Overachieving Employee Gets Punished Over One Mistake, Switches To Malicious Compliance
If you want to succeed in your career, you’re often told to give 110%. But does it really pay off?
This Redditor had been a loyal worker at his company, overperforming every single day for the past two years. One day, though, he was feeling a bit off and fell slightly short—by just one task. Not a big deal at all, right, considering everything he had done?
Wrong. That tiny slip landed him in serious trouble. And now, he’s made up his mind: no more going the extra mile.
Read the full story below.
The man spent every single day overperforming at his company for two years
Image credits: BGStock72 / envato (not the actual photo)
But the moment he slipped by just one task and got punished, he decided he was done
Image credits: DC_Studio / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Scary_Expert1929
