Kayleigh Dobbs, horror author and owner of the horror book, movie, and game review website Happy Goat Horror, also tells Bored Panda that she became interested in horror during her childhood.

"I don't know for sure what first drew me into horror, but I think it's because scary stories have a tendency to champion the underdog. I've loved horror ever since I was a small kid - I was introverted and bullied quite a lot, and always felt lonely and like an outsider. I remember reading Matilda and really identifying with parts of her character (and I consider that a horror story from Matilda's perspective)," she says.

"There was a show called Are You Afraid of the Dark that I really loved because each episode always featured an ordinary kid a bit older than me, usually someone without many friends, who was overcoming some sort of evil, and I think I found that comforting. As an adult, I love horror for the same reasons, plus I truly believe that of all genres to read and watch, it gives us the most well-written female characters."