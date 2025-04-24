ADVERTISEMENT

Every dog has its day, but cats have nine lives and the internet can’t get enough of them. Whether they’re blepping, loafing, working, or just basking in their celebrity status, our feline friends have a way of captivating us like no other creature can.

One instagram account, @cat_meme.jpg, keeps its followers amused daily with top notch cat memes that are instantly relatable and as cute as they are hilarious. Here’s a collection of the ones that made us laugh hardest.

