Sometimes, when I go on the internet, I know exactly what I'm looking for, like the result of a basketball game I missed or what everyone really thinks of that new Taylor Swift album. But usually, I have no clue. I just have a bit of free time, and I want an adventure.

If you're currently in the same spot, might I suggest the Facebook page Pleasures of the Occult? It shares random pictures with no context whatsoever, and you can never guess what you're going to see next: a perfectly timed shot from the street? Perhaps an unhinged sign spotted in a public bathroom? Or a stupid take on Twitter? Yes!

More info: Facebook