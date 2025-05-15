To get an even better understanding of why people find scary and creepy things fascinating, we previously reached out to Christopher Higgins, host of the Beyond the Blood Podcast and horror collector, and Kayleigh Dobbs, horror author and owner of the horror book, movie, and game review website Happy Goat Horror.

Something these horror experts/connoisseurs have in common is that they fell in love with all things scary when they were little.

“It started for me as a kid! I started reading very young with Goosebumps & Stephen King, and it snowballed from there," shared Christopher. "The draw for me is the ability to face our fears safely. We know it’s not real and can’t hurt us, but we’re so attached to the emotional risk of the story, it still creates a thrill that sits with us long after we’re done absorbing the material."