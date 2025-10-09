ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, when I go on the internet, I know exactly what I'm looking for, like the result of a basketball game I missed or what everyone really thinks of that new Taylor Swift album. But usually, I have no clue. I just have a bit of free time, and I want an adventure.

If you're currently in the same spot, might I suggest the Facebook page Pleasures of the Occult? It shares random pictures with no context whatsoever, and you can never guess what you're going to see next: a perfectly timed shot from the street? Perhaps an unhinged sign spotted in a public bathroom? Or a stupid take on Twitter? Yes!

#1

Cat peeking out from inside a medieval-style helmet, creating a humorous and out of context occult-themed scene.

springcraterwood
Spring
Spring
Community Member
21 minutes ago

At first, its just the tail that I saw! What a warrior!

    #2

    Cat with one eye reflecting light and the other dark, peeking over a cardboard box, capturing an eerie occult vibe.

    #3

    Two elderly women wearing identical floral dresses standing and walking on a city sidewalk, creating a humorous occult illusion.

    #4

    Young hippo standing on uneven concrete surface in an enclosure, a quirky scene from pleasures of the occult collection.

    #5

    Orange cat staring at its reflection on a bathtub drain cover in a humorous and out of context occult-themed scene.

    #6

    Night view of a public storage facility with bright orange doors contrasted against darkness in a humorous out of context setting.

    #7

    Humorous out of context sign reading Be careful You are the staircase related to pleasures of the occult theme.

    #8

    Two workers on an elevated platform over a floating base in a swimming pool, showing out of context pleasures of the occult humor.

    #9

    Laptop bottom panel with excessive drilled holes to prevent overheating, a humorous example of pleasures of the occult photos out of context

    #10

    Elderly woman in a purple coat appearing to levitate or climb on a building door, a humorous pleasure of the occult moment.

    #11

    Cat lying on a tiled floor near a broken Dragon Ball action figure, surrounded by scattered debris and cords.

    #12

    Dog wrapped in a blue blanket with an out of context cartoon design creating a humorous visual effect.

    #13

    Pigeon walking on pavement with a large feather standing upright on its head in an out of context occult scene.

    #14

    Close-up of a horse with an unusual white mark on its forehead standing in a grassy field, nature background.

    #15

    Yearbook photo of a smiling young man with a humorous caption, fitting the pleasures of the occult and out of context theme.

    #16

    Stone hand sculpture making a horned gesture behind a real hand in a museum, illustrating pleasures of the occult humor.

    #17

    Light reflection on wall resembling a question mark, illustrating pleasures of the occult in a funny out of context way.

    #18

    Bare feet and pink checkered sneakers on airplane floor creating an out of context moment for pleasures of the occult.

    #19

    Man reacting with eyes shut as a parrot pecks his nose in a funny pleasures of the occult moment.

    #20

    Man wearing a flat earth shirt taking a selfie in a busy fast food restaurant with a NASA shirt in the background.

    #21

    Frog with pigtails sitting on a wooden floor in a room, a humorous out of context image related to occult pleasures.

    #22

    A faith healer in a casual shirt streaming a spiritual message about enemies being defeated in an occult context.

    #23

    Hand holding a hot dog with ketchup, captured in an out-of-context moment fitting the pleasures of the occult theme.

    #24

    Out of context occult humor featuring a large F from a KFC sign leaning against a wall near a radiator.

    #25

    Woman with long blonde hair discussing occult topics in an interview setting related to Church of Satan themes

    #26

    Rusty circular saw blade mounted inside a vehicle steering wheel area, creating a bizarre occult-themed scene.

    #27

    Man standing in a dimly lit room with graffiti of 666 on the wall, captioned feeling very welcome in an occult setting.

    #28

    Man in a suit with a long strip of toilet paper stuck to his pants, standing indoors near a woman wearing a blue jacket.

    #29

    Dog head appearing out of context on a person's body through a car window, creating an amusing occult-themed illusion.

    #30

    Man seated at a triple monitor setup displaying distorted images, creating an out of context and humorous occult scene indoors.

    #31

    Pigeon sitting on a doormat next to an egg and scattered sticks, creating an out of context humorous scene.

    #32

    Woman in a red dress with one arm responding humorously in comments, showcasing pleasures of the occult humor online.

    #33

    Man at airport wearing an extremely oversized backpack, an out of context image from pleasures of the occult collection.

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    It's not a backpack, it's hiding his parasitic twin....

    #34

    Child playing at a table with an adult while a large black dog lies on the floor, captured in an out of context moment.

    #35

    Man lounging on floor wearing blue shirt and distinctive pants in a humorous out of context pleasures of the occult image.

    #36

    Person wearing a white vest with metal gear text on an escalator, captured in a humorous out of context moment.

    #37

    Young boy sleeping in bed with a caption about Victorian child and pleasures of the occult humor.

    #38

    A small frog sitting on a table facing a phone with a close-up image of a frog's smiling face showing pleasures of the occult humor.

    #39

    Man in clerical attire making an unusual hand gesture behind his back in a casual dining setting, pleasures of the occult theme.

    #40

    Person holding a fire alarm device in a room with shelves, reflecting playful pleasures of the occult context.

    #41

    Grocery store banana display with a humorous occult-themed sign saying when night falls the fun begins.

    #42

    Church stage with a slide showing a challenge related to honoring Christ, highlighting the pleasures of the occult theme.

    #43

    Woman posing humorously on large wooden cross outdoors with a crowd nearby in a funny pleasures of the occult moment.

    #44

    Close-up image of brown eyes posted in an out-of-context online conversation, reflecting pleasures of the occult humor.

    #45

    Banner on roadside fence asking viewers to choose between Jesus or Hello Kitty, a humorous out of context occult pleasure image.

    #46

    Man wearing a funny T-shirt in an outdoor parking lot, captured in a hilarious out of context occult pleasures moment

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    I dont reckon Vladimir knows any English, or he might not be wearing his daughter's 2nd hand shirt....

    #47

    Man sitting outdoors next to a giant Mr. Potato Head statue, a humorous scene for pleasures of the occult pics.

    #48

    Paper towel dispenser with torn paper towels positioned directly above an electrical outlet in a humorous out of context setting.

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Happens. More worried about a socket being right under wet hands

    #49

    Unique coffin-shaped office chair with cushioned interior combining pleasures of the occult and modern furniture design.

    #50

    Woman wearing red heels standing on a wooden hand-shaped platform on grass at an outdoor event with people around.

    #51

    Woman with a mandala tattoo on upper back, wearing a colorful patterned shirt linked to pleasures of the occult theme.

    #52

    Exterior of Dr. Jesus Chemical Shop with a painted sign featuring religious imagery, showcasing an unusual out of context scene.

    #53

    Woman in a purple top posing with arms outstretched near purple flowers outside a homestay, highlighting pleasures of the occult theme.

    #54

    Drawer in a kitchen filled with Blu-ray discs, humorously highlighting out of context pleasures of the occult collection.

    #55

    Drone light show forming a face above an uncontacted tribe, blending technology with occult imagery humorously.

    #56

    Packaged dinner kit with corn, potato, two cans of beer, and meat, illustrating humorous out of context pleasures of the occult.

    #57

    Person sleeping under a blanket with heavy weights on top, highlighting pleasures of the occult humor out of context.

    #58

    Person wearing a COVID 19 jersey standing in line at a concession stand for jumbo pretzels and peanuts, capturing pleasures of the occult humor.

    #59

    Group of older men seated outdoors playing backgammon while a soccer ball floats nearby in an out of context pleasures of the occult moment

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited)

    The precise moment Grandad started shouting...

    #60

    Orange crab with phone receiver on its back sits at keyboard between two monitors in an office setting, pleasures of the occult.

    #61

    Woman in a striped shirt on a TV show with humorous text about being half girl, half robot, and half ravioli in an occult context

    #62

    Person wearing a studded vest with ripped patches, captured in a humorous out of context pleasures of the occult moment.

    #63

    Several frogs stacked on top of each other in shallow water, creating a surreal and hilarious occult-themed scene.

    #64

    Man's feet humorously sticking out from an ornate theater balcony, creating an awkward and out of context occult scene.

    #65

    Person in a duck costume crouching near a building door surrounded by trash bags and scattered debris in an outdoor alley.

    #66

    PS5 game case for Mafia The Old Country shown opened with a slice of ham inside, illustrating humorous out of context pleasures of the occult.

    #67

    Person in a red plaid shirt jumping while bowling indoors with scenic visuals on screens above the lanes, pleasures of the occult theme.

    #68

    Hand showing a hidden smaller hand inside the palm, humorously illustrating pleasures of the occult out of context.

    #69

    Orange cat with a small ponytail on its head sitting indoors with a laptop and floral furniture in the background, pleasures of the occult humor.

    #70

    Ceiling fan with peeling blades casting unusual shadows on white walls, creating an out of context occult-like visual effect.

    #71

    Tabby cat sitting on a windowsill with a slice of bread humorously positioned under its tail, creating a funny out of context scene.

    #72

    A lone toilet in the middle of a public restroom with stalls on one side and urinals on the other, out of context humor.

    #73

    Man shaving with scissors using a phone screen as a mirror, showing an out of context moment from pleasures of the occult.

    #74

    Wooden chair designed as a human figure with an occult-themed face, arms, and legs in an antique setting.

    #75

    Man in white shirt and striped tie leaning back asleep on couch below an out of context painting with pleasures of the occult theme.

    #76

    Window display with letters arranged out of order, creating a confusing and humorous occult-themed message.

    #77

    Two people in traditional occult clothing playing an arcade racing game in a public indoor space.

    #78

    Elderly man on a bus wearing a mask decorated with a small framed religious image, blending occult and unusual humor.

    #79

    Man wearing a black shirt with a humorous message, surrounded by people, in a candid street scene from pleasures of the occult.

    #80

    Hand holding a homemade remote control holder wrapped in orange tape, illustrating pleasures of the occult humor.

    #81

    Person peeking through ATM cash slot holding crumpled bills, a humorous out of context moment related to pleasures of the occult.

    #82

    White cat appearing to flex muscles with bicep emoji above, humorously fitting pleasures of the occult theme.

    #83

    Feet wearing pink fluffy high heels standing on a skateboard, creating a humorous out of context pleasures of the occult moment.

    #84

    Close-up of an aged, textured occult mask with distorted features, highlighting eerie and out of context details.

    #85

    Katana sword gear shift knob with intricate red and gold designs inside a car, blending pleasures of the occult with humor.

    #86

    Oversized toilet paper roll mounted next to a toilet, creating a humorous and out of context bathroom scene.

    #87

    Police officer talking to woman trapped inside overturned car in a bizarre pleasures of the occult moment on a residential street.

    #88

    Man in red shirt holding a bouquet of lettuce wrapped in plastic, creating a humorous occult-themed out of context moment.

    #89

    Lava lamp shaped like a rocket launcher standing on a wooden floor in an indoor office with corrugated metal walls and cords.

    #90

    Shoe shiner polishing a pair of black Crocs on a street setup, highlighting pleasures of the occult humor in daily life.

    #91

    Bookshelves labeled mystery filled with blank white book covers in a bookstore, evoking pleasures of the occult humor.

    #92

    Handroom with white tiles and red climbing holds beneath a urinal, showcasing an out of context pleasures of the occult scene.

    #93

    Cat sitting in broken window blinds twisted into chaotic shapes, creating a humorous and out of context occult scene.

    #94

    A person dressed in gothic occult style lifting weights in a gym, blending fitness with occult aesthetics.

    #95

    View from scooter rider showing noodles and chopsticks in scooter dashboard on a city street, capturing pleasures of the occult humor.

    #96

    Tour bus parked near a building with a digital sign displaying the humorous phrase I'm lost, showing pleasures of the occult humor.

    #97

    Two cats in a litter box moment captured humorously, highlighting pleasures of the occult in a funny out of context scene.

    #98

    Close-up of a man with glasses and a large beard making a funny face, fitting the pleasures of the occult humor theme.

    #99

    Man with glasses on train engrossed in phone, reflection in mirror creating an out of context humorous scene.

    #100

    Woman on escalator holding large cactus, an unusual and out of context moment related to pleasures of the occult theme.

    #101

    Text message conversation with fear of being forgotten, highlighting humorous and out of context pleasures of the occult.

    #102

    Hospital sign humor with stop message warning unwell people not to enter, highlighting humorous pleasures of the occult out of context.

    #103

    Hand holding phone showing anime facial expression next to ancient stone with occult symbols and hieroglyphics.

    #104

    Tabby cat sitting on a clear acrylic stand above a keyboard while a person types on a computer in an indoor workspace setting.

    #105

    Person wearing sunglasses with reflection of school buses, alongside a blue emoji with sunglasses, part of occult humor pics.

    #106

    Inflatable chapel interior with brown seats, stained glass window, and green carpet, combining pleasures of the occult themes.

    #107

    Large wooden log burning in a stove inside a living room, an out of context image linked to pleasures of the occult.

    #108

    Two horses appearing to share one large open mouth in a humorous out of context outdoor scene related to occult pleasures.

    #109

    Person wearing a high-visibility jacket and camouflage pants at a train station, humorously questioning visibility in pleasures of the occult.

    #110

    Person wearing shorts with a dog face print that aligns humorously with a real dog sitting next to them in a funny occult-themed image.

    #111

    Blurry close-up of an elderly person with earrings on a social media post with many likes and comments about the occult.

    #112

    A group of men in white robes standing around a pond, observing a duck, capturing pleasures of the occult humor.

    #113

    Man carrying unconscious woman with a bucket on her head, humorously caught out of context in an indoor setting.

    #114

    Person wearing pants with layered flannel and fur jacket standing indoors in a casual setting, illustrating pleasures of the occult.

    #115

    Orange cat sitting on a broken bench outdoors, creating a humorous and out of context moment related to pleasures of the occult.

    #116

    Close-up of a person wearing a DVD belt buckle on dark jeans and a light blue shirt, a humorous out of context occult item.

    #117

    Small white dog held midair by person indoors, creating a humorous and out of context pleasures of the occult moment.

    #118

    Child superhero costume labeled trans boy in packaging, displayed for sale with bright yellow and black design.

