Don’t Normally See
Today, many Americans probably can't imagine the Lincoln Memorial without the reflecting pool. But for a few years after construction of the Memorial was finished, there was no pool. The landscape that we see in the "before" pictures features wetlands and mudflats of the Potomac River. In 2012, the pool was also restored because it was slowly sinking, causing leaks and cracks.
Inside The Leaning Tower Of Pisa
The Less Famous Side Of The Rosetta Stone
A Street In Paris After Weeks Of Garbage Collector Strikes
If you ever visit Detroit, you have to see the city beneath the city: the salt mine! Buried 1,200 feet under the city, the salt mine is over 1,500 acres in size and has over 100 miles of underground roads. As of today, the Detroit Salt Company still provides salt for road deicing.
Found The Cliff This Clif Bar Came From
This Window That Makes My Back Yard Look Like It’s In 4 Different Seasons
Lincoln Memorial Before And After The Reflecting Pool
