Some people’s brains enjoy experiencing fear, while others, not so much. It all comes down to brain chemistry, as those who enjoy thrilling, scary, and risky situations get a dopamine kick out of such experiences. 

We believe our pandas to be very brave, that’s why we compiled a whole list of creepy and borderline scary facts, courtesy of the ‘Creepy Information’ Instagram account. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t say that we didn’t warn ya!

#1

Groups forming human chains in Egypt to protect vulnerable communities during disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

creepyinformation Report

    #2

    Injured war veteran with a damaged eye featuring a Captain America shield, representing disturbing and unsettling events.

    creepyinformation Report

    #3

    A Californian couple who lived to 94 and died one day apart, an example of disturbing and unsettling events that happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    To get an even better understanding of why people find scary and creepy things fascinating, we previously reached out to Christopher Higgins, host of the Beyond the Blood Podcast and horror collector, and Kayleigh Dobbs, horror author and owner of the horror book, movie, and game review website Happy Goat Horror.

    Something these horror experts/connoisseurs have in common is that they fell in love with all things scary when they were little.

    “It started for me as a kid! I started reading very young with Goosebumps & Stephen King, and it snowballed from there," shared Christopher. "The draw for me is the ability to face our fears safely. We know it’s not real and can’t hurt us, but we’re so attached to the emotional risk of the story, it still creates a thrill that sits with us long after we’re done absorbing the material."
    #4

    Two blurred individuals pictured alongside text about disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened involving a robbery and kidnapping.

    creepyinformation Report

    Val
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Wow. Did not see that coming. I wonder if she was reprimanded?

    #5

    Chilling final texts from Pulse nightclub shooting victim reveal disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened during attack.

    creepyinformation Report

    kyraheiker avatar
    Kyra Heiker
    Kyra Heiker
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Your censoring of everyday words is incredibly fúcking annoying

    #6

    Baboon employed as a railroad signalman in the 1800s, paid in money and beer, showing disturbing and unsettling events.

    creepyinformation Report

    While Christopher feels the pull towards the frightening because it allows us to live out our fears safely, Kayleigh likes it because scary stories have the tendency to advocate for the underdog.

    "I've loved horror ever since I was a small kid - I was introverted and bullied quite a lot, and always felt lonely and like an outsider. I remember reading Matilda and really identifying with parts of her character (and I consider that a horror story from Matilda's perspective)," she says.

    "There was a show called Are You Afraid of the Dark that I really loved because each episode always featured an ordinary kid a bit older than me, usually someone without many friends, who was overcoming some sort of evil, and I think I found that comforting. As an adult, I love horror for the same reasons, plus I truly believe that of all genres to read and watch, it gives us the most well-written female characters."

    #7

    Honey badger with thick skin known for surviving snake bites and attacks, illustrating disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #8

    Conjoined twins with rare survival odds at birth are now adults and teachers, a disturbing and unsettling event.

    creepyinformation Report

    #9

    Humpback whale with deep propeller wounds swims in the ocean, showcasing disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    Such interest in fear-inducing or potentially dangerous things is often referred to as morbid curiosity. “That could be things that are fictionally dangerous, that kind of tap into our minds a little bit, or things that are actually dangerous, like the things we read on the news or hear about from others,” explained behavioral scientist Dr. Coltan Scrivner. Interestingly enough, he says that most people have a pretty moderate amount of morbid curiosity.

    #10

    News screenshot showing disturbing and unsettling events with a headline about a man shot after throwing a shoe.

    creepyinformation Report

    #11

    Young man in graduation attire and two pit bulls involved in a disturbing and unsettling event in Georgia.

    creepyinformation Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    F**k around where you shouldn't be and you find out. Nature took it's course.

    #12

    Man seriously injured after car accident saved by Apple Watch alerting emergency services, a disturbing and unsettling event.

    creepyinformation Report

    To exactly evaluate how many people are morbidly curious, Dr. Scrivner even came up with his own Morbid Curiosity Scale and test. Which you can also take here, if you’re curious!

    During it, he presents his respondents with statements like, ‘If a head transplant was possible, I would want to watch the procedure’ and ‘I am curious how a Ouija board works’ and asks them to rank them from ‘strongly disagree’ to ‘strongly agree.’ 

    #13

    Side-by-side photos of two actors and their Pennywise clown roles, a disturbing and unsettling event in film history.

    creepyinformation Report

    #14

    Woman holding knitted life-sized model of her teen son, illustrating disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #15

    Fossilized Nodosaurus displayed in a museum, an unsettling and disturbing event from over 110 million years ago.

    creepyinformation Report

    From this test and research, he was able to find out that most people are morbidly curious. “Some people have a lot and some people have a little bit, and this has been true not just in the U.S. but in other countries as well, including Canada, Brazil, Denmark, and several other countries that have taken this test.”

    #16

    Man dressed in black holding sword posing with blurred people in hallway, illustrating disturbing and unsettling events.

    creepyinformation Report

    #17

    Scene from Rocky IV showing Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren in boxing gear, highlighting disturbing and unsettling events in film history.

    creepyinformation Report

    #18

    Muscular fully grown Siberian tiger resting on a rock, showcasing strength in a natural outdoor setting, unsettling events theme.

    creepyinformation Report

    After completing the test itself, I found out that the overall morbid curiosity score is 4.42, and since the maximum on the scale is 6, we can say that people are pretty morbidly curious. But, hey! Even if you score high, it’s nothing to be worried about.

    “I think morbid curiosity is sometimes talked about as if it’s this fringe trait or a fringe thing that only some people have. But in all the research I’ve done, if you give people, for example, the Morbid Curiosity Scale, you find that morbid curiosity is pretty normally distributed, meaning that most people have a pretty moderate amount of morbid curiosity,” said Dr. Scrivner.

    #19

    Close-up and full-body images of a shoebill bird with a statue-like stance and unsettling creepy expression.

    creepyinformation Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    It also makes noises similar to a machine gun with it's bill.

    #20

    Gargoyle perched on Notre Dame cathedral overlooking city in unsettling historic black and white photo.

    fascinatingashell Report

    kyraheiker avatar
    Kyra Heiker
    Kyra Heiker
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It does not look like a rain spout, is it actually a grotesque?

    #21

    Mugshots of an elderly man and a woman linked to disturbing and unsettling events involving a child in a police case report.

    creepyinformation Report

    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I had to read this three times. She better be in jail.

    Through his research, he also found out that only a small part of horror fandom seeks out scary experiences because they get an adrenaline or dopamine rush. Most do it because they feel like they can learn something from it.

    “A lot of people feel as if they learned something about themselves and sort of develop as a person through these experiences. And so you hear about this in real tragedies a lot, this kind of post-traumatic growth or ‘I’m glad I went through this so that, because I learned something and I grew as a person,’ Dr. Scrivner explained.

    #22

    Medieval Eltz Castle in Germany surrounded by dense fog, evoking disturbing and unsettling events atmosphere.

    creepyinformation Report

    #23

    Disturbing courtroom moment with serial killer Joel Rifkin falling asleep during evidence in unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    itsjustme223 avatar
    Shane S
    Shane S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why wouldn’t he just plead guilty? What was the point of the trial?

    #24

    Mugshot of Andre Stander, a policeman turned bank robber, illustrating disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    He continued explaining by saying, “And it seems like different kinds of scary plays such as even just watching a horror movie, or if you’re a small child playing hide and seek, or playing scary imaginative games, these can help you feel out the limits of your fear and what you’re able to handle. And they in many cases can give you sort of self-confidence that you can overcome things that feel scary.”
    #25

    Submarine with Pepsi logo on ocean surface illustrating disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #26

    Seventeen girlfriends unaware of each other waiting in a hospital, illustrating disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #27

    X-ray of a man’s arm and hand showing severe damage from a disturbing and unsettling event involving a meat grinder accident

    creepyinformation Report

    danrider avatar
    Son of Philosoraptor
    Son of Philosoraptor
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    One of the very first work comp claims I handled was Hand in Meat Grinder. I asked him, why did you open a running meat grinder and stick your hand in? He said, I thought it would turn off!

    #28

    Zipline instructor heroically sacrificed himself to save a customer in a disturbing and unsettling event that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #29

    Carved name Ted Bundy on courtroom wooden surface, highlighting disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #30

    Man trapped in a sunken ship underwater for days, a disturbing and unsettling event that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #31

    Young man in a coma-like state for 12 years shares disturbing and unsettling events he experienced while unresponsive.

    creepyinformation Report

    #32

    Danish special forces wearing unusual gear, creating a disturbing and unsettling scene from real events.

    creepyinformation Report

    #33

    Aerial view of a submerged car in lake shallows, linked to disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened in Florida.

    creepyinformation Report

    #34

    Scene from The Passion of the Christ depicting disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened during filming.

    creepyinformation Report

    #35

    Two people sitting on an open chairlift high above a town in the 1960s, showing disturbing and unsettling events.

    creepyinformation Report

    #36

    Collage of disturbing and unsettling events from 2020 including a smoky bridge, masked people, and hazy disaster scenes.

    creepyinformation Report

    #37

    Mugshot of a man involved in disturbing and unsettling events holding a machete labeled kindness as a weapon.

    creepyinformation Report

    #38

    Mugshot of a man and photo of a smiling child illustrating disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #39

    Red executioner robe and axe of Giovanni Battista Bugatti, a disturbing and unsettling event artifact from history.

    fascinatingashell Report

    #40

    Egyptian passport issued to the mummy of Pharaoh Ramses II in 1974 for travel to Paris, a disturbing and unsettling event.

    creepyinformation Report

    adithri7002 avatar
    Violet1854
    Violet1854
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    A mummy looks better than my passport picture? Like come on, God

    #41

    Hairless muscular chimpanzee standing on all fours, an example of disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #42

    Close-up of a penguin’s disturbing open mouth with sharp teeth, highlighting unsettling events that actually happened in nature.

    creepyinformation Report

    #43

    Comparison of Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road in 1985 and 2016 showing disturbing and unsettling urban growth.

    creepyinformation Report

    #44

    Foxes showing affectionate behavior in a natural setting, highlighting disturbing and unsettling events in animal behavior.

    creepyinformation Report

    #45

    Text about a disturbing and unsettling event from 1954 involving a man jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge.

    creepyinformation Report

    #46

    Man climbing a tall communication tower in South Dakota to change a light bulb, an unsettling event that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #47

    Paralyzed mice walk again after injection of gel with dancing molecules, a disturbing and unsettling event that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #48

    NYC police officer encounters a 350 lb tiger secretly living in a Harlem apartment in a disturbing and unsettling event.

    creepyinformation Report

    #49

    Human-sized Flying Fox bat with a nearly 6ft wingspan found in a yard, a disturbing and unsettling event.

    creepyinformation Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    Not human sized. The actual body is small. The length of a human wingtip to wingtip is very different.

    #50

    Black and white photo of a couple on a beach in 1954, capturing a disturbing and unsettling event that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #51

    Entrance to an underground bunker in Switzerland highlighting unsettling events that actually happened related to nuclear survival.

    creepyinformation Report

    #52

    Stephen King smiling, with text about disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened involving a van accident.

    creepyinformation Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    He also wrote the drunken arsehole that ran him over into his books.

    #53

    Wood moth native to Australia shown next to a hand, an example of disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #54

    Mugshots and sketches of the Golden State Killer with a chilling quote illustrating disturbing and unsettling events.

    creepyinformation Report

    #55

    Old black and white photo showing disturbing and unsettling events as a man prepares to hit another man’s head with a hammer.

    creepyinformation Report

    #56

    Prison guard holding disturbing photo drawn by serial killer John Wayne Gacy, highlighting unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    A photo drawn by? Did that make sense even as someone typed it?

    #57

    Man kayaking at night takes photo with flash, revealing several large crocodiles in the water, a disturbing event.

    creepyinformation Report

    #58

    MRI scan images of a baby showing disturbing and unsettling features, highlighting eerie medical imaging results.

    creepyinformation Report

    #59

    Vintage photo of a man at Bronx Zoo’s 1963 exhibit featuring a mirror highlighting disturbing and unsettling events.

    creepyinformation Report

    tystrattonquirk avatar
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    The mirror would later escape and terrorize thousands of people before a military strike finally brought it down.

    #60

    Teenage girl in courtroom wearing orange jumpsuit in disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened case.

    creepyinformation Report

    danrider avatar
    Son of Philosoraptor
    Son of Philosoraptor
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    If she was utterly delusional she should be in psych lock up not gen pop.

    #61

    Portraits of car crash survivors displaying disturbing and unsettling injuries caused by seatbelts in real events.

    creepyinformation Report

    #62

    Pelican removing its spine from mouth to cool down, a disturbing and unsettling event that actually happened in nature.

    creepyinformation Report

    #63

    Black and white photos of a man and his thin, veiny hands highlighting disturbing and unsettling events.

    creepyinformation Report

    #64

    Basketball card showing two men linked to disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened in the 1990s.

    creepyinformation Report

    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    And, now the Menendez brothers are the latest "heroes' of the political left

    #65

    Photographer punched in the face by a kangaroo, capturing one of the most disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #66

    Large face of the Statue of Liberty before installation in 1886, highlighting disturbing and unsettling events in history.

    fascinatingashell Report

    #67

    Ancient wide stone steps with people gathered below, illustrating disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #68

    Mike Tyson offering $10,000 to fight a gorilla, illustrating disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    #69

    Person born without arms and legs swimming underwater, illustrating disturbing and unsettling events that actually happened.

    creepyinformation Report

    skywalkera588 avatar
    The_one_on_the_left
    The_one_on_the_left
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #70

    Disturbing and unsettling events include claims about Fidel Castro’s controversial personal life by an ex-official.

    creepyinformation Report

    #71

    French Instagram model caught pretending to fly business class, revealing unsettling events that actually happened on social media.

    creepyinformation Report

