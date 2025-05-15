Disturbing And Unsettling Events That Actually Happened
Some people’s brains enjoy experiencing fear, while others, not so much. It all comes down to brain chemistry, as those who enjoy thrilling, scary, and risky situations get a dopamine kick out of such experiences.
We believe our pandas to be very brave, that’s why we compiled a whole list of creepy and borderline scary facts, courtesy of the ‘Creepy Information’ Instagram account. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t say that we didn’t warn ya!
To get an even better understanding of why people find scary and creepy things fascinating, we previously reached out to Christopher Higgins, host of the Beyond the Blood Podcast and horror collector, and Kayleigh Dobbs, horror author and owner of the horror book, movie, and game review website Happy Goat Horror.
Something these horror experts/connoisseurs have in common is that they fell in love with all things scary when they were little.
“It started for me as a kid! I started reading very young with Goosebumps & Stephen King, and it snowballed from there," shared Christopher. "The draw for me is the ability to face our fears safely. We know it’s not real and can’t hurt us, but we’re so attached to the emotional risk of the story, it still creates a thrill that sits with us long after we’re done absorbing the material."
While Christopher feels the pull towards the frightening because it allows us to live out our fears safely, Kayleigh likes it because scary stories have the tendency to advocate for the underdog.
"I've loved horror ever since I was a small kid - I was introverted and bullied quite a lot, and always felt lonely and like an outsider. I remember reading Matilda and really identifying with parts of her character (and I consider that a horror story from Matilda's perspective)," she says.
"There was a show called Are You Afraid of the Dark that I really loved because each episode always featured an ordinary kid a bit older than me, usually someone without many friends, who was overcoming some sort of evil, and I think I found that comforting. As an adult, I love horror for the same reasons, plus I truly believe that of all genres to read and watch, it gives us the most well-written female characters."
Such interest in fear-inducing or potentially dangerous things is often referred to as morbid curiosity. “That could be things that are fictionally dangerous, that kind of tap into our minds a little bit, or things that are actually dangerous, like the things we read on the news or hear about from others,” explained behavioral scientist Dr. Coltan Scrivner. Interestingly enough, he says that most people have a pretty moderate amount of morbid curiosity.
To exactly evaluate how many people are morbidly curious, Dr. Scrivner even came up with his own Morbid Curiosity Scale and test. Which you can also take here, if you’re curious!
During it, he presents his respondents with statements like, ‘If a head transplant was possible, I would want to watch the procedure’ and ‘I am curious how a Ouija board works’ and asks them to rank them from ‘strongly disagree’ to ‘strongly agree.’
From this test and research, he was able to find out that most people are morbidly curious. “Some people have a lot and some people have a little bit, and this has been true not just in the U.S. but in other countries as well, including Canada, Brazil, Denmark, and several other countries that have taken this test.”
After completing the test itself, I found out that the overall morbid curiosity score is 4.42, and since the maximum on the scale is 6, we can say that people are pretty morbidly curious. But, hey! Even if you score high, it’s nothing to be worried about.
“I think morbid curiosity is sometimes talked about as if it’s this fringe trait or a fringe thing that only some people have. But in all the research I’ve done, if you give people, for example, the Morbid Curiosity Scale, you find that morbid curiosity is pretty normally distributed, meaning that most people have a pretty moderate amount of morbid curiosity,” said Dr. Scrivner.
Through his research, he also found out that only a small part of horror fandom seeks out scary experiences because they get an adrenaline or dopamine rush. Most do it because they feel like they can learn something from it.
“A lot of people feel as if they learned something about themselves and sort of develop as a person through these experiences. And so you hear about this in real tragedies a lot, this kind of post-traumatic growth or ‘I’m glad I went through this so that, because I learned something and I grew as a person,’ Dr. Scrivner explained.
He continued explaining by saying, “And it seems like different kinds of scary plays such as even just watching a horror movie, or if you’re a small child playing hide and seek, or playing scary imaginative games, these can help you feel out the limits of your fear and what you’re able to handle. And they in many cases can give you sort of self-confidence that you can overcome things that feel scary.”
