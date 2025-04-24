ADVERTISEMENT

Every dog has its day, but cats have nine lives and the internet can’t get enough of them. Whether they’re blepping, loafing, working, or just basking in their celebrity status, our feline friends have a way of captivating us like no other creature can.

One instagram account, @cat_meme.jpg, keeps its followers amused daily with top notch cat memes that are instantly relatable and as cute as they are hilarious. Here’s a collection of the ones that made us laugh hardest.

More info: Instagram

#1

Orange kitten labeled "Scary Guy" on a textured surface. Funny Random Instagram Cat Meme.

cat_meme.jpg Report

    #2

    Man leaning on a trash bin, lovingly gazing at a cat, representing a humorous Instagram cat meme.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #3

    Four cute cats in cozy blankets, depicting relaxation in a funny Instagram meme.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    Cats have long ruled the web and have become the unofficial mascots of meme culture. Their expressive faces, seemingly schizophrenic behavior, and unmistakable air of mystery make them prime meme material and it seems there's a cat meme for almost every mood. So, just how did our feline friends become such beloved digital icons?

    The cat meme phenomenon dates back to early internet culture. Sites like ‘I Can Has Cheezburger?’ in the mid-2000s skyrocketed in popularity by pairing pics of cats with grammatically questionable captions known as "LOLspeak." The silliness struck a nerve, and suddenly, cats were everywhere - from reaction GIFs to viral YouTube compilations.
    #4

    Cat meme with a confused cat face and a cartoon character waving from a car window, referencing allergies.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #5

    Adorable cat meme showing an orange cat with a confused expression related to social situations.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #6

    Veterinarian showing a cat weight chart, a humorous scene often seen in random Instagram cat memes.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    What makes cat memes so universally appealing, though? Partly, it's their unpredictability. Cats can be aloof, graceful, clumsy, and dramatic.Their behavior borders on absurdist comedy, giving us relatable content without needing human context - a cat knocking a glass off a counter isn’t just funny, it’s iconic.

    Relatability is also key. Whether you're feeling lazy, sassy, or existential, there's a cat meme to match your vibe. Grumpy Cat, with her permanently annoyed face, became a symbol of Monday mornings and social fatigue, while cats zooming around in cardboard tanks speak to our playful side. They’re basically emotional avatars in a digital world.
    #7

    Raccoon and cat together in a field, showcasing a Random-Instagram-Cat-Meme about unusual animal friendships.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #8

    Relaxed cat with eyes closed on a chair, illustrating a humorous Instagram cat meme.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #9

    Upside-down cat meme under table, relating to lazy moments, typical of random Instagram cat memes.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    Cats also work well in meme format because they blur the line between pet and wild animal. They're independent yet affectionate, poised yet derpy. Their ineffable mysteriousness invites interpretation, and memes do just that - assign meaning to moments that might otherwise go unnoticed. 

    The meme format itself helps, too. Unlike dogs, who are often expressive and loyal in obvious ways, cats lend themselves to subtle humor. Their stares, side-eyes, and awkward positions provide perfect stills for punchlines. Minimal context is needed because we project our own thoughts onto them - they’re just furry blank canvases.
    #10

    Cat with a tongue sticking out in a living room, a funny Instagram meme moment.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #11

    Cat enjoying a bath in a tub, embodying relaxation. Random Instagram cat memes.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #12

    Cat humorously eating various foods rapidly in a meme.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    This fascination also speaks to our desire for connection. Sharing a cat meme is like saying, “You feel this too, right?” In a chaotic world, a cat falling off a counter or sitting like a loaf gives us a small, silly moment of shared humanity, and laughter, especially when it’s unexpected, brings us together in a cat-centric community.

    As long as the internet exists, so will cat memes, it seems. They’ve become digital folklore, constantly evolving with platforms and trends but never going out of style. From ancient Egyptian gods to TikTok stars, they’ve always held our attention and, online at least, they're not just pets - they’re legends, one meme at a time.

    #13

    Cat meme featuring a kitten typing on a tiny computer, humorously capturing relatable childhood experiences.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #14

    Curious cat peering out window, responding humorously to a call in this Instagram meme.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #15

    Cat confused by empty center of food dish, humorous Instagram meme.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    So, the next time you find yourself tagging a friend in a cat meme or chuckling at a feline caught with its tongue out, know that you're part of a global movement of finding joy in the absurd, the adorable, and the oddly relatable behavior of cats. Long live the internet's favorite furballs - may their reign be forever meme-worthy.

    What do you think of the cat memes in this list? Upvote your favourites and feel free to leave a comment on the ones you found most relatable!
    #16

    Elderly woman on the phone in bed with a cat under the covers, depicting a humorous Instagram cat meme.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #17

    Cat casting a shadow resembling an elder god, creating a funny Random Instagram Cat Meme.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #18

    Strong street cat vs. sad house cat in a humorous meme format. Random Instagram cat memes.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #19

    Cat sitting on a couch with the word "INTERESTING" below, in a funny Instagram meme format.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #20

    Cute cat reacts to strawberry on left, while grumpy cat on right in funny Instagram meme.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #21

    Black cat stretches out on wooden floor, resembling a meme-worthy pose.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #22

    Muscular tattooed man juxtaposed with random Instagram cat showing similar side view patterns, in a humorous meme format.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #23

    Cat wearing sunglasses, looking amused in a mirror reflection, illustrating a Random Instagram Cat Meme.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #24

    Cat meme showing paw prints in dough and a cat, captioned "innocent, case dismissed."

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #25

    Cat sleeping in a bed with a blanket, part of random Instagram cat memes collection.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #26

    Cat with a playful expression and caption "Sup baby girl" in an Instagram meme style.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #27

    A cat outside with a delivered package, part of random Instagram cat memes humor.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #28

    A cat meme features one cat standing by a watermelon and another cat looking round, captioned with humorous text.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #29

    Chubby black and white cat sitting on a sidewalk, featured in a Random Instagram Cat Meme about tourist attractions in Poland.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #30

    Cat meme showing a sleeping cat and a wide-eyed cat captioned about dreams changing feelings.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #31

    Tired faces in a funny Instagram cat meme about waking up at odd hours.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #32

    Funny cat meme with text: "Nice Cat of the Week" featuring Elijah, and "Naughty Cat of the Week" featuring Popsicle.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #33

    Cat wearing sunglasses and a yellow hat with text overlay about being cool. Random Instagram cat memes.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #34

    White cat with funny hair styled in buns, resembling popular Random Instagram Cat Memes.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #35

    Cat humor meme showing a cat driving a dune buggy, kicking up a cloud of dust, labeled as leaving a litter box.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #36

    Close-up of a cat used humorously in a random Instagram cat meme conversation.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #37

    Black and white cat sitting humorously on a paper marked "Please do not bend," showcasing Random Instagram Cat Memes.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #38

    White cat wearing a cone collar looks wide-eyed, featuring in a random Instagram cat meme.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #39

    White cat standing upright with a determined expression in a random Instagram meme.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #40

    Cat sitting behind glass door in a shop, capturing a funny Instagram meme moment.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #41

    Tuxedo cat in a humorous pose, part of a random Instagram cat meme collection.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #42

    Cat with a relaxed expression holding a vape pen, capturing a humorous moment in random Instagram cat memes.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #43

    Cat meme showing a playful cat on the left and a focused cat with a laptop on the right, captioned with humorous text.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #44

    Cute kitten sitting on grass, looking thoughtful, perfect for random Instagram cat memes.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #45

    Cute kitten and religious figure in a humorous cat meme about naps from Instagram.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

    #46

    Cute cat meme comparing cardboard box to a pet carrier, highlighting the cat's preferences.

    cat_meme.jpg Report

