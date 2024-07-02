Guy Goes Viral After Sharing His Encounter With An Unusual Golden-Furred Possum

ADVERTISEMENT

Every unexpected encounter with wildlife is somewhat special for people who love animals. And yet, if the circumstances line up well enough, sometimes, these meetings turn from somewhat special to downright wondrous.

This was exactly the case for one man online. He was driving home well into the evening when he noticed a small figure resembling a Pokémon on the roadside observing the passing-by cars. However, only after he stopped for a closer look did he discover that this actually was a possum with a rare genetic mutation that made the creature appear golden. Scroll down to read the full story!

Spotting wild animals in unexpected places is almost always fun, but some of these encounters become more magical than others

Image credits: Nipuna Wanigasinghe

A man was driving home from work when a small, interesting-looking creature on the sidewalk caught his eye

For Nipuna Wanigasinghe, the evening started like most others. The guy living in Melbourne, Australia, had finished his work and was heading home for some well-deserved rest. But, suddenly, something caught his eye.

On the sidewalk by the road, there was a small, unique-looking creature. It wasn’t moving; instead, it just stood calmly, observing the cars passing by. This intrigued Nipuna enough for him to stop the car and go out for a closer look.

Image credits: Nipuna Wanigasinghe

As he approached the animal, the man identified it as a young female brushtail possum. But while the species is quite common in that region, this little fellow’s color definitely was not.

The possum’s fur appeared pale and somewhat golden, as if glowing in the night, and was simply mesmerizing. Nipuna couldn’t resist taking a couple of short videos and posting them online to share this beauty with other animal lovers. “It looked like it wanted to give me a side quest,” Nipuna commented on his own post.

Image credits: Nipuna Wanigasinghe

When he stopped and got out for a closer look, he discovered that this was a brushtail possum with unique light and goldish fur

As Wanigasinghe shared with The Dodo, he later gently lifted up the little creature with his sweater and carried her to the nearest tree branch from the road, putting her away from possible harm.

The man also contacted a local wildlife rescue group about his discovery. They explained that this was a regular brushtail possum with a rare genetic mutation that made its fur golden, adding that spotting one in the wild is incredibly rare. Nipuna was very lucky to get a chance to do so.

Netizens were instantly in love with the creature; many commented and joked about how the possum looked like a Pokémon or some magical creature waiting to grant the man’s wish. At the same time, other folks were concerned for the animal’s safety, asking the post’s author not to share the location as some might not have the best intentions at heart.

Image credits: Boronia Veterinary Clinic And Animal Hospital

As per Animalia, the scientific name for the species is ‘Trichosurus vulpecula,’ which means ‘little fox’ in Latin and ‘furry tailed’ in Greek. This furry animal is a nocturnal creature that is mostly an herbivore with an exceptional love for eucalyptus leaves, but they have been observed eating insects, eggs, and meat.

These possums hail from Australia, Tasmania, and many offshore islands but can also be found in New Zealand. However, while they’re protected and loved in their native lands, New Zealanders have a different relationship with these animals. The brushtail possums were introduced to the country in the 1850s to establish a fur industry, but with a lack of natural predators, they found it easy to spread and have since become pests.

However, while many might think that possum and opossum are two different names for the same animals, they, in fact, are different creatures. According to Shaudalyn Allen, despite appearing quite alike, possums are actually closer relatives of kangaroos than the opossums found in North or South America, and they only got that name because of how similar they look.

Image credits: Jennifer Uppendahl (not the actual photo)

The man carried the possum to the nearest tree branch for its safety and then informed a local wildlife rescue group about it

These cute animals tend to differ in size and color based on where they live, but the most observed color patterns tend to be brown, black, silver-grey, red, or cream. And yet, as Jenna Hanson of Australian Geographic wrote, some brushtail possums have a genetic mutation that leaves them with low levels of melanin in their skin and fur, giving them this unusual golden look.

But while this color might be very appealing to the human eye, in nature, it’s actually quite a disadvantage. Having bright golden fur makes it hard for these creatures to hide from predators and survive in the wild, thus making the chance of ever seeing one roaming around quite minimal.

Image credits: Owen Allen (not the actual photo)

In the end, we have all the power to help these animals get the best life possible. Many organizations have made it their mission to ensure that wonderful creatures like brushtail possums are safe and happy. While we may not be able to go out into the wild and find every single golden possum before predators do, whenever we do come across an animal like this, it takes very little to follow Nipuna Wanigasinghe’s example and contact your local wildlife protection services, all while enjoying the magical encounter.

What did you think about this story? Do you have any brushtail possum stories of your own that you’d like to share? The comments section is waiting for you!

The commenters were quick to fall in love with the creature, joking that it looked like a Pokémon or some magical creature waiting to grant a wish

