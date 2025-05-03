ADVERTISEMENT

Our psychic abilities are telling us that you, our dear Pandas, secretly enjoy dabbling in the eerie and unsettling beyond Halloween. That’s why we collected some of the spookiest facts from the Creepy Threads Instagram account for you to delight in. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you look around in paranoia after reading them.

And while you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Christopher Higgins, aka Bearded Film Guy, host of the Beyond the Blood Podcast and horror and Blu-ray collector, and Kayleigh Dobbs, horror author and owner of the horror book, movie, and game review website Happy Goat Horror, who kindly agreed to share the scariest facts they know.

#1

Image of a man and a bacteria diagram illustrating Helicobacter pylori causing stomach ulcers in spooky facts context.

    #2

    Therapy cat known for predicting deaths in nursing home, featured in spooky facts about our world disturbing stories.

    #3

    Man with a large stitched machete wound on his face, a shocking and spooky fact about our world’s dangers.

    First, we were curious to know what draws these horror experts to creepiness and the frightening.

    "It started for me as a kid! I started reading very young with Goosebumps & Stephen King, and it snowballed from there," shares Christopher Higgins, aka Bearded Film Guy, host of the Beyond the Blood Podcast and horror and Blu-ray collector.

    "The draw for me is the ability to face our fears safely. We know it’s not real and can’t hurt us, but we’re so attached to the emotional risk of the story, it still creates a thrill that sits with us long after we’re done absorbing the material."
    #4

    Surfer Bethany Hamilton in Hawaii after a tiger shark attack, featured in spooky facts about our world and survival stories.

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And she still went on to become a very successful professional surfer, even with just one arm!

    #5

    Text post and images showing a girl who survived an alligator attack, illustrating spooky facts about our world.

    #6

    Man smiles next to tree he planted years ago that stopped a bus from falling in a spooky world fact photo.

    Kayleigh Dobbs, horror author and owner of the horror book, movie, and game review website Happy Goat Horror, also tells Bored Panda that she became interested in horror during her childhood.

    "I don't know for sure what first drew me into horror, but I think it's because scary stories have a tendency to champion the underdog. I've loved horror ever since I was a small kid - I was introverted and bullied quite a lot, and always felt lonely and like an outsider. I remember reading Matilda and really identifying with parts of her character (and I consider that a horror story from Matilda's perspective)," she says.

    "There was a show called Are You Afraid of the Dark that I really loved because each episode always featured an ordinary kid a bit older than me, usually someone without many friends, who was overcoming some sort of evil, and I think I found that comforting. As an adult, I love horror for the same reasons, plus I truly believe that of all genres to read and watch, it gives us the most well-written female characters."

    #7

    Mosquito on human skin with text about using mosquito blood to identify a thief, highlighting spooky facts about our world.

    #8

    Text post about South Korea's Mapo Bridge renamed The Bridge of Life with two men standing near a bridge in the background, spooky facts.

    #9

    Children in Uganda hold a sign protesting witch doctors in a disturbing spooky facts about our world.

    Even though we often seek fiction to live out our fears, sometimes reality can be much scarier, and the horror experts completely agree.

    "For as scary as fiction can be, it’s never nearly as frightening as reality. There are trends in horror film cycles that coincide with real-world events (example: the rise in “torture p✭rn” after 9/11). People use the horror in fiction oddly as a safe escape from the terrors of the real world," says Higgins.

    #10

    Visitors wearing special glasses at Rotterdam Zoo to avoid disturbing gorillas, a spooky fact about our world.

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't she obsessed with the gorilla or something weird like that? She thought they were in a relationship maybe?

    #11

    Image showing a text about a heroic teacher during Sandy Hook shooting paired with a smiling woman by a lake, related to spooky facts.

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And how can any gun rights fanatic continue to demand easy access to guns?

    #12

    Before and after photos of a woman who survived 11 years homeless, illustrating spooky facts about our world disturbing experiences.

    "That's another reason why I love horror so much. The real world is full of terror, and sometimes being immersed in a world full of zombies or ghosts is preferable. Emerging from Barrow after a 30-day siege from bloodthirsty vampires makes the real world feel not quite as threatening sometimes," Dobbs agrees.
    #13

    Philadelphia Phillies baseball player Richie Ashburn preparing to bat, a spooky fact about our world from 1957.

    charlotte_11 avatar
    Charl Marx
    Charl Marx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like Zucker, Abrahams & Zucker got some of their material from incidents like this.

    #14

    Father and son in hospital bed during a life-threatening standoff, one of the spooky facts about our world disturbing moments.

    #15

    Man fishing by lake, holding lottery tickets, and crashed plane wreckage illustrating spooky facts about our world.

    For Higgins to consider something creepy or unsettling, it has to be grounded in reality. "People are always the scariest, no matter the creature you make up. Humans are capable of both beauty and terror, and while we hold as much faith in morality as we can, the people at the helm of the story, their involvement in the terror, is always the most frightening," he told us.
    #16

    Alt text: Disturbing story of a Ukrainian girl raised by stray dogs, exhibiting animal-like behavior in a disturbing world fact.

    #17

    Artwork showing distorted faces and shapes drawn by a woman with schizophrenia, related to spooky facts about our world.

    #18

    Orangutan Ken Allen escaped his enclosure multiple times, visiting animals and tourists, a spooky fact about our world.

    Meanwhile, Dobbs says, "For me personally, something is really scary if on first glance it looks normal, but on closer inspection, something is just a bit...off. Stories of demonic possession, body thievery, and changelings (eeeeee especially changelings!) tend to really frighten me. In general, I think the best, most effective horror gives you a protagonist you feel strongly about. That way, if the scary thing doesn't scare you, you'll at least be afraid for the character."
    #19

    Black and white photo of Violet Jessop, a ship nurse who survived three major shipwrecks, illustrating spooky facts about our world.

    #20

    Illustrations of the Phantom Barber breaking into homes in Mississippi, a spooky fact about our world and mysterious haircuts.

    #21

    Mugshot of a man and a red-lit street with dogs, illustrating a spooky fact about hallucinations and reality.

    Lastly, we couldn't let the horror experts go without asking about the most unsettling true story or fact they know.

    "I did a tour of Eastern State Penitentiary when I was 18 years old during the day. There’s a hallway blocked off to traffic due to structural issues, but the guide told us a story of a riot that took place in that cell block and about the guards and prisoners who lost their lives," Higgins recalls.

    "As we looked past the waist-high blockage, an overwhelming feeling of unease swept over me that I could not shake. It felt like I was being watched no matter where I went within those walls. To this day, 16 years later, it’s the scariest experience I’ve ever faced."
    #22

    Old brick building with caution tape, linked to a serial killer case, illustrating spooky facts about our world.

    #23

    Person wearing gas mask pushing 1938 baby stroller resistant to toxic gases in spooky facts about our world context.

    #24

    A handwritten letter with overlapping text, illustrating one of the spooky facts about our world that might leave you disturbed.

    The most unsettling fact Dobbs knows is about the effect of toxoplasmosis (which one can get from undercooked meat or contact with cat excrement) on rats.

    "It's caused by a parasite that is thought to somewhat disarm the instinctual fear that rats have of cats and even make them attracted to the smell of cat wee so that they're more likely to be driven towards them, so the cats can eat them," she explains

    "The parasite can't reproduce in rats, but it can in cats, and it wants to live! I found this scary because...what if that parasite evolves to have a similar effect on humans, which will then somehow kick off the zombie apocalypse?! I spend quite a lot of time - too much, some might say - imagining things that could kick off the zombie apocalypse."
    #25

    Social media post detailing a tragic incident related to spooky facts about our world that might leave you feeling disturbed.

    #26

    Mugshot of a man known as the silent man who repeatedly blocks traffic, a spooky fact about our world.

    #27

    Text post about a man attacked by a swan leading to drowning, illustrating spooky facts about our world.

    Dobbs signed off by saying that horror is worth everyone's time, especially in books. "A lot of people have this idea that horror is nothing but blood, guts, and gore, and that simply isn't true. There are so many subgenres (I'm not particularly a fan of the bloodier type of horror fiction). I think horror as a whole is the most honest about how people behave, and it serves to strengthen a person's sense of empathy because of that. Especially these days, we could all do with a little more empathy!" she concludes.
    #28

    Black and white photo of Mary Bell, a child serial killer, shared in spooky facts about our world that might leave you disturbed

    msteacher avatar
    justme
    justme
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was horribly abused by her mother. Don't look it up unless you have a strong tolerance for that sort of stuff.

    #29

    Model of Thomas Wedders with the longest nose ever recorded, highlighting spooky facts about our world disturbing viewers.

    #30

    Passengers inside Uruguayan Flight 571 before the Andes crash, a haunting image from spooky facts about our world.

    #31

    Illustration of the first hot air balloon flight by de Rozier with a portrait, highlighting spooky facts about our world.

    #32

    Portrait of William Bullock next to his complex printing press invention with spooky facts about the world and fatal accident details.

    #33

    Black and white photo of Thomas Andrews, Titanic naval architect, linked to spooky facts about our world and haunting history.

    #34

    South African man riding a hippo in a natural setting illustrating spooky facts about our world that disturb and surprise.

    karriberkowitz avatar
    Karri Berkowitz
    Karri Berkowitz
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well there go my dreams of domesticating cute baby hippos. Oh wait, just remembered they have always been ferocious. Save it and set it free.

    #35

    Two images of Venezuelan serial killer Dorangel Vargas, related to spooky facts about our world disturbing true crime.

    #36

    Dentures made from soldiers' teeth at Waterloo battlefield, illustrating spooky facts about our world that might leave you disturbed.

    #37

    Joseph Ligon’s aging photos documenting the fifth longest prison sentence, featured in spooky facts about our world.

    #38

    Photos of a 12-year-old victim and four teenage perpetrators related to a spooky true crime fact about our world.

    #39

    Two brothers posing in Sequoia National Park with hair standing on end moments before lightning strike, spooky facts about our world.

    #40

    Footprints ingrained in wood floor after 20 years of prayers by Buddhist monk in China, a spooky fact about our world.

    #41

    Mugshot of a distressed man from 1904 linked to spooky facts about our world and disturbing historical events.

    #42

    Severed arm with tattoo vomited by shark in aquarium, linked to gangland murder mystery in spooky world facts.

    #43

    Crowd watching men and women fistfight during a traditional festival in Peru, a spooky fact about our world.

    #44

    Man wearing a Max Headroom mask in eerie video prank, one of the spooky facts about our world that might leave you disturbed.

    #45

    Man in red suit standing next to a shock-proof barrel used in a dangerous stunt from 60 spooky facts about our world.

    #46

    Comparison of Titanic officer in film and real life, related to spooky facts about our world that might feel disturbed.

    #47

    Mugshots of two girls involved in a disturbing crime, illustrating spooky facts about our world that might leave you unsettled.

    #48

    Close-up of army ants biting a finger to act as natural sutures, a spooky fact about our world’s unusual medical practices.

    #49

    Split image showing a man before and after extensive body modifications for a spooky transformation, fitting spooky facts keywords.

    #50

    Eerie blurry figures in a blue mist representing spooky facts about our world that might leave you disturbed.

    #51

    Images of Andrei Chikatilo, the Rostov Ripper, behind bars during his 1993 trial, a notable spooky fact about our world.

    #52

    A girl drawing on a chalkboard in 1948 Poland, reflecting on spooky facts about our world and disturbed childhoods.

    #53

    Mickey Mouse gas mask designed in the 1940s by Walt Disney for the US Army, a spooky fact about our world.

    #54

    Silhouetted figure holding a knife in a red haze, illustrating spooky facts about our world and unidentified serial killers.

    #55

    Calcified bird statue at Lake Natron, showcasing one of the spooky facts about our world that might leave you feeling disturbed.

    #56

    Mountain climbers experiencing Third Man Syndrome, a spooky fact about unseen presences during survival situations.

    #57

    Large black and white 1930s crowd photo with edited spooky Mickey Mouse faces, illustrating spooky facts about our world.

    #58

    Black and white photo of a man posing in a casket, illustrating spooky facts about our world and eerie moments.

    #59

    Commercial airplane flying above clouds at sunset illustrating spooky facts about our world and mysterious disappearances.

