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The best workers are often people who enjoy their jobs, manage them well, and do things that their colleagues might not be able to. Even though these folks are amazing, their bosses might sometimes take them for granted or treat them unfairly, which can eventually spell trouble for the business.

This is exactly what happened when an over-performing man’s supervisor punished him for going above and beyond, so he decided to jump ship immediately. This made them realize how much they needed him, but by then it was too late.

More info: Reddit

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Most people think that their hard work will be rewarded, but sometimes, it might actually cause even more problems for them

Image credits: user36718402 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that he had been working remotely for an auto parts company for 4 years, and that a big business eventually got merged with his firm

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Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Eventually, the man was made a Customer Operations Specialist, and he also took over another colleague’s workload when she left, so he got a small raise and felt good about it

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Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Since a ticket system had been introduced in the firm, the man began outperforming everyone by taking 300-500 calls a day and earning 7000 points as a bonus

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Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s boss punished him for overworking by changing the bonus of the ticketing system, so the man decided to put in his 2 weeks’ notice

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster decided to also use up his comp off time and do the bare minimum during his notice period, which caused things to stack up for his colleagues

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Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The man’s boss tried to get him to help out more by saying he should do what’s good for the company, but the poster refused unless they matched the salary of his new job

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Image credits: MandoMan1973

After nearly 6 months away, the poster received a message from an old colleague saying they still hadn’t found anyone who worked as hard as him

The poster explained that he had been working with an auto parts company for 4 years, and that, due to a couple of bad choices by the firm, they eventually had to sell their business to a large buyer. This brought in a large investor who changed many aspects of the company and even let go of 60% of the staff.

When it comes to a large firm acquiring a small company, experts say there may initially be many changes. This is because the new owner has to innovate and improve the company’s prospects, or else they might fall into the same trap as the previous bosses.

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This is exactly why the poster had to take on a lot of work, and he also ended up doing another person’s job. Luckily, he received a promotion and a pay rise, but with a new ticketing system being introduced, his workload increased significantly because he was the only one who knew how to manage the system efficiently.

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Although it might seem like quite a nice thing to do by taking on the work of other people, professionals explain that it can actually land you in trouble. Eventually, you might not be able to keep up with your own responsibilities, and this can cause your workload to get off track, which won’t be pleasant.

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Since the poster was working so well, he gradually settled into a quite efficient work method and began outperforming most of his colleagues. His company had also set up a bonus system based on the number of calls people made, earning them points. This worked well for the man, as he managed to make about 300-500 calls and hit nearly 7,000 points, which was well over the mark.

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Unfortunately, this wasn’t what his supervisor wanted, and the poster was told that his performance was too high. Since he wasn’t about to forfeit his bonus, the company decided to change the bonus system entirely, which essentially punished him for working too hard.

Even though this might seem odd, some businesses impose a performance-based punishment on employees by pushing them to overperform and then treating them badly when they do. That’s why analysts say people need to pay attention to whether their work is valued or taken for granted.

This is exactly what the poster did when he realized that his firm was punishing him for doing such good work. So, he decided to take a better-paying job at his local Sheriff’s office doing a media job, and that’s only when his boss realized his worth. That’s because tasks began piling up significantly after the man left the firm.

What do you think about the poster’s terrible work experience, and have you ever faced a situation like this where you were punished for overworking? We’d love to hear from you in the comments below.

People were glad that the man was able to find a better job, and were shocked at the company’s behavior toward him

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